Saunders provides students a full calendar of events to complement their studies and personal business interests. Saunders featured events highlight the top speakers and highest attended, in-demand events on our calendar. Learn about all the upcoming featured events that Saunders College of Business has to offer by visiting our Saunders Events Calendar to see upcoming events. Or, contact us today at communications@saunders.rit.edu to inquire about Saunders Event Series sponsorship opportunities.
College of Liberal Arts introduces Liberal Arts Multidisciplinary Scholars program

Students at Rochester Institute of Technology now have a designated pathway to pursue both a degree in a STEM-based program and a degree from RIT’s College of Liberal Arts. The Liberal Arts Multidisciplinary Scholars program, which is being introduced this fall, gives financial support to students in STEM majors who are interested in adding a second major from the College of Liberal Arts. The program was designed to enable students to double major and enrich their educational experience at RIT, while also ensuring they will graduate on time.
