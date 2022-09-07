Students at Rochester Institute of Technology now have a designated pathway to pursue both a degree in a STEM-based program and a degree from RIT’s College of Liberal Arts. The Liberal Arts Multidisciplinary Scholars program, which is being introduced this fall, gives financial support to students in STEM majors who are interested in adding a second major from the College of Liberal Arts. The program was designed to enable students to double major and enrich their educational experience at RIT, while also ensuring they will graduate on time.

