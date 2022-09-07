Read full article on original website
KULR8
WY Billings MT Zone Forecast
————— 141 FPUS55 KBYZ 101146. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WYZ198-110300- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 546 AM MDT Sat Sep 10 2022. .TODAY...Sunny, warmer....
KULR8
Weather conditions impact contract repairs
BILLINGS, Mont. - Roofing companies in Billings have seen concerned residents seek their help after storms occur. "Unfortunately, storm-related work is a big part of our industry," said B.J Mayhood, an employee at U.S Roofing in Billings. "Some of these people have had to replace their roofs, three, four, or...
KULR8
Human remains found at Tongue River State Park likely 'historic'
HARDIN, Mont. - Human remains that were found at the Tongue River State Park are believed to be historic. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks advised the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office after a fisherman reported a human skull at the state park on Sept. 2. Sheriff’s deputies responded to...
KULR8
Billings police looking for 12-year-old
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for a 12-year-old who ran away. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports Jordan Jr. Notafraid ran away on Sept. 7 and is considered endangered due to his age. Jordan is described as being a Native American male who is four feet ten inches...
KULR8
More information on Tuesday's fatal stabbing in Billings released
The two suspects from Tuesday’s fatal stabbing have been identified as Christopher Adrian Brown and Vanessa Marie Delaney. According to court documents, the incident was caught on video. The video reportedly showed the victim was sitting in the grass while Brown punched him, while Delaney stood on the other...
KULR8
Police investigating hit-and-run of parked car, house in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver allegedly hit a parked car and a house with their car on Third South and South Twenty-eighth and then fled on foot Thursday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter there are no suspects identified. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
KULR8
New co-work space Rock31 opens its doors in Downtown Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Thursday afternoon, Big Sky Economic Development opened the door to Rock31 in the heart of Downtown Billings. Rock31 is a community co-working space that provides resources, opportunities and access to other entrepreneurs in the Magic City. Formally a 104-year-old bank building, the newly renovated Rock31 space is...
