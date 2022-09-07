ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Never Forgotten event set

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faHLM_0hlykIun00
Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke, right, shares a few words in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the Sep. 11 terror attacks at the Never Forgotten: The 20th Anniversary of 9/11 ceremony Saturday morning at the Chris Kyle Memorial. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

The second annual 9/11 Never Forgotten Commemoration is scheduled for 8:46 a.m. Saturday.

Organizer Dustin Fawcett said it will start at the Ector County Coliseum at the minute the Twin Towers were struck by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001.

On that day, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States, the History Channel website said.

Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn., the site said.

Fawcett said all local law enforcement and first responders will turn on their sirens and drive in a caravan on 42nd Street to the Chris Kyle Memorial statue off State Highway 191.

The ceremony will include a wreath laying in honor of those who fell 21 years ago, Fawcett said. there will be a canopy and seats set up. The public is invited to come to the lawn east of the VA building and on the Chris Kyle memorial grounds.

Fawcett said the public can also line up along 42nd Street and watch the caravan drive by.

A few words will be said by Odessa Police Department Police Chief Mike Gerke, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez, Fawcett said.

A chaplain will say a prayer and bagpipers will perform songs.

“It’s really about commemorating the occasion and all the visuals that go with it,” Fawcett said.

He added that having the event for a second year shows the support and patriotism of the community along with their backing of law enforcement and first responders.

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

One of West Texas oldest Catholic churches turns 140-years-old

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Stanton, recently turned 140 years. San Angelo Bishop Michael Sis says there are older churches located in El Paso, but St. Joseph’s is the oldest Catholic church in the Permian Basin.. Bishop Sis says the church was started back in...
STANTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Hungry for a Great Burrito? Here Are My 5 Best Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa

If you are looking for the best burrito in Midland-Odessa, there are plenty of places to go and get a great one but here are five of my favorites. My favorite at Jumburrito is the stew meat burrito with avocado. It is especially significant if you are having a bad day, this burrito will also get you back in a good mood and fill your belly. Jumburrito has several locations in Midland and Odessa.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Ector County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Odessa, TX
Government
Odessa, TX
Society
City
Ector, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Ector County, TX
Ector County, TX
Government
cbs7.com

Man shot and killed in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring police arrested John Paul Ramirez for the murder of Kenneth Lee Murphy. At approximately 12:10 PM the Big Spring Police Department, Big Spring Fire, and Emergency Medical Services were sent to 700 N. Scurry in response to a gunshot victim. Officers were able...
BIG SPRING, TX
cbs7.com

Job Fairs Now hosting large oil and gas job fair

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Job Fairs Now is hosting a Large Midland Oilfield and More Job Fair tomorrow. Job Fairs Now’s Kim Delapena says candidates have had great success at events in the past, as they allow people the opportunity to enter into the oil and gas industry almost immediately.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Kyle
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Did You Know There Is Haunted House As You Drive Into Lubbock From Midland? Here’s The Story Behind Woodrow Manor!

Have you ever noticed what used to be the nice house off to the right, just as you are about to be in Lubbock? It's at the exit you would take if you were going to go to Lubbock Cooper, the Woodrow Road exit. For many years the Woodrow Manor looked as if it were kept up with. When you look at it today it just looks like an overgrown abandoned house.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 arrested in connection with dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance and found two wanted suspects at the scene. Adrian Sotelo, 37, and Bianca Rodriguez, 26, have both been charged with assault and robbery. According to an affidavit, on September 6, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#New York City#Al Qaeda#Localevent#Aircraft#Islamic#The World Trade Center#Pentagon#Odessa Fire Rescue
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating supermarket theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below is accused of stealing more than $1000 worth of meat from the HEB on the west side of town.  Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman accused of threatening boyfriend, son with gun

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after investigators said she threatened her boyfriend and her son with a firearm during an argument. Michelle Louise Wood, 55, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on September 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Get a taste of the Caribbean at Jammin Nyaminz

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking for a taste of the Caribbean, you don’t need to look any further than Midland! Jammin Nyaminz is a food truck serving up authentic Jamaican cuisine using spices imported straight from the Caribbean. “Once you come to Jammin Nyaminz, you’re getting something different and unique and flavorful, and […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

One dead after motor home fire in West Odessa

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man is dead after a mobile home fire in west Odessa early Wednesday morning. On September 7, 2022, at around 02:43a.m., the Ector County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a 911 call referencing a structure fire. Ector County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and...
WEST ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

One person found dead following fire in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a motor home fire in Ector County. According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 2500 block of Conger Road at around 2:43 a.m. Crews managed to extinguish the flames, but located a...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
4K+
Followers
389
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy