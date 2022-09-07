ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Gosselin Alleges ‘Disgusting’ Ex-Wife Kate Gosselin Is Living Off Their Children’s Money

Jon Gosselin alleged in an explosive interview that his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, has been living off their children’s money. “It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong,” the Jon & Kate Plus Eight patriarch, 45, told The Sun on Thursday, August 18. “Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made. You can’t just live off your kids’ money.”
Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test

Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
Cheryl Burke Accuses Ex Of Cheating On Her After Matthew Lawrence Starts Dating Again: Watch

Six months after her split from husband Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke accused an unnamed ex of cheating on her in an August 24 TikTok video. In the clip, which was set to Adele‘s “When We Were Young,” Cheryl, 38, looked upset and shook her head at the camera. A message popped up on the screen that read, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”
Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino on How His Chippendales Experience Will Help Him on DWTS: 'Rip It Off'

"I don't know if I'm going to rip the t-shirt open right off the bat," Guadagnino teased of what's to come in his performances on DWTS Vinny Guadagnino is hoping his Chippendales moves will earn him 10s all around! The Jersey Shore star spoke to PEOPLE and other reporters on Thursday about his involvement with season 31 of Dancing With The Stars and whether he thinks his experience as a Chippendales performer will help him on the dance floor. As fans may recall, Guadagnino appeared in the Chippendales show in...
Jen Shah Says She’s Facing Prison Time Because Of Former Assistant Stuart Smith In Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Trailer

Ever since the conclusion of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s second season, fans have been eagerly waiting for their return. And on September 28th, our Utah snowflakes are taking over Bravo. The season 3 trailer has finally been released and these girls are delivering everything and more. Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, […] The post Jen Shah Says She’s Facing Prison Time Because Of Former Assistant Stuart Smith In Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Trailer appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dorinda Medley Says Teresa Giudice Wants Her On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Dorinda Medley — formerly of the Real Housewives of New York revealed to Page Six recently that Teresa Giudice wants her to come over to the garden state and film for the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Hey, at this point in Housewives history — a shake-up like this could actually be one that viewers […] The post Dorinda Medley Says Teresa Giudice Wants Her On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
Lizzy Savetsky Reportedly Cast For Real Housewives Of New York

We all know by now that the formula for Real Housewives of New York no longer worked. After the last season of the show, Bravo decided to cut their losses and start all over. Bravo boss Andy Cohen announced back in March that the franchise would be split in two. One being the original RHONY […] The post Lizzy Savetsky Reportedly Cast For Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea.
Carli Lloyd was ‘pushed past limits I never knew existed’ on upcoming Fox reality show

U.S. women’s national team legend Carli Lloyd is not slowing her athletic pursuits down in her retirement. In fact, Lloyd called her upcoming participation in the Fox reality show Special Forces: The Ultimate Test “the most physically, emotionally and mentally challenging experience I have ever endured.” The show, which will air starting in January, follows 16 celebrities as they participate in physical challenges that are part of the actual special forces selection process. Lloyd will join fellow athletes Danny Amendola, Dwight Howard, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin and Mike Piazza; reality TV stars Hannah Brown, Kate Gosselin, Kenya Moore and Dr. Drew Pinsky; and...
Pro Mark Ballas Returns to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ After Five Years

Pro dancer Mark Ballas is making a return to Dancing with the Stars after a five-year hiatus. Ballas will be back in the ballroom for Season 31 on Disney+. He is paired with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio in the hope of winning the coveted Mirrorball trophy. Mark Ballas Returns...
