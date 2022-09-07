ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Can Alabama QB Bryce Young take his game to a new level?

Bryce Young took the snap, sprinted to his left, stopped on a dime and flipped a picture-perfect, sidearm throw into a tight window to hit wide receiver Traeshon Holden for an impressive 14-yard gain. The play was so impressive that FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt had to watch...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence explains camaraderie with Travon Walker as first-overall picks

Bearing the burden of being a rebuilding franchise’s first-overall selection in the draft is a taxing ordeal, but the Jacksonville Jaguars two top picks are looking to break the mold in 2022. After the team took quarterback Trevor Lawrence last year, they turned to the defense back in April to add stand out linebacker Travon Walker with their initial choice in this year’s selection process.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
On3.com

Bryce Young on Alabama standard: Never stop reaching for more

After three years in the program now, Alabama quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young understands the Saban Standard pretty well. “Yeah it’s definitely something that’s constant,” he said of the expectations when playing at a place like Alabama when speaking with college football analyst Joel Klatt recently.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
BlueDevilCountry

Lakers hire former four-year Duke shooting guard

Duke basketball alum Daniel Ewing is well-traveled in the hoops world. Altogether, his expansive list of past experiences should translate into a successful next step as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 39-year-old confirmed his new job via a tweet on Friday, calling it "officially ...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reveals His 5 Heisman Trophy Frontrunners

After one week of the 2022 college football season, it's too early to project the Heisman Trophy winner. That's not going to stop Robert Griffin III from naming his frontrunners though. Taking to Twitter on Friday, RGIII revealed his five current frontrunners for the 2022 season. To the surprise of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#American Football#The Heisman House#Heisman
AthlonSports.com

Nick Saban Has Honest Admission On College Football Playoff Expansion

College Football Playoff expansion is on the horizon. The field will expand to 12 teams in 2026, with a possibility of it happening as soon as 2024. That means Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide will have a few more playoff games to play if they want to keep winning national championships.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy