3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & AuctionMelissa FrostManheim, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
Peaches? Here's Where to Pick Them This Month [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to expand voter registration access
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Wednesday morning at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, which expandsvoter registration for eligible Pennsylvanians. The order expands the number of state agencies that will be required to provide voter registration materials and information to their clients. Wolf's...
Mastriano's challenge to debate Shapiro declined due to unacceptable terms
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A debate between Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano and Democratic governor nominee and current Attorney General Josh Shapiro may not happen anytime soon. The Mastriano campaign issued a public debate proposal to AG Shapiro on Friday, Sept. 9. The proposal outlined a debate scheduled for Saturday,...
Pig protests politicians’ prospective pay raise at Pa. Capitol
It’s been five years since “Pignellope” made her way to the Pennsylvania Capitol steps in Harrisburg to protest a legislative pay raise, but the income hike lawmakers are due to receive for next year was reason enough for her owner to let her off the farm. Citizen...
Gov. Wolf Issues Executive Order Expanding Voter Registration
The Governor has taken unilateral action to expand voter registration for eligible residents. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept 7, 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed Executive Order 2022-03. The order designates seven existing government entities as Voter Registration Distribution Agencies (VRDA). As such, they will be required to provide voter registration literature and services to eligible Pennsylvanians.
Group turns up heat on PA lawmakers to pass gift ban
Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift - including cash - as long as it's disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group 'MarchOnHarrisburg' is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a gift ban that would make it harder to bribe public officials. The group is raising awareness with a three-day, 35-mile march, starting September...
Pennsylvania offering one-time pardon to people with marijuana convictions
The state of Pennsylvania is offering a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. Individuals are eligible only if they have one or both of these convictions in Pennsylvania: Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31) Marijuana, Small Amount Personal Use (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31I) The state says […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania school directors speak out against Doug Mastriano’s education funding plan
An open letter to Pennsylvania families and voters being circulated around the state by public school board members issues a warning about the threat that they believe Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano poses to the public education system. The letter drew 59 signatures from school directors from 24 school districts...
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns
And as MarchOnHarrisburg begins a 33-mile, 3-day march from York to Harrisburg on Friday, their first since May 2019, Pollack is optimistic that a proposed gift ban will go farther in the Legislature than ever before when the House of Representatives returns to session on Monday, he told the Capital-Star. The post Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
State Senator Scott Martin (R) of Lancaster County has said the law as written appears to have criminalized thousands of drivers overnight.
WFMZ-TV Online
New law that cracks down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes in Pa. takes effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. - People who ride ATVs and dirt bikes illegally in Pennsylvania will now have to pay a bigger price when they're stopped by police. A new law on the issue that was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf this summer went into effect Friday. Under the legislation, police can...
local21news.com
PA Turnpike in more debt than entire state gov't, auditor general says
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor announced Wednesday that an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission revealed that it has accumulated more debt than the entire Pennsylvania state government. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only...
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
Audit: Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls to pay debt is 'unsustainable'
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania auditor general said the Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government and continuing to raise tolls is an "unsustainable" solution. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday, which his department is legally mandated to probe every four years. "Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls," DeFoor said in a press release. "This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue...
EPA to review Pennsylvania's latest cleanup plan for the Chesapeake Bay
Pennsylvania officials hope the third time proves to be the charm when it comes to Chesapeake Bay cleanup plans. Two earlier plans, one submitted in 2019 and another late last year, were widely panned for failing to achieve the state’s pollution reduction goals and for a lack of funding. The 2019 version spurred suits from other states and environmental groups, contending that Pennsylvania’s failure to curb water-fouling nutrients would keep...
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg mayor moves to appoint new Capital Region Water board members; current directors push back
The board chair of Harrisburg’s water and sewer authority clashed with Mayor Wanda Williams on Tuesday over her plan to flush out and replace many current board members. At a City Council meeting, Williams introduced three appointees to the Capital Region Water (CRW) board who would replace directors whose terms have expired.
Senate candidate Oz pivots to Pa. suburbs that have left the GOP
PHILADELPHIA — In his U.S. Senate primary campaign, Republican Mehmet Oz clung to former President Donald Trump, wielding his endorsement to help sway Republican voters. The surrogates, and locations, point to a political reality that Oz and nearly every Pennsylvania Republican faces: Trump’s voter base, on its own, almost certainly isn’t enough to win statewide.
case.edu
PoliSci’s Justin Buchler discussed Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry’s involvement in the Jan. 6 attack
Catch up on the Fetterman vs. Oz race, Rep. Perry’s brush with the FBI and more. Erie Times-News: Justin Buchler, associate professor of political science, said he’s curious what investigators will continue to learn about evidence presented to the Jan. 6 panel about Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. “Within the Republican electorate, no amount of legal jeopardy will hurt him. In fact, it helps him,” Buchler said. “And in most congressional districts, including Perry’s, that means he does not really have electoral concerns.”
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Opts in To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles
Seventeen states will now follow California’s rigid vehicle emission requirements instead of the federal standards. That means they’re considering a total ban on gas-powered vehicles and New Jersey is one of them. As of June 2022, there are 80,583 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. This number includes...
Pennsylvania Puts $105.5 Million Towards Curbing Gun Violence
Since its founding nearly two and a half centuries ago, America has long been a nation of guns. But what happens when they get into the wrong hands?. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) has committed $105.5 million for two new violence intervention programs aimed at curbing gun violence.
