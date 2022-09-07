ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)

Tickets start at $28.50 | 7:30 p.m. The legendary psych-rock band’s long-awaited Louisville show after a cancellation and a reschedule — all at a pretty affordable starting price point. Headliners Music Hall. $22 | 8 p.m. A truly unique singer-songwriter with a golden voice, Haley Heynderickx can veer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bourbon and Beyond 2022: What you need to know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's almost that time: Fall music festival season in Louisville. And the first one to kick things off this year is Bourbon and Beyond. Watch as crews set up for the four-day event in the player up top. The now four-day festival (yes, they added an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

German American Club kicks off Oktoberfest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The German American Club kicked off its Oktoberfest on Friday. It goes on until 11 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and also runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be dinner, pretzels, beers, vendors and more. The River City Polkatz will also perform live. Entry...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times

KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)

$5 adults, free for kids | 4-11 p.m. Believe it or not, most of authentic Oktoberfest takes place in September. So head to the German-American Club for an authentic German dinner with pretzels by Klaus Riedelsheimer, imported beers, vendors and live music by River City Polkatz. Saturday, Sept. 10. Hi-Wire...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Homearama coming to Norton Commons for 5th year this weekend

PROSPECT, Ky. — For the fifth time in the event's history, Homearama will be returning to Norton Commons this weekend. Watch our coverage of last year's event in the player above. From Sept. 10-25, people will be able to tour "The Hamlet" at Norton commons, a 158-acre addition to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
nationofblue.com

The Backstreet Boys have a message for Louisville

The Backstreet Boys and Kentucky native Kevin Richardson had a message for the Louisville Cardinals tonight. The band, which performed in Rupp Arena this week, appeared on social media giving the Ls down to the Cards:. * Photo by @MrsSLW29 on Twitter. Richardson actually visited Kentucky football practice this week...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

‘She could’ve died’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s long time DJ

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ. The fight was captured on video exclusively by WAVE News. The murder hearing was for the death of Kasmira Nash, who was shot on Derby Eve 2021 at Vibes Lounge, a Louisville night club. Ronnie O’Bannon, or Ronnie Luciano, who played with Harlow for years, is charged in connection to her death.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Registration now open for 50th KDF miniMarathon, Marathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Can you believe it's already time to start thinking about next year's miniMarathon?. It was announced Thursday that registration is now open for the Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon for 2023. Watch our coverage of last year's races in the player below:. And next year is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bardstown shuts out rival Elizabethtown

Bardstown put together a strong defensive performance and Shannon Tonge scored three receiving touchdowns to shut out visiting Elizabethtown 21-0. The Tigers improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 3-1. Bardstown hosts Spencer County in a battle of unbeaten teams. Elizabethtown looks to regroup against Nelson...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Body pulled from Ohio River near McAlpine Locks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Ohio River. Louisville Metro police said they got a call around 10 p.m. Thursday saying someone saw what looked like a body near the McAlpine Locks in Louisville. Police said a river patrol unit...
LOUISVILLE, KY

