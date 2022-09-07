Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Elk Survive Monday Morning Crash on State Route 240 in Benton County
Two elk were injured early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson:. WSP investigated a one vehicle vs. two elk, minor injury collision on SR 240 near MP 22 in Benton County. The elk were loaded onto a trailer and will be able to be salvaged. Be cautious during dawn and dusk times while driving remote roads.
610KONA
Driver, Passenger Dodge Doom After DUI Into Benton Canal
Benton County Deputies arrested a driver after they plowed their truck into an irrigation canal, presumably late Friday night. Driver, and passenger, able to swim away safely despite fast-moving water. The BCSO reports the driver 'diverted' from the road, and dumped the truck into a main feeder irrigation canal near...
610KONA
Vulnerable Woman Missing Again, Despite Tracking Device
A woman known as Carley has become familiar to Kennewick residents due to her frequently going missing, but usually for short periods of time. Carley Verduzco, who is an adult but has the mental capacity of a child, has gone missing several times already this year. This time she has...
610KONA
Pasco K-9 Outwits Suspect Who Tried to Hide between Fences
K-9s are often smarter than the suspects they're chasing. Pasco Police were called Friday night to a home near North Elm and Adelia Ave. about a suspect who was causing a disturbance. 42-year-old Alonso Emilio Rios was allegedly seen yelling, banging on the door of a home, and causing quite the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
610KONA
Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake
Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
610KONA
Benton Air Quality Alert Extended Due to Wildfire Smoke
(Kennewick, WA) -- Benton County is currently still experiencing elevated levels of smoke particulate due to wildfires in the region. The pollutant measured is PM2.5; particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at Unhealthy. Changing weather conditions could improve air quality by midweek, but residents should prepare for continued levels of unhealthy air if changing weather patterns don’t move wildfire smoke out of the area.
610KONA
Is Kennewick’s Sonic Drive-In Closing for Good? Here’s What We Know
All Eastern Washington Sonic Drive-In Locations Appear To Be Closed. What's going with the Sonic Drive-In in Kennewick? It appears the popular fast food joint is closed. Kennewick's Sonic Drive-Inn Is Barracaded Up And Closed. If you go to the corporate website for Sonic, you'll discover that all Eastern Washington...
610KONA
Amtrak Cancels Pasco Train Due to Impending Freight Strike
(Washington, DC) -- Amtrak says they will begin suspending service for The Empire Builder, which runs through Pasco on a route between Portland and Chicago starting Tuesday. According to a statement from the national rail carrier: "Amtrak is closely monitoring the ongoing freight rail – rail labor contract negotiations. The negotiations do not involve Amtrak or the Amtrak workforce. While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week. Such an interruption could significantly impact intercity passenger rail service, as Amtrak operates almost all of our 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) on track owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads. These initial adjustments include the cancellation of three Long Distance routes on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, and could be followed by impacts to all Long Distance and most State-Supported routes. These adjustments are necessary to ensure trains can reach their terminals prior to freight railroad service interruption if a resolution in negotiations is not reached.
IN THIS ARTICLE
610KONA
Never Forget: Washington & Oregon 9/11 Memorials You Must Visit
In remembering 9/11 this weekend, there are multiple memorials in both Oregon and Washington State that are worth the short drive. Most of these memorials have actual pieces from the World Trade Center or the Pentagon. 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial Monument - Kennewick, Wa (website) Described on their website...
610KONA
Kadlec Foundation Gets $15-Thousand Dollar Donation
(Richland, WA) -- The Kadlec Foundation received a $15,000 donation made by Washington River Protection Solutions Monday morning. At a ceremony held just off Kadlec Healthcare's main campus in Richland, the foundation board chair Chris Porter told a crowd of reporters and dignitaries that WRPS has been "an outstanding supporter of our community for many years, and we appreciate their partnership to help us continue to provide important health services, especially to our citizens who need it most."
610KONA
ODFW Approves Lethal Removal Of Horsehoe Pack Wolves
Late last week, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife gave approval to a plan to kill wolves from the Horseshoe Pack. ODFW said non-lethal measures failed to stop depredations in Umatilla County, leading to the authorization. The agency will provide a limited duration kill permit to the impacted producer that is valid until October 7th, and allows them or their agent to take up to two wolves. The producer requested the permit after ODFW confirmed two depredation events on a private land grazing allotment within three weeks, resulting in two dead calves. That level of depredation meets the definition of chronic livestock depredation under Wolf Plan Rules.
Comments / 0