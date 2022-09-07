ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

kiss951.com

SCarowinds to Debut All-New Paranormal Inc in North Carolina

A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

New Jack City Live Coming To Charlotte

New Jack City live is coming to a city near you. New Jack City is coming to the stage and it’s coming to Charlotte. I am really excited about this. Starring in this play is Flex Alexander, Allen Payne, Big Daddy Kane, and Treach. Tons of celebrities were in the comments speaking about their excitement for this stage play. Treach will play the role of Nino Brown. Y’all! This is going to be epic. New Jack City Live will be in Charlotte on November 25th. They will also be in Atlanta November 26-27.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Off The Stage With Big Boss Vette, Money Only Mo, And More

Our final summer series block party at JCSU was everything! I had a chance to catch up with a few performers for “Off The Stage”. We spun a wheel with random questions to find out more about these artists and we had a great time. First up is Gabby Gabbana. Gabby is from Charlotte and lit it up both on and off the stage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Township Of Taylorsville, NC
Barber, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte woman nabs $150K top lottery puzzle word price

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman’s pockets are going to be a little heavier after winning the top lottery prize in a puzzle word game, North Carolina Lottery announced Saturday. Charlotte resident Tiffany Griffin won the top prize of $150,000 in a new crossword puzzle-themed scratch-off. The $5 Cashword Multiplier ticker was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Angel McCaskill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are one of the 1,342 people signed up for #TeamMolly and the Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1, you should have received a team email from me Friday morning. If you didn’t, email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com (the email was sent to whatever email was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
chapelboro.com

Northwood High's Drake Powell Commits to UNC Basketball

A local high school star will be suiting up in Carolina blue. Drake Powell, a junior on the Northwood High boys’ basketball team, announced his commitment to play for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels Thursday night. Powell is the first member of the recruiting class of 2024 to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: "Live Action" is the new "Late Night"

We may not have an ACC schedule yet — seriously, guys, the season begins soon — but we know when the UNC coaches and players will appear on the court with the public for the first time. On Tuesday, UNC announced the events for their first live practice...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury's Cheerwine in the running as "Coolest Thing Made In NC"

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Chamber announced 31 semifinalists for the Coolest Thing Made in NC, and Cheerwine is one of 15 honorees in the medium-to-large business category. Semifinal voting is available by clicking here. Voting closes Sept. 16. Founded in Salisbury in 1917, Cheerwine is the oldest continuing...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
LEXINGTON, NC
Taylorsville Times

Clarence "Ray" Sloop

Clarence “Ray” Sloop, 93, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, in Wilkes County. Mr. Sloop was born on February 1, 1929, in Alexander County, to the late C.P. Sloop and Stella Elliot Sloop. Ray proudly served his country in the US Army. Before retiring, Ray worked as a dispatcher for Holly Farms and Tyson. He was of the Baptist faith.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte's 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?

Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

'Help us, please:' People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
DURHAM, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Morganton Festival Is Back This Weekend, Sept. 9 & 10

Morganton, NC – Come play in the streets at the 40th annual Morganton Festival in downtown Morganton, North Carolina. The festival features free music each evening, Kid Zone fun with rides and games, food for all ages, plus arts and crafts vendors!. This year’s event is more compact with...
MORGANTON, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC

