Travel

cruisefever.net

Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises

Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If you’re looking for free drinks on your next cruise, here’s a list of cruise lines you may want to check out and the deals they are currently offering.
Robb Report

This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Place
Vancouver, CA
prestigeonline.com

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
Narcity

Toronto Issued 43K Speeding Tickets In 2 Months & This Area Was The Worst

Toronto, you may want to take your foot off the gas and slow down next time you drive through the High Park area. The City of Toronto's Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices issued 43,412 tickets in June and July this summer in community safety zones — and the Parkdale–High Park area was quite the hotspot, according to a press release.
The Independent

Cruise passengers wake up to see cabins flooding in ‘Titanic-like scene’

Cruise passengers said they got the fright of their lives when they saw a corridor of the ship filling up with water in what they said was akin to a scene in the film Titanic.The chaos is shown in videos shared online this week by a TikTok user called Adrienne, who said that there were “Titanic vibes for about five minutes” after she “woke to water rushing into [her] cabin”.“Our lives flashed before our eyes,” she wrote in the caption of her first video, which was viewed more than 15 million times.The clips – overlaid with the film’s theme...
Narcity

8 Fun Ottawa Festivals To Visit This Weekend If You're Not Ready For Summer To End

Weekends will begin to look a little different as outdoor festivals turn into apple picking and corn mazes, but that doesn't need to start now. Summer in Ottawa may be winding down but festivals are still happening and there is a lot going on in the city. Here are eight things to do in Ottawa this weekend if you're looking for end-of-summer celebrations.
Narcity

A City Council Candidate Wants To Build A Bridge To The Toronto Islands & It'd Be Free

Think the 6ix couldn't get any more New York? Well, someone just proposed building a giant bridge to the Toronto Islands. Lakeshore joggers might already be drooling. On Sunday, April Engelberg, a city council candidate for Spadina-Fort York, began advocating for a pedestrian lift bridge to physically connect the city to the iconic summer hangout spot (and, perhaps more importantly, Ontario's only nude beach).
