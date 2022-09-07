Bearing the burden of being a rebuilding franchise’s first-overall selection in the draft is a taxing ordeal, but the Jacksonville Jaguars two top picks are looking to break the mold in 2022. After the team took quarterback Trevor Lawrence last year, they turned to the defense back in April to add stand out linebacker Travon Walker with their initial choice in this year’s selection process.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO