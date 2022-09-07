Read full article on original website
Carscoops
GM Betting On High-End Luxury Imports To Get Its Mojo Back In China
Chinese automakers gain ground in their home territory, those based outside of the country are having to make adjustments. According to a new report, General Motors has decided that those adjustments need to be big. They include targeting wealthy urban dwellers with high-end luxury vehicles available through a direct sales model.
Carscoops
Toyota Ranked Last Among Top Carmakers For Its Electrification Efforts, GM First
Toyota, Honda, and Nissan ranked lowest in Greenpeace’s Auto Environmental Guide 2022, but all automakers will have to do more to decarbonize the industry if we are to stay within the 1.5°C goal agreed to in the Paris Climate Agreement to save ourselves from worse impacts of climate change.
Carscoops
New Lawsuits Claim Hyundais And Kias Are Too Easy To Steal After Rise In Thefts Fueled By Social Media Challenges
Normally when a person steals a car they’re the ones who get the lions-share of the blame for the crime itself. For Hyundai and Kia though, that’s no longer the case as state officials, customers, and lawyers are calling on the corporate partners to act. The move follows...
Carscoops
Honda Joins Forces With Japanese Trading Company To Secure Battery Metals
Honda has established a partnership with trading company Hanwa that will ensure its supply of important metals used for its future electrified vehicles. The partnership will ensure Honda the stable procurement in the medium to long term of important metals required for batteries, including nickel, cobalt, and lithium. Securing the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carscoops
Lada Planning New Models, Targets Annual Production Of Half A Million Vehicles
Europe’s sanctions on Russia might have caused serious problems in the local automotive industry, but Lada is hoping for a rebound with new model launches planned for the future and a new production target of 500,000 vehicles per year. AvtoVAZ, the owner of the Lada brand, is now free...
Carscoops
Thriving Skoda Brand Forging Its Own Path Within The VW Group
Skoda hopes that the dramatic Vision 7S Concept will pave the way for a new design direction that will further differentiate it from its Volkswagen Group siblings. While speaking at a recent event in Prague, Skoda chief executive Klaus Zellmer said the car manufacturer is looking to attract customers not within the broader VW Group. Skoda has also resisted calls from within VW, including former chief executive Herbert Diess, that the brand be moved down market.
Carscoops
Honda To Cut Production At Japanese Plants By Up To 40%
Honda will reduce production by up to 40 percent at two of its plants in Japan for the rest of September. The car manufacturer has confirmed that output will be slashed by 40 percent at its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture while two lines at its Suzuka plant will have their output reduced by roughly 20 percent this month.
Carscoops
Hyundai Canada Pays For Customer’s Catalytic Converter After It Was Stolen While On A Dealer Lot
Hyundai Canada has stepped in and taken matters into its own hands after a customer of a dealership in Orangeville, Ontario, had her catalytic converter stolen while it was parked on the dealer’s lot awaiting repairs. Hyundai not only paid to replace the catalytic converter and exhaust pipe, but...
