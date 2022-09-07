Read full article on original website
Coronation Street: The Peacock Family.
I miss this family and they were brilliant characters. Who thinks the producer was right to axe them?. They didn't do much the last few years but they started out really really well. I would have liked to have seen Claire and her kids return for the 60th - ten...
Best Soap anniversary episodes
I loved the tram crash in Coronation Street and the Who killed Lucy in Eastenders. Years ago I would’ve said Who Killed Archie reveal but watching it again recently, it wasn’t that great and it has nothing to do with the live hiccups. It was just quite a boring episode.
Emmerdaily 11/09/22: Guilty (6:35pm hour long episode)
These are the episodes that should have aired last Thursday. There are no episodes of Emmerdale scheduled for tomorrow at the moment. Naomi is guilty when an angry Nate confronts her about Nicola's attack and her lies. Nate is resistant when Naomi pleads with him to see the real her. She's upset when Nate ends things between them.
Coronation Street star Millie Gibson reveals all on Kelly Neelan's dramatic exit week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan has her world turned upside-down this fortnight as she finally discovers the truth about the death of her father Rick. Kelly goes out for revenge when she learns that Gary Windass was responsible for Rick's death in 2019. She pays Rick's ex-client...
Coronation Street star Martin Hancock responds to Spider Nugent's huge secret
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed Spider Nugent's shocking secret – and it could be very bad news for Toyah Habeeb. Monday's episode (September 12) ended with a bombshell twist, as Spider was seen meeting secretly with no-nonsense DS Swain. Spider is working in Weatherfield as an...
Corrie 12/09/22: Que Saira Saira (One Hour Episode 8pm - 9pm)
You're the new producer. Would you axe any long termers. If so you can only pick one!. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee for last week’s episode thread. So what’s lined up for us tonight....
Coronation Street's return confirmed but Emmerdale dropped in latest ITV schedule changes
Coronation Street is set to return on Monday night (September 12) but Monday's episode of Emmerdale will not go ahead. Following the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, ITV revised its schedule, replacing scheduled programming with extensive news coverage, tributes and prepared specials celebrating her reign. Coronation Street...
Why have i got this feeling that Emmerdale will use the storm to axe a number of characters
They might di something similar to the plane crash where they killed off characters that were not needed. They could easily kill off Chloe, Nate, Sandra, Naomi and Ethan and a few more. Posts: 44,787. Forum Member. ✭. 11/09/22 - 22:56 #2. If only!. Posts: 24,085. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 11/09/22...
New Amsterdam casts Skins UK star in season 5
New Amsterdam has cast Skins UK star Katherine Prescott to join the fifth season, which is also the final season of the show. According to TVLine, Prescott will be joining the NBC drama in a recurring role as Dr Lauren Bloom's estranged sister Vanessa. The official synopsis of the show...
Home and Away's Justin Morgan betrays Leah with new money plan
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Summer Bay’s hot music act, Lyric, look like they're about to go cold as the band's financial situation worsens. When the band have to cancel their upcoming gigs, Justin has an idea that might help their situation... or just make things worse.
Emmerdale confirms more schedule changes for new episodes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. ITV has confirmed more schedule changes for Emmerdale. The soap has had an irregular transmission schedule since the sad news of The Queen's passing was announced last week, with the most recent episode airing on Sunday in an atypical slot for the soap. Emmerdale was subsequently pulled...
Eastenders brilliant in every way tonight
The bit with Linda, Kathy & Denise with no Intro music .was class I.thought. Good episode to.follow as well. It might not be in its 90s domination. These days , but it's still No 1 here.for us . Posts: 17,739. Forum Member. ✭✭. 12/09/22 - 23:30 #2. It was a...
Vampire Diaries boss reveals biggest mistake of series ahead of Vampire Academy
The Vampire Diaries boss Julie Plec is returning to the world of fangs and fantasy with Vampire Academy, a series about the pupils of a boarding people where people learn to fight against evil things that go bump in the night. Ahead of its launch, Plec opened up about making...
Why Paper Girls was cancelled before season 2 – and how it might return
Paper Girls spoilers ahead. In theory, Paper Girls had the foundations to be to Prime Video what Stranger Things is to Netflix. A teen-angled, slightly retro, dark sci-fi drama with a built-in fanbase thanks to the original graphic novel by Brian K Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. It had a coming-of-age...
Grey's Anatomy star discusses Nick and Meredith's future following that surprise cliffhanger
Grey's Anatomy is set to return for its 19th season next month and to hopefully clear up all the cliffhangers season 18 left in its wake. One that particularly upset fans was the ambiguous ending for Dr Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her love interest Dr Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) as she seemed to walk away from their relationship.
Cobra Kai star opens up on Kenny's heartbreak in season 5 finale
Cobra Kai spoilers follow. Cobra Kai aired a shocking finale on Netflix as season five came to a close. In the finale, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver is served justice as footage of him bribing a ref is released, stunning the Cobra Kai students who look up to him. Silver...
Emmerdale airs emotional Faith scenes as her health deteriorates
Emmerdale aired some tough scenes tonight (September 11) in Faith's ongoing cancer journey. Faith's health is rapidly deteriorating following the sad news that her cancer has spread to her brain and she has been advised to start making decisions about her care. She has recently begun having seizures and has...
Brassic star explains surprise season 4 exit
Brassic star Damien Molony has opened up about his surprising exit during season 4 of Sky's hit comedy series. In an interview with Radio Times, the actor who plays Vinnie O'Neill's (Joe Gilgun) best friend Dylan, revealed that he would not be returning as a series regular. The final episode...
Should the Queen Vic become the Queen Liz?
Apparently EE fans are pleaing for the name to be changed. Personally as @Queenshazza suggested in another thread, if they ever get round to adding new streets I'd like one to be called Elizabeth Road. Should the Queen Vic become the Queen Liz? 40 votes. 7 votes. No. 82%. 33...
Your favourite series - Part 1
It's none of the above for me. I only find the early series interesting for historical purposes. Dancing was awful. Much prefer the later series, so I'll give my favourites in Part II. Posts: 156. Forum Member. ✭. 11/09/22 - 08:09 #3. Series 8 - 2010. Series 8 with the wonderful...
