"I don't know if I'm going to rip the t-shirt open right off the bat," Guadagnino teased of what's to come in his performances on DWTS Vinny Guadagnino is hoping his Chippendales moves will earn him 10s all around! The Jersey Shore star spoke to PEOPLE and other reporters on Thursday about his involvement with season 31 of Dancing With The Stars and whether he thinks his experience as a Chippendales performer will help him on the dance floor. As fans may recall, Guadagnino appeared in the Chippendales show in...

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO