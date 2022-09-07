ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

State Revenues Produce More Than Budget Writers Estimated

By GARRY RAYNO, InDepthNH.org
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Op-Ed: What Happened With Croydon School Budget Mischaracterized

Free Stater Ian Underwood responded to an op-ed by Weldon Bosworth posted on InDepthNH.org: https://indepthnh.org/2022/09/06/op-ed-the-free-stater-game-plan-a-hidden-agenda-camouflaged-as-conservatism/. A July 25 op-ed from Ian Underwood talks about what Free Staters believe: https://indepthnh.org/2022/07/25/op-ed-ian-underwood-on-what-free-staters-believe/. Wikipedia on Free State Project: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Free_State_Project. By IAN UNDERWOOD of Croydon. Weldon Bosworth’s assessment of what happened at the Croydon annual...
CROYDON, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Will Try Again To Prime the Pump for Behavioral Health Services

CONCORD — It may be September, but when it comes to the state helping construct a new behavioral health hospital, it may be Ground Hog Day all over again. Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Human Services proposed helping Portsmouth Regional Hospital build a new facility in Epping with $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Friday, the agency will propose spending the same amount of federal pandemic rescue money for a new facility in south central New Hampshire with SolutionHealth, a partnership of the Elliot and Southern New Hampshire hospitals.
EPPING, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Op-Ed: The Free Stater Game Plan, A Hidden Agenda Camouflaged as Conservatism

In the 1970’s, Murray Rothbard, the revolutionary economist, suggested libertarians use right wing populism to push their agenda. We have only to look at the recent Gunstock debacle for a glimpse on how this plays out. The Free Staters on the Belknap Delegation subverted others with conservative leanings on the all-GOP delegation to follow their lead in slashing the County nursing home budget and stacking the Gunstock Area Commission with fellow travelers sympathetic to their agenda, i.e., either leasing or privatizing the ski area.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Government
City
Concord, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Balanced Budget#Tax Levy#Real Estate Transfer Tax#Tax Revenue#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#State#Dra
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Vail Resorts Will Limit Ticket Sales at Ski Resorts After Last Year’s Complaints

NEWBURY – Vail Resorts has announced that this coming winter it will limit ticket sales at its 40 ski resorts across North America, including Mount Sunapee. After a winter of complaints from day trippers all the way up to the governor that Vail had oversold its leased product here, the company met with state Department of Natural and Cultural Resource officials.
BENNINGTON, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Londonderry Publisher Arrested for Improperly Labeled Political Ads Says AG Has Better Things To Do

Attorney General John M. Formella said that Debra A. Paul, 62, of Londonderry, has been arrested on six misdemeanor counts related to penalties for political advertising for publishing political advertisements that did not comply with state election laws. Paul responded: “I would like to think the attorney general’s office has...
LONDONDERRY, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Election Monitors Appointed for Windham, Bedford, Laconia Ward 6 For Wrong Vote Counts

Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Attorney General’s Office and Secretary of State’s Office have sent letters of appointment for election monitors following election reviews in Windham, Bedford, and Laconia Ward 6. The monitors are Eugene van Loan appointed to Windham, Eric Forcier appointed to Bedford, and Bonnie Winnona MacKinnon appointed for Laconia Ward 6.
WINDHAM, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Lottery
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Department of Education partners with Granite State College To Offer $2M Educator Training

Concord, NH – The Department of Education is excited to announce its partnership with Granite State College to bring professional development training to New Hampshire educators across the state. This program will be funded through $2.0 million federal Emergency Relief funds. These funds are designed to respond to the impact of coronavirus as well as build resiliency in the education system against such disruptions. The training will build educator capacity to design and implement remote instruction, including use of the state Learning Management System.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

AG Finds ‘Significant Defects’ in Laconia Ward 6 Elections, Orders Moderator To Resign

CONCORD – Attorney General John Formella has demanded the resignation of Laconia Ward 6 moderator Tony Felch after reviewing circumstances surrounding 179 ballots across multiple elections being cast but not counted by election officials. “In addition to the uncounted ballots, the investigation revealed a pattern of unintentional double-counting of...
LACONIA, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Questions Raised When Rep. Sylvia Didn’t Pledge Allegiance To the Flag at Meeting

BELMONT – Citizens for Belknap, a new political action committee, plans to endorse candidates for the Sept. 13 Republican Primary as early as this Sunday. This comes while residents of the county are questioning why state Rep. Mike Sylvia, R-Belmont, a Free Stater who is chair of the Belknap County Delegation, didn’t pledge allegiance to the flag Monday at the opening of a Gunstock Area Commission meeting.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy