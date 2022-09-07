ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The Best Chocolate Shops in Orlando

Calling all chocolate lovers … Here’s a list of our favorite chocolate places to Go PLAY with your family in Orlando. Take the factory adventure tour through the history of chocolate, try a chocolate drink (how it was originally enjoyed) then make your very own chocolate bar. A must-do for all Orlandoans!
ORLANDO, FL
9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida

Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
ORLANDO, FL
Celebrate Smithsonian Mag's Museum Day with free admission to these Orlando area spots next week

Smithsonian Magazine is brining back their  'Museum Day' celebration this year and it's going down on Saturday, Sept. 17 — with free admission to area museums and cultural centers on offer. For the duration of that Saturday, over 500 participating museums all around the country will offer free admission, including several in the Orlando area. Participating local museums are: Orange County Regional History Center 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Mennello Museum of American Art 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens...
ORLANDO, FL
Nurse saves baby on Spirit Airlines flight bound for Orlando: 'Just a happy story'

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Spirit Airlines flight to Orlando landed Thursday night with passengers clapping and cheering after a nurse helped rescue an infant who reportedly stopped breathing during the flight. FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette was aboard Spirit Flight 1691 Thursday night, which departed Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania en route to...
ORLANDO, FL
Frontier Investing In Game Changing Way To Load Planes

Frontier Airlines is out of the running for buying and merging with Spirit. So I guess they’re looking at other forms of growth and development. In just the past few weeks they’ve announced an expansion of service in cities such as:. Detroit (daily nonstop to Phoenix) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
ORLANDO, FL
Fiesta Aquatica Returns in 2022

Fiesta Aquatica Returns in 2022 – Aquatica Orlando is excited to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month once again with an unforgettable pool party in the #1 rated outdoor water park according to the USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Back by popular demand, Fiesta Aquatica will surround guests with sizzling Latin flair every Saturday and Sunday from September 10 to September 25. Fiesta Aquatica is included with park admission, so guests can keep the summer fun going even longer.
ORLANDO, FL
Flood Advisory Issued for Disney World

Disney World can see some pretty severe weather. It comes with being located in Central Florida, but we regularly see storms or rain pop up, along with some serious heat. And, right now, a big storm is impacting Disney World. Here’s what you need to know. A Flood Advisory...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Autumn Getaway Near Orlando

Ah, the autumn conundrum. Temps are finally getting cool enough to really enjoy the great outdoors, but school schedules make planning a family getaway seem like more of a trick than a treat. Fortunately, the folks behind the familiar Westgate properties all over Central Florida Orlando can transport you to an idyllic outdoor paradise just 90 minutes from Orlando: the Westgate River Ranch, a trip back in time where guests can ride horses, shoot skeet, fly fish and enjoy the natural beauty of the scenery.
ORLANDO, FL

