The Best Chocolate Shops in Orlando
Calling all chocolate lovers … Here’s a list of our favorite chocolate places to Go PLAY with your family in Orlando. Take the factory adventure tour through the history of chocolate, try a chocolate drink (how it was originally enjoyed) then make your very own chocolate bar. A must-do for all Orlandoans!
2 new Barnie’s brewing in Central Florida, remodel coming to flagship Winter Park store
ORLANDO, Fla. — Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co. has two new locations brewing in Central Florida. The Orlando-based coffee roaster will also give its flagship Winter Park location a facelift. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company said the new locations will be at the...
9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida
Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
Celebrate Smithsonian Mag's Museum Day with free admission to these Orlando area spots next week
Smithsonian Magazine is brining back their 'Museum Day' celebration this year and it's going down on Saturday, Sept. 17 — with free admission to area museums and cultural centers on offer. For the duration of that Saturday, over 500 participating museums all around the country will offer free admission, including several in the Orlando area. Participating local museums are: Orange County Regional History Center 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Mennello Museum of American Art 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens...
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
Both locations are projected to open in Early 2023
Crisp & Green will open first Central Florida restaurant next month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crisp & Green will open a new restaurant in Winter Park next month, Steele Brands announced Tuesday. The Minnesota-based company said the new location will open in October in the Winter Park Village. “We are excited to bring fresh menu items and establish Crisp &...
Nurse saves baby on Spirit Airlines flight bound for Orlando: 'Just a happy story'
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Spirit Airlines flight to Orlando landed Thursday night with passengers clapping and cheering after a nurse helped rescue an infant who reportedly stopped breathing during the flight. FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette was aboard Spirit Flight 1691 Thursday night, which departed Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania en route to...
Kissimmee Brick-and-Mortar Chicken Joint Expands to Food Truck in Orlando
The owners are set to open their food truck in mid-October.
Health inspector cites downtown Orlando ‘dog bar’ for allowing dogs inside
ORLANDO, Fla. – The owners of a downtown Orlando bar say they are confused after state health inspectors gave conflicting reports on whether dogs can accompany their customers inside. Pup’s Pub opened in July. “Pup’s Pub is an off-the-leash dog park bar,” said co-owner Alex Wright. “The dogs...
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her at Orlando park
An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot.
Nurse saves baby on Spirit flight to Orlando: 'Your heart falls and you spring into action'
FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette witnessed the heroic actions of a nurse as she saved a baby that had stopped breathing while on a flight bound for Orlando. Tamara Panzino was able to revive the three-month-old with oxygen and chest compressions.
Frontier Investing In Game Changing Way To Load Planes
Frontier Airlines is out of the running for buying and merging with Spirit. So I guess they’re looking at other forms of growth and development. In just the past few weeks they’ve announced an expansion of service in cities such as:. Detroit (daily nonstop to Phoenix) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
Chick-fil-A announces first new milkshake flavor in 4 years
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chick-fil-A is adding a new milkshake flavor to its menu for the first time in four years. The Autumn Spice Milkshake will feature a cinnamon flavor with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookie. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company also announced that...
Fiesta Aquatica Returns in 2022
Fiesta Aquatica Returns in 2022 – Aquatica Orlando is excited to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month once again with an unforgettable pool party in the #1 rated outdoor water park according to the USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Back by popular demand, Fiesta Aquatica will surround guests with sizzling Latin flair every Saturday and Sunday from September 10 to September 25. Fiesta Aquatica is included with park admission, so guests can keep the summer fun going even longer.
Orlando runners react to alleged attack on popular Little Econ Greenway Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After a woman was attacked at the Little Econ Greenway Trail while jogging this week, other runners have safety top of mind. "Kind of hit me close to home when I heard about that story, because that is a trail I run on," said Heather Schulz, a marathon runner in Orlando.
Flood Advisory Issued for Disney World
Disney World can see some pretty severe weather. It comes with being located in Central Florida, but we regularly see storms or rain pop up, along with some serious heat. And, right now, a big storm is impacting Disney World. Here’s what you need to know. A Flood Advisory...
Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation
Not all dates need to happen at night; in fact, in some cases a morning date is ideal. For those couples with kids, it’s way easier to get childcare on a Saturday morning than on a Saturday night. Venturing out... The post Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
Autumn Getaway Near Orlando
Ah, the autumn conundrum. Temps are finally getting cool enough to really enjoy the great outdoors, but school schedules make planning a family getaway seem like more of a trick than a treat. Fortunately, the folks behind the familiar Westgate properties all over Central Florida Orlando can transport you to an idyllic outdoor paradise just 90 minutes from Orlando: the Westgate River Ranch, a trip back in time where guests can ride horses, shoot skeet, fly fish and enjoy the natural beauty of the scenery.
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to offer discounted tickets to some Florida residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is launching a new offer for some Florida residents. The attraction has created a special “Mercury Offer” for discounted tickets this month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The park will offer reduced admission for...
