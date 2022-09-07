State Revenues Produce More Than Budget Writers Estimated

Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: What Happened With Croydon School Budget Mischaracterized
Free Stater Ian Underwood responded to an op-ed by Weldon Bosworth posted on InDepthNH.org: https://indepthnh.org/2022/09/06/op-ed-the-free-stater-game-plan-a-hidden-agenda-camouflaged-as-conservatism/. A July 25 op-ed from Ian Underwood talks about what Free Staters believe: https://indepthnh.org/2022/07/25/op-ed-ian-underwood-on-what-free-staters-believe/. Wikipedia on Free State Project: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Free_State_Project. By IAN UNDERWOOD of Croydon. Weldon Bosworth’s assessment of what happened at the Croydon annual...
State Will Try Again To Prime the Pump for Behavioral Health Services
CONCORD — It may be September, but when it comes to the state helping construct a new behavioral health hospital, it may be Ground Hog Day all over again. Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Human Services proposed helping Portsmouth Regional Hospital build a new facility in Epping with $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Friday, the agency will propose spending the same amount of federal pandemic rescue money for a new facility in south central New Hampshire with SolutionHealth, a partnership of the Elliot and Southern New Hampshire hospitals.
Op-Ed: The Free Stater Game Plan, A Hidden Agenda Camouflaged as Conservatism
In the 1970’s, Murray Rothbard, the revolutionary economist, suggested libertarians use right wing populism to push their agenda. We have only to look at the recent Gunstock debacle for a glimpse on how this plays out. The Free Staters on the Belknap Delegation subverted others with conservative leanings on the all-GOP delegation to follow their lead in slashing the County nursing home budget and stacking the Gunstock Area Commission with fellow travelers sympathetic to their agenda, i.e., either leasing or privatizing the ski area.
Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
Free Stater Rep. Sylvia Steps Down as Delegation Chair; Rep. Johnson Storms Out of Meeting
LACONIA – Free Stater state Rep. Mike Sylvia, R-Belmont, stepped down as chairman of the Belknap County Delegation Thursday, claiming that an emergency meeting to deal with a crisis at Gunstock Aug. 1 was illegal because he did not call for it. After Sylvia also claimed some of the...
Gunstock Area Commission Hires Lawyer To Defend Against Suit By Ex-Commissioner
GILFORD – The Gunstock Area Commission approved a contract to hire an attorney Wednesday night in the event that a judge includes the commission in a suit filed by former Commissioner David Strang against the current chair Douglas Lambert. Lambert said Strang claims in court he was illegally removed...
Atkinson Woman Seeks Disqualification Of Secession Candidates
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission has been asked to consider disqualifying candidates who supported or did not oppose a bill, CACR32, that would have placed a constitutional amendment before the voters to decide whether New Hampshire should secede from the United States. The commission is scheduled...
Belknap Primary Voter’s Guide Seeks To Remove ‘Extremists’
LACONIA – Citizens of all 10 towns in Belknap County and the six wards in Laconia have a new voter’s guide listed for the GOP Primary Sept. 13 posted by a new organization looking to remove “extremists” from office who they contend led to the crisis at Gunstock.
Vail Resorts Will Limit Ticket Sales at Ski Resorts After Last Year’s Complaints
NEWBURY – Vail Resorts has announced that this coming winter it will limit ticket sales at its 40 ski resorts across North America, including Mount Sunapee. After a winter of complaints from day trippers all the way up to the governor that Vail had oversold its leased product here, the company met with state Department of Natural and Cultural Resource officials.
Londonderry Publisher Arrested for Improperly Labeled Political Ads Says AG Has Better Things To Do
Attorney General John M. Formella said that Debra A. Paul, 62, of Londonderry, has been arrested on six misdemeanor counts related to penalties for political advertising for publishing political advertisements that did not comply with state election laws. Paul responded: “I would like to think the attorney general’s office has...
Election Monitors Appointed for Windham, Bedford, Laconia Ward 6 For Wrong Vote Counts
Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Attorney General’s Office and Secretary of State’s Office have sent letters of appointment for election monitors following election reviews in Windham, Bedford, and Laconia Ward 6. The monitors are Eugene van Loan appointed to Windham, Eric Forcier appointed to Bedford, and Bonnie Winnona MacKinnon appointed for Laconia Ward 6.
DHHS IDs Jamestown Canyon Virus in Mosquito Batches in Atkinson, Hampstead
Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has identified the first batches of mosquitoes in 2022 to test positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) . The first batch was collected in the municipality of Atkinson on August 2, 2022. The second batch was...
Former Laconia State School Purchase Proposals Due Soon; Watch Out for ‘Purple Fentanyl’
PLAISTOW – Proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of the former Laconia State School are coming into the state. Gov. Chris Sununu and the five-member Executive Council expect they will soon be able to consider several offers before deciding which to select. Sununu and the Executive Council met at...
Department of Education partners with Granite State College To Offer $2M Educator Training
Concord, NH – The Department of Education is excited to announce its partnership with Granite State College to bring professional development training to New Hampshire educators across the state. This program will be funded through $2.0 million federal Emergency Relief funds. These funds are designed to respond to the impact of coronavirus as well as build resiliency in the education system against such disruptions. The training will build educator capacity to design and implement remote instruction, including use of the state Learning Management System.
Secretary of State Scanlan Says Upcoming Elections Likely To Be Highly Scrutinized
CONCORD – The upcoming state primary and general elections are expected to see heightened scrutiny in the wake of problems in ballot counting discovered in three communities. The discrepancies made public in ballot totals in Windham, Bedford and just this week in Laconia’s Ward 6 were all caused by...
AG Finds ‘Significant Defects’ in Laconia Ward 6 Elections, Orders Moderator To Resign
CONCORD – Attorney General John Formella has demanded the resignation of Laconia Ward 6 moderator Tony Felch after reviewing circumstances surrounding 179 ballots across multiple elections being cast but not counted by election officials. “In addition to the uncounted ballots, the investigation revealed a pattern of unintentional double-counting of...
Cora Hoppe Tells How To Work and Learn
“Work as learning” is the name of a new initiative designed to help high school students earn money and prepare for future careers. The state Department of Education has launched the program with federal and state dollars. According to Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, it will join together business and educational communities in the statewide effort.
Questions Raised When Rep. Sylvia Didn’t Pledge Allegiance To the Flag at Meeting
BELMONT – Citizens for Belknap, a new political action committee, plans to endorse candidates for the Sept. 13 Republican Primary as early as this Sunday. This comes while residents of the county are questioning why state Rep. Mike Sylvia, R-Belmont, a Free Stater who is chair of the Belknap County Delegation, didn’t pledge allegiance to the flag Monday at the opening of a Gunstock Area Commission meeting.
Gunstock Commissioners To Pay Legal Fees; Sylvia Says Suit Filed Over ‘Illegal’ Meeting
GILFORD – In an effort to move forward from a political battle that temporarily closed the Gunstock Recreation Area last month, the Gunstock Area Commission voted 3-0 Monday to pay a law firm almost $45,000. But legal troubles for the ski area, its Belknap County owners, and the future...
Top four finalists announced for 2023 NH Teacher of the Year
CONCORD, NH (Aug. 15, 2022) — The New Hampshire Department of Education is pleased to announce the four finalists for the 2023 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year Award. The teachers selected from the 10 semi-finalists are:. Susan Bradford, third grade, James Mastricola Elementary School, Merrimack. Christian Cheetham, ninth...
