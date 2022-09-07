ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

bceagles.com

No. 1 Clemson Holds Off Late Boston College Charge in ACC Opener

NEWTON, Mass. – No. 1 Clemson held off a late charge from 10-man Boston College and the defending national champions secured a 2-1 win over the Eagles on Saturday night in the ACC opener at the Newton Soccer Complex. BC (2-2-1, 0-1-0 ACC) saw its home unbeaten streak snapped...
CLEMSON, SC
bceagles.com

BC to Host Army in Red Bandanna Game

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Boston College women's soccer team will host Army on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Newton Campus Soccer Field. The non-conference meeting will also air live on ACC Network. The game will mark the program's Red Bandanna game in honor of Welles Crowther. Game...
NEWTON, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford High Football Game Canceled After Crowd Issues

New Bedford Police said tonight’s football game between the New Bedford High Whalers and the Taunton Tigers was canceled after several disturbances broke out in the crowd. The game was called after the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7. According to police, officers arrived at the football field...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Here's why haze is expected to color New England skies this weekend

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Skies over New England will take on a colorful, hazy look late Friday and over the weekend as smoke drifts into the region from wildfires burning out west. Many of the ongoing fires are concentrated in Washington, Oregon and northern California. Some are burning as far east as Wyoming. Upper level winds are going to carry some of that smoke into our area.
NEEDHAM, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Hyannis Triathlons Begin Saturday Morning

HYANNIS – Athletes will be taking to the waters and roads of Barnstable on Saturday, September 10 during a pair of triathlons. An Olympic-length event will begin at 7 a.m. from Craigville Beach, while a sprint race will start a half-hour later. Participants will swim from the beach before...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Long-delayed Curley Center rehab embroiled in legal battle

A $23.3 million project aimed at modernizing the city of Boston’s only beachfront community center remains unfinished and inaccessible this month as city officials and their contractors tangle in court over who’s responsible for missed deadlines and cost overruns that could— by some counts— eclipse a half-million dollars.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Boston comedy legend Lenny Clarke bounces back after serious health scares

MASHPEE, Mass. — Massachusetts comedian and actor Lenny Clarke is back to performing after escaping death multiple times. Clarke spoke with SportsCenter 5's Duke Castiglione at Willowbend Country Club on Tuesday during the 13th annual Claddagh Fund Celebrity Golf Tournament. The 68-year-old Boston comedy legend said he suffered two...
BOSTON, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
NECN

Will Your Brown Grass Ever Be Green Again? Don't Give Up Hope Just Yet

It was definitely not the year of the picture-perfect lush lawn. Heat waves, a drought and town water bans resulted in acres of dry, brown, dead grass. “I can't remember any other year, like this year,” said Peter Mezitt, president of Weston Nurseries in Massachusetts. "We had droughts in 2020 and in 2016, but this one was definitely worse because it also came with a lot of hot weather."
WESTON, MA

