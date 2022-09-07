Read full article on original website
Kate Plus Who? See Kate Gosselin’s Dating History: From Jon Gosselin to Jeff Prescott
Kate Gosselin is known for her highly publicized romance with Jon Gosselin but who else has the Philadelphia native dated in the past? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Kate’s dating history. The mother of eight first rose to fame after the duo’s hit reality TV...
Jon Gosselin Alleges ‘Disgusting’ Ex-Wife Kate Gosselin Is Living Off Their Children’s Money
Jon Gosselin alleged in an explosive interview that his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, has been living off their children’s money. “It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong,” the Jon & Kate Plus Eight patriarch, 45, told The Sun on Thursday, August 18. “Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made. You can’t just live off your kids’ money.”
DWTS fans think controversial Real Housewives star has secretly joined the season 31 cast after spotting new ‘clue’
DANCING With The Stars fans think they have figured out a controversial contestant that might be on the upcoming season. Clues hinting that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke may make an appearance have surfaced online. An anonymous source left a tip on the website Bravo and Cocktails...
Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test
Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
Cheryl Burke Accuses Ex Of Cheating On Her After Matthew Lawrence Starts Dating Again: Watch
Six months after her split from husband Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke accused an unnamed ex of cheating on her in an August 24 TikTok video. In the clip, which was set to Adele‘s “When We Were Young,” Cheryl, 38, looked upset and shook her head at the camera. A message popped up on the screen that read, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”
3 Times ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Absolutely Held a Grudge
Kody Brown has trouble with three of the four women he was once married to. The 'Sister Wive's star holds grudges, despite what he says.
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Breaks Down Kody’s Visitation Schedule; Says He Spent 3 out of 800 Days With Her
Christine Brown revealed just how little time Kody Brown spent with her and the children they share before she decided to end her marriage.
Sister Wives’ Janelle and Kody Brown’s Daughter Maddie Pregnant With Baby No. 3: Bump Photos
Expanding the family! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with husband Caleb Brush. The TLC star announced the exciting news on July 29 and has taken fans on her journey with photos of her growing baby bump.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Person is the One True ‘Villain’ of ‘Dark’ TLC Series
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that it is Robyn Brown, not Kody, who is the true 'villian' of the TLC series, whose storylines have turned 'dark' over the past several seasons.
Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino on How His Chippendales Experience Will Help Him on DWTS: 'Rip It Off'
"I don't know if I'm going to rip the t-shirt open right off the bat," Guadagnino teased of what's to come in his performances on DWTS Vinny Guadagnino is hoping his Chippendales moves will earn him 10s all around! The Jersey Shore star spoke to PEOPLE and other reporters on Thursday about his involvement with season 31 of Dancing With The Stars and whether he thinks his experience as a Chippendales performer will help him on the dance floor. As fans may recall, Guadagnino appeared in the Chippendales show in...
DWTS full cast revealed as beloved GMA host, Bachelorette, Real Housewife, and SATC star to compete on season 31
DANCING With the Stars has revealed the full cast of season 31 ahead of the September 19 premiere. Show creators were hit with backlash from fans after teasing some of the cast on Good Morning America this week. But now DWTS has revealed the full lineup of celebrities set to...
Jen Shah Says She’s Facing Prison Time Because Of Former Assistant Stuart Smith In Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Trailer
Ever since the conclusion of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s second season, fans have been eagerly waiting for their return. And on September 28th, our Utah snowflakes are taking over Bravo. The season 3 trailer has finally been released and these girls are delivering everything and more. Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, […] The post Jen Shah Says She’s Facing Prison Time Because Of Former Assistant Stuart Smith In Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Trailer appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Says She’s Only Allowing People in Her Life Who Are ‘Good’ to Her Kids
'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown, is living her best life in Utah, and she's had a complete change in perspective. She discussed what she's looking for in life, now.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Warn Janelle Brown to ‘Run’ as Marriage to Kody Brown Appears to go Downhill in Season 17
'Sister Wives' fans are warning Janelle Brown to 'run' from her marriage to Kody Brown after season 17 outburst.
‘Sister Wives’ Stars, Kody and Robyn Brown, Launch New Business as Other Spiritual Marriages Falter
'Sister Wives' stars Robyn and Kody Brown are launching a business, and they are doing it without Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, his other spiritual wives.
Dorinda Medley Says Teresa Giudice Wants Her On Real Housewives Of New Jersey
Dorinda Medley — formerly of the Real Housewives of New York revealed to Page Six recently that Teresa Giudice wants her to come over to the garden state and film for the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Hey, at this point in Housewives history — a shake-up like this could actually be one that viewers […] The post Dorinda Medley Says Teresa Giudice Wants Her On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
Lizzy Savetsky Reportedly Cast For Real Housewives Of New York
We all know by now that the formula for Real Housewives of New York no longer worked. After the last season of the show, Bravo decided to cut their losses and start all over. Bravo boss Andy Cohen announced back in March that the franchise would be split in two. One being the original RHONY […] The post Lizzy Savetsky Reportedly Cast For Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea.
Carli Lloyd was ‘pushed past limits I never knew existed’ on upcoming Fox reality show
U.S. women’s national team legend Carli Lloyd is not slowing her athletic pursuits down in her retirement. In fact, Lloyd called her upcoming participation in the Fox reality show Special Forces: The Ultimate Test “the most physically, emotionally and mentally challenging experience I have ever endured.” The show, which will air starting in January, follows 16 celebrities as they participate in physical challenges that are part of the actual special forces selection process. Lloyd will join fellow athletes Danny Amendola, Dwight Howard, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin and Mike Piazza; reality TV stars Hannah Brown, Kate Gosselin, Kenya Moore and Dr. Drew Pinsky; and...
talentrecap.com
Pro Mark Ballas Returns to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ After Five Years
Pro dancer Mark Ballas is making a return to Dancing with the Stars after a five-year hiatus. Ballas will be back in the ballroom for Season 31 on Disney+. He is paired with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio in the hope of winning the coveted Mirrorball trophy. Mark Ballas Returns...
