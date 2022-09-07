Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Man gets shocking $30,000 quote to replace electric vehicle’s battery
A Florida man learned his electric vehicle needs a new battery — at the price of nearly $30,000. The replacement estimate from Roger Dean Chevrolet in Cape Coral, Florida, began to circulate on social media last week, with many questioning its legitimacy. The dealership confirmed the quote, however, noting that the estimate was for a Chevrolet Volt, which carries heftier costs due to its older technology.
Carscoops
Toyota Ranked Last Among Top Carmakers For Its Electrification Efforts, GM First
Toyota, Honda, and Nissan ranked lowest in Greenpeace’s Auto Environmental Guide 2022, but all automakers will have to do more to decarbonize the industry if we are to stay within the 1.5°C goal agreed to in the Paris Climate Agreement to save ourselves from worse impacts of climate change.
Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite high battery costs
Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers.The latest came Thursday from General Motors, a Chevrolet Equinox small SUV with a starting price somewhere around $30,000 and a range-per-charge of 250 miles (400 kilometers). You can get range of 300 miles (500 kilometers) if you pay more. GM won't release the exact price of the Equinox EV until closer to the date it goes on sale, about this time next year. But the SUV is at the low end of Edmunds.com's...
Nissan to acquire automotive battery firm Vehicle Energy Japan
TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire all the common shares in Vehicle Energy Japan Inc held by the lithium-ion battery maker's biggest shareholder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The New EV Battery That Could Change The Industry
Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.
electrek.co
Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW
Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
Real Simple
Can't Find a Charging Station for Your EV? Let Us Help!
I'm more than a little bit in love with electric cars. We've only bought about five tanks of gas per year since we invested in a straight-up electric car and a plug-in hybrid, as we're able to do most of our errand-running, commuting, and driving by charging up at home.
Carscoops
New Lawsuits Claim Hyundais And Kias Are Too Easy To Steal After Rise In Thefts Fueled By Social Media Challenges
Normally when a person steals a car they’re the ones who get the lions-share of the blame for the crime itself. For Hyundai and Kia though, that’s no longer the case as state officials, customers, and lawyers are calling on the corporate partners to act. The move follows...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
Electrify America rebrands 350kW and 150kW chargers – will ‘hyper-fast’ and ‘ultra-fast’ become the new naming standard?
North American EV fast-charging network Electrify America has introduced a new labeling system to more easily differentiate its charging levels for consumers. Additionally, the latest generation of Electrify America DC fast chargers will include a new “Balanced” technology in which power is evenly distributed to multiple EVs at once in order to maximize speeds and deliver at least 150 kW of “ultra-fast” charging. Could this set a new standard for all EV charging networks in North America?
NFL・
Carscoops
Tesla Considering Building Lithium Refinery In Texas, Could Open In 2024
Tesla is considering building a lithium refinery in Texas that could provide lithium hydroxide for EV battery production in North America. The company has applied for tax breaks to create what it calls a “battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility” in Nueces County on the gulf coast, pitching the plant to local officials as the first of its kind in the continent.
Carscoops
Tesla’s Deliveries Of Chinese-Made Vehicles Almost Tripled Last Month
Tesla almost tripled the sales of its Chinese-made vehicles in August following an increase in production at its plant in Shanghai. The China Passenger Car Association has revealed that Tesla sold 76,965 of its Chinese-made vehicles last month and exported 42,463 Model 3s and Model Ys to international markets. These figures represent significant jumps from the 28,717 vehicles it sold in July and the 19,756 that it exported.
Carscoops
GM Betting On High-End Luxury Imports To Get Its Mojo Back In China
Chinese automakers gain ground in their home territory, those based outside of the country are having to make adjustments. According to a new report, General Motors has decided that those adjustments need to be big. They include targeting wealthy urban dwellers with high-end luxury vehicles available through a direct sales model.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BMW Promises 30 Percent More Range With New Round Battery Cells
BMW is busy working on its next-generation electric vehicles, which will begin arriving in the middle of the decade. Part of what the automaker calls Neue Klasse (New Class) – a new platform and family of new technologies – are new batteries that are going to offer up to 30 percent more range compared to BMW’s today models. We’ll talk about the numbers in a minute but first, let’s see the company’s new battery tech.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Panasonic plans second $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant
Panasonic, which supplies its electric vehicle (EV) batteries to companies like Tesla, announced it plans another $4 billion factory, which is expected to be located in Oklahoma, reports sources close to the Wall Street Journal. The factory joins a Kansas City area facility that was announced last month. The Kansas...
Carscoops
Renault Trucks Opens Disassembly Plant To Break Down And Recycle Old Trucks
Renault Trucks has announced its latest green initiative, a plant in the Lyon-Venissieux region of France where workers will endeavor to break trucks down and harvest them for parts that it can sell or recycle. The 3,000 square-meter (32,392 square foot) plant is located as close as possible to the...
Carscoops
Swiss Startup Piech Automotive Hires Former AMG And Aston Martin Boss
Piech Automotive, a Swiss electric sports car startup, announced today that it has added two senior executives with impressive automotive backgrounds to its roster. Tobias Moers and Manfred Fitzgerald will act as co-Chief Executive Officers at the young company. Tobias Moers, most recently, was the CEO of Aston Martin, a...
investing.com
Nissan Releases Bi-Directional Charger for LEAF
Nissan (OTC:NSANY), along with vehicle-to-grid services provider, Fermata Energy released the first ever bi-directional charger for use with the Nissan LEAF in the U.S. Bi-directional charging technology allows for charging the Nissan LEAF, but also sending energy stored in the vehicle battery back to the building or the grid. The Nissan LEAF is currently the only fully electric passenger vehicle in the U.S. market able to supply energy to the grid, allowing LEAF owners with the Fermata Energy FE-15 bi-directional charger to park their vehicle, plug it in, and save money with their local electric utility as well as reduce the total cost of ownership of the vehicle.
Carscoops
Mercedes Partners With Rivian To Build Electric Vans In Europe
Mercedes and Rivian today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding with a view to creating a joint venture company to produce electric vans in Europe. The companies plan to build an all-new electric-only production facility that will leverage an existing Mercedes site in Central or Eastern Europe. The plant will produce vehicles for both Mercedes and Rivian.
Comments / 0