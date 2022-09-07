Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Celebrates Michael Cole Losing A Friend In WWE
Bayley has been a thorn in Michael Cole's side for quite a while now, pestering the WWE play-by-play man every chance she gets. For the past year and a half, Cole has been doing "WWE SmackDown" commentary alongside Pat McAfee, who also wrestles once in a while (McAfee has competed in three matches so far this year). Many have praised Cole and McAfee as a commentary duo, with Cole thanking McAfee and showing his gratefulness to the former Indianapolis Col's punter. However, McAfee recently accepted a position at ESPN College GameDay, which will temporarily take him away from his commentary role within WWE, effective immediately, and Bayley tweeted out her celebration of Cole not having McAfee on commentary for this season of WWE.
411mania.com
Another Update On Paul Heyman Following Absence After Summerslam
It was previously reported that Paul Heyman is expected to come back at some point, he’s simply been off of television selling the events of Summerslam. At that show, Heyman was given an F5 through a table by Brock Lesnar. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Heyman has been...
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves Confirms He Found Out About Recent Big WWE Moment On The Air
On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano shocked the world and returned to WWE after eight months of being away from the wrestling business. Corey Graves was on commentary when Gargano made his return, and he was not prepared for this occurrence. "We, the commentary team,...
wrestlinginc.com
Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent
Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."
wrestlingrumors.net
Infamous Former WWE Star Teases Return After Four Year Absence
One more match? Every so often, a wrestling storyline takes place that more or less defies any and all logic, but is so memorable for one reason or another. That may or may not be a good thing, but it makes a memory nonetheless. Sometimes you can see a surprise call back to such a story and that has taken place again with one of the more infamous moments in recent WWE history.
ComicBook
Former WWE Superstar Appears on This Week's She-Hulk
This week's She-Hulk saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) test the dating pool in her green alter-ego and quickly discovers she's incredibly popular on dating apps. What follows is a montage of unsuccessful dates, though WWE fans will likely recognize the first person she goes on a date with. Going by "Derek," the man is none other than former WWE Tag Team Champion David Otunga. The Havard grad immediately tries to compare his deadlift to Jen's, brushing off the fact that she's a literal superhero and deadlifts a literal ton.
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: Triple H Meets Up With Former WWE Champion
The boss wants him back. WWE has a long history of celebrities being included on their shows where they have a chance. It is a smart way to go, as outside fans are going to possibly be included in the audience. That is the kind of thing that WWE knows how to do rather well, and now they seem interested in bringing another big name back into the company.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Roman Reigns, Why He Defeated Drew McIntyre
As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre during the WWE Clash at the Castle event that took place last weekend. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Reigns’ next major match is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Reigns is not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Updates On Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Gives Update On Her Recovery From Injury
It seems Becky Lynch could be on her way to returning to action soon. Lynch has been sidelined since suffering a separated shoulder injury in a match against her longtime rival, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, at SummerSlam on July 30. Speaking to Ryan Satin on the "Out of Character" podcast, Lynch said: "You know, I feel like I could be part Wolverine, because I think it's recovering pretty quickly. Considering how much pain I was in on Saturday at SummerSlam, I feel good. I feel like I could punch somebody in the face right now with this arm. Don't test me."
PWMania
Details on Jon Moxley’s Plans Being Changed Due to CM Punk’s Incident With the Elite
As PWMania.com previously reported, following his defeat by CM Punk at AEW All Out 2022 for the world title, Jon Moxley was not initially slated to appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had to say about Moxley’s plans being...
411mania.com
Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
PWMania
Ken Kennedy Reveals What Eddie Guerrero Said to Him After His Last Match
Mr. Kennedy recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kennedy commented on his last WWE match with Eddie Guerrero. He said:. “I don’t know how to answer that question. Honestly, like, it just sucks that he’s gone....
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR KILLER On AEW Release Request
Not so fast? There have been a lot of changes to the AEW roster in the last few days, as the company is dealing with a sudden shakeup. Between the well publicized backstage brawl after All Out, Malakai Black was reportedly granted his release earlier this week. Those are the kind of changes that can shake up a promotion, but it seems that one other star is not going anywhere, despite reports to the contrary.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks And Naomi Spotted Hanging With WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi, who were suspended by WWE following a real-life walk out almost four months ago, have been spotted hanging out with other WWE stars. On Instagram, WWE Ambassador Titus O'Neil posted a series of images of himself, Banks, Naomi, and Bayley attending a Major League Baseball game in New York. The posts, which were uploaded to O'Neil's Instagram story, showed the quartet attending the New York Yankees victory against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. The images saw O'Neill posing for a photo with Bayley, Banks, Naomi, and two other unnamed individuals, while the remaining images were of O'Neil taking selfies with Banks and Naomi individually, as well as a picture of Banks holding a baseball while sitting in her seat.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Earns Smackdown Women’s Title Match For WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey will get another shot at Liv Morgan and the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Rousey won a Fatal Five-Way match to earn the #1 contendership for the Women’s Championship for the PPV. Rousey beat Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans to win the title shot.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
ComicBook
AEW Rampage Spoilers: Jon Moxley's Opponent Revealed
Following the chaotic AEW All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, All Elite Wrestling returned to television to produce its two weekly shows at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The double taping kicked off with a live edition of AEW Dynamite, where AEW President Tony Khan addressed the world title situation. Khan revealed that he has vacated the AEW World Title and that a "tournament of champions" would be held, with the winner emerging as the new AEW World Champion. Former AEW World Champions Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley each received a first round bye, while fellow former titleholders like "Hangman" Adam Page, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin would compete in first round match-ups.
411mania.com
Damian Priest Comments On Backstage Changes Under New WWE Management
Damian Priest took a few moments to offer his opinions on how things have changed behind the scenes at WWE in a recent appearance with Gorilla Position. He referenced his familiarity with new creative lead Triple H and the current backstage climate for the company. You can read a couple highlights and watch the full episode below.
