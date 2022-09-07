Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Alpine Ride in Pennsylvania is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenSomerset County, PA
Major discount grocery store chain hosts grand re-opening event in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersSomerset, PA
In 1987, a teen stormed out of her father's house after an argument. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajWindber, PA
Related
hurstathletics.com
Volleyball Goes 1-1 Against West Virginia Wesleyan and East Stroudsburg
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team split a pair of matches on Friday. To begin the afternoon, the Lakers earned their second victory of the season over West Virginia Wesleyan. In the night match, Mercyhurst lost in three straight sets to East Stroudsburg. Game One, West Virginia Wesleyan: 3-2 Win.
hurstathletics.com
Men's Water Polo to Play Two Matches this Weekend
Erie, Pa – Men's Water Polo is scheduled to go back to Washington, PA this Saturday, September 10th. They continue their season with games against Augustana College and University of Toronto. Great Start. The Lakers traveled to Washington, PA for the W & J Invitational Tournament, where they started...
hurstathletics.com
Fast Five: Lakers Look For Second Road Win of 2022
Erie, Pa. - The Mercyhurst University Football team grabbed win number one of the season in their opener of the 2022 campaign over Alderson Broaddus by a final of 45-28. They'll go for win number two this weekend with the Lakers set to face Lock Haven on Saturday, September 10th, with kick-off set for 6:00 p.m. inside Jack Hubert Stadium.
hurstathletics.com
Fast Five: Volleyball Hosts Three Weekend Opponents
Erie, Pa—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team plays three different matches this weekend for the third week in a row. The Lakers take on West Virginia Wesleyan, East Stroudsburg and University of Findlay beginning Friday afternoon. 1. Senior Standout. Kate Hennessy has showed off her experience on a young Laker team....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe youth football association enters 1-season merger with Jeannette program
Youth football players with the Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association have the opportunity to play in 2022 after all. GLAMFA and the Jeannette Midget Athletic Association have merged for one season after leaders of the Latrobe association determined it didn’t have enough players to safely continue with its season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Return of The Scoring Factory: Pittsburgh Basketball Mogul Pete Strobl is Back in the Steel City
After six years away from Western Pennsylvania — and the United States as a whole — Pittsburgh basketball mogul Pete Strobl is finally back in the Steel City. Strobl, a nine-year European Professional Basketball veteran and former Austrian National Team competitor, founded The Scoring Factory — Pittsburgh’s home for advanced basketball skill training — back in 2009. After building The Scoring Factory to city-wide prominence, in 2016, Strobl decided to head back overseas to coach in the German Bundesliga, taking his wife and four kids along for the experience. However, in May 2022, the family moved back to the South Hills and is now once again ready to flourish in the area.
erienewsnow.com
Security Concerns for Erie High Football Games
On Sept. 2nd, fights broke out at Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium, as Erie High took on St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute. Less than eight minutes remained in the game, when all students were ejected from the stands. After a 20 minute delay and only parents remaining in the stands, Buffalo's St....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
PITTSBURGH — It's another high school football Friday in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of the WPIAL games that Operation Football will be covering Friday night. NOTE: Lineup is subject to change. Download the WTAE app to receive a mobile alert with final scores on Friday night. Watch...
wtae.com
Former high school football player testifies against WPIAL/PIAA and West Mifflin School District, sues them for concussion
PITTSBURGH — Shane Skillpa testified that both his helmet and his teammate's helmet broke during a helmet-to-helmet contact drill, while he was a sophomore at West Mifflin High School. Skillpa told the jury that when he told the coach that he was seeing stars, his coach told him he had his bell rung, to take a break then get a new helmet and get back to practice.
Enjoy Slavic food, beer, music at upcoming Johnstown festival
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Slavs have a rich history in Johnstown, and to celebrate, the annual Johnstown Slavic Festival returns to Heritage Discovery Center for its 6th year. The free event is set for Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s (JAHA) Heritage Discovery Center. It will feature […]
duqsm.com
DU students concerned about safety
Long after classes have ended for the day, the night falls upon the Bluff, as if to transform the university into a small village for Duquesne students. Just hours before the streets were filled with the rustling of students, faculty and administration to only be taken over by undergrads by nightfall. Young people can be seen and heard all across the campus enjoying their freedom from the clutches of their classes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
messengerpaper.com
LIVE! CASINO GUEST WINS OVER $300K PLAYING BLACKJACK
To Date In 2022, Live! Casino Has Paid Out Over 17,000 Jackpots for Over $43 Million In Cash. A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh playing Blackjack. Kevin Lin (at left) with Isaiah Tipton, Live! Casino Table Games Shift manager. Lin hit...
Employee at Erie’s Gannon University killed in shark attack in the Bahamas
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie woman was reportedly killed in a shark attack this week while on vacation with her family in the Bahamas. Police on the island of New Providence are investigating after an Erie, Pennsylvania woman was reportedly attacked by a bull shark in the waters at Green Cay, northwest of the private island […]
The Milkshake Factory joins tenant lineup at The Piazza in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — For those who will be visiting The Piazza at South Fayette for a bite to eat at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Primanti Bros. or Raising Cane’s, look no further for dessert. Burns Scalo Real Estate, the developer behind the new shopping and dining destination...
CBS News
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever. Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
WJAC TV
Police: Ohio man in custody following standoff in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say the suspect involved in Wednesday's standoff along Laurel Ave. in the West End section of Johnstown is now in custody. Authorities say Earl Johnson, of Columbus, Ohio, was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Ohio and Cambria County. Police say they made...
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in Pittsburgh. The $3 Million Xtreme Tripler was sold at North Side Beer & Beverage at 1304 Federal Street. $3 Million Xtreme Tripler is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Scratch-off prizes expire one...
Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
Comments / 0