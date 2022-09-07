Read full article on original website
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)
Tickets start at $28.50 | 7:30 p.m. The legendary psych-rock band’s long-awaited Louisville show after a cancellation and a reschedule — all at a pretty affordable starting price point. Headliners Music Hall. $22 | 8 p.m. A truly unique singer-songwriter with a golden voice, Haley Heynderickx can veer...
WLKY.com
Bourbon and Beyond 2022: What you need to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's almost that time: Fall music festival season in Louisville. And the first one to kick things off this year is Bourbon and Beyond. Watch as crews set up for the four-day event in the player up top. The now four-day festival (yes, they added an...
Wave 3
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
Wave 3
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
wdrb.com
German American Club kicks off Oktoberfest in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The German American Club kicked off its Oktoberfest on Friday. It goes on until 11 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and also runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be dinner, pretzels, beers, vendors and more. The River City Polkatz will also perform live. Entry...
WLKY.com
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times
KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)
$5 adults, free for kids | 4-11 p.m. Believe it or not, most of authentic Oktoberfest takes place in September. So head to the German-American Club for an authentic German dinner with pretzels by Klaus Riedelsheimer, imported beers, vendors and live music by River City Polkatz. Saturday, Sept. 10. Hi-Wire...
WLKY.com
Homearama coming to Norton Commons for 5th year this weekend
PROSPECT, Ky. — For the fifth time in the event's history, Homearama will be returning to Norton Commons this weekend. Watch our coverage of last year's event in the player above. From Sept. 10-25, people will be able to tour "The Hamlet" at Norton commons, a 158-acre addition to...
nationofblue.com
The Backstreet Boys have a message for Louisville
The Backstreet Boys and Kentucky native Kevin Richardson had a message for the Louisville Cardinals tonight. The band, which performed in Rupp Arena this week, appeared on social media giving the Ls down to the Cards:. * Photo by @MrsSLW29 on Twitter. Richardson actually visited Kentucky football practice this week...
WLKY.com
Henderson nonprofit travels to Louisville to give away essential items amid inflation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Based in Henderson, Kentucky, the outreach group 4 Good Community is putting the pedal to the pavement for a cause, with a new program, 4 Good on the Go. After traveling to underserved communities in Indianapolis and Nashville, the organization’s latest stop in a remodeled school bus was California Park in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Video shows chaos outside Louisville courtroom after hearing for Jack Harlow's DJ on murder charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A courtroom hearing turned into chaos after Jack Harlow's DJ faced a judge on murder charges. People can be seen on surveillance video filing out of the courtroom after Ronnie O'Bannon's hearing at the Judicial Center in Louisville on Thursday. That's when a shoving match started.
leoweekly.com
Two Louisville Haunted Attractions Named To Industry’s ‘Top Haunts’ List
The Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the national organization for the scare attraction industry, announced today that two Louisville-area scare attractions have been certified for its annual “Top Haunts” list. The Haunted Hotel (3000 S. 4th St.) and The Devil’s Attic (647 W. Hill St.) were recognized...
WLKY.com
‘She could’ve died’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s Louisville home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
Wave 3
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s long time DJ
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ. The fight was captured on video exclusively by WAVE News. The murder hearing was for the death of Kasmira Nash, who was shot on Derby Eve 2021 at Vibes Lounge, a Louisville night club. Ronnie O’Bannon, or Ronnie Luciano, who played with Harlow for years, is charged in connection to her death.
wdrb.com
Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence reveals name of newborn in Vogue feature
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed her son's name to the public for the first time. Lawrence, a Louisville native, talked about being a new mom in the October issue of Vogue. The 32-year-old revealed in the interview she and husband Cooke Maroney named their new son...
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
WLKY.com
Registration now open for 50th KDF miniMarathon, Marathon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Can you believe it's already time to start thinking about next year's miniMarathon?. It was announced Thursday that registration is now open for the Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon for 2023. Watch our coverage of last year's races in the player below:. And next year is...
WLKY.com
Bardstown shuts out rival Elizabethtown
Bardstown put together a strong defensive performance and Shannon Tonge scored three receiving touchdowns to shut out visiting Elizabethtown 21-0. The Tigers improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 3-1. Bardstown hosts Spencer County in a battle of unbeaten teams. Elizabethtown looks to regroup against Nelson...
WLKY.com
Body pulled from Ohio River near McAlpine Locks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Ohio River. Louisville Metro police said they got a call around 10 p.m. Thursday saying someone saw what looked like a body near the McAlpine Locks in Louisville. Police said a river patrol unit...
