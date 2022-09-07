ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BUFFALO WILD WINGS GO® - AKRON NOW OPEN

Akron, OH…Grube Inc., headquarted in Defiance, OH, recently opened their second Buffalo Wild Wings GO location in the Greater Akron area. The new Buffalo Wild Wings GO is located at the corner of Exchange and Main in downtown Akron, at 349 South Main St. Grube Inc. opened their first Buffalo Wild Wings GO location in the Wallhaven area in September of 2021.
The Nightlight Prepares for Expansion.

Akron, Ohio 9/9/2022 — The Nightlight – Akron's 501(c)(3) arthouse theater nestled in the heart of Akron's Historic Arts District – is gearing up for a capital campaign to support an expansion. Adding a second screening room has always been a part of The Nightlight's vision. "There...
