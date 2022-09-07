ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Concern for Missing Burtonsville Teenager (LOCATED)

UPDATE : September 9, 2022 - Groom Bezie has been located safe and unharmed. ________________________________________________________________________. Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Burtonsville. Groom Bezie was...
BURTONSVILLE, MD
Man Arrested for July Shooting at Dash In Gas Station

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Abdulfata Sani, of Silver Spring, with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm while committing a violent felony, for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. in Silver Spring.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

