Harrisburg, PA

Pocono Update

Gov. Wolf Issues Executive Order Expanding Voter Registration

The Governor has taken unilateral action to expand voter registration for eligible residents. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept 7, 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed Executive Order 2022-03. The order designates seven existing government entities as Voter Registration Distribution Agencies (VRDA). As such, they will be required to provide voter registration literature and services to eligible Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Group turns up heat on PA lawmakers to pass gift ban

Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift - including cash - as long as it's disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group 'MarchOnHarrisburg' is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a gift ban that would make it harder to bribe public officials. The group is raising awareness with a three-day, 35-mile march, starting September...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania offering one-time pardon to people with marijuana convictions

The state of Pennsylvania is offering a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. Individuals are eligible only if they have one or both of these convictions in Pennsylvania: Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31)    Marijuana, Small Amount Personal Use (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31I)  The state says […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns

And as MarchOnHarrisburg begins a 33-mile, 3-day march from York to Harrisburg on Friday, their first since May 2019, Pollack is optimistic that a proposed gift ban will go farther in the Legislature than ever before when the House of Representatives returns to session on Monday, he told the Capital-Star. The post Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

PA Turnpike in more debt than entire state gov't, auditor general says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor announced Wednesday that an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission revealed that it has accumulated more debt than the entire Pennsylvania state government. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Audit: Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls to pay debt is 'unsustainable'

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania auditor general said the Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government and continuing to raise tolls is an "unsustainable" solution. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday, which his department is legally mandated to probe every four years. "Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls," DeFoor said in a press release. "This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

EPA to review Pennsylvania's latest cleanup plan for the Chesapeake Bay

Pennsylvania officials hope the third time proves to be the charm when it comes to Chesapeake Bay cleanup plans. Two earlier plans, one submitted in 2019 and another late last year, were widely panned for failing to achieve the state’s pollution reduction goals and for a lack of funding. The 2019 version spurred suits from other states and environmental groups, contending that Pennsylvania’s failure to curb water-fouling nutrients would keep...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
