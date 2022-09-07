Akron, OH…Grube Inc., headquarted in Defiance, OH, recently opened their second Buffalo Wild Wings GO location in the Greater Akron area. The new Buffalo Wild Wings GO is located at the corner of Exchange and Main in downtown Akron, at 349 South Main St. Grube Inc. opened their first Buffalo Wild Wings GO location in the Wallhaven area in September of 2021.

