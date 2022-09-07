Read full article on original website
Did Mount Rainier Erupt? Webcam Footage Sparks Speculation About Volcano
"It is definitely moving," a man can be heard saying during the video as a white plume shifts over the active volcano in Washington state.
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday.While the investigation continues, foul play is not suspected.The shoe was recovered from Abyss Pool on Tuesday, park officials reported. News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to contact the National Park Service to report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on the morning of Aug. 11.Chris Quinn...
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Rangers Step in When Tourists Tick off Huge Bull Elk
There’s a certain irony in watching a family of Yellowstone National Park tourists run from a huge, angry bull elk with a bright red sign in the foreground that warns “Stay Back: Keep 75 feet Away From Animals.” This family deliberately ignored that warning as they walked up and started bothering a bull elk, who nearly charged them.
This magical cave that produces rainbow light, found in Rainier National Park, may be deadly, officials have warned
Grab screenshot from matt Nichols Instagram handle. Nature photographer Mathew Nichols posted a photo of the icy rainbow cave on his Instagram handle. This cave is situated at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. The cave shows all colors of the rainbow on its icy roof. As Sunlight falls from an opening, the color is seen across the cave’s roof.
Yellowstone ranger makes a strange catch while fishing in steaming geyser
Wearing a hat is always wise when visiting a National Park, particularly in summer, and it seems rangers at Yellowstone will be only too happy to help if you lose it. Yellowstone Teton Tours, which offers private guided tours of the park, has shared a video of one ranger casually fishing for a stray hat in Excelsior Geyser Crater with a rod and line.
Yellowstone National Park Releases Urgent Warning About ‘Fire Danger’
According to officials in Yellowstone National Park, the park-wide fire danger has now increased to “very high,” per the National Park Service. So far, there have been three wildfires in the park this year, and all have been either put out or contained. Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.
Yellowstone National Park Tourist To Appear in Court for Walking on Thermals in Ridiculous Social Media Stunt
“The general public should never do this without permission!” the influencer initially commented on his… The post Yellowstone National Park Tourist To Appear in Court for Walking on Thermals in Ridiculous Social Media Stunt appeared first on Outsider.
Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park
Gracie is a Border Collie who works to keep wildlife and visitors safe at Glacier National Park. Considered a four-legged ranger, Gracie began her Wildlife Working Dog career in 2016 while partnering with her human, Mark Biel. Employed at the park as a natural resources program manager, it was Biel’s idea to use Gracie’s natural […] The post Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park appeared first on DogTime.
The least-visited national parks in the United States
The least-visited of the United States' 63 national parks offer wild, expansive scenery with a lot fewer people.
Hiker dies after 100-foot fall in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge
A woman hiking with a group of friends in the Columbia River Gorge outside Portland, Oregon, died on Friday after falling approximately 100 feet and suffering a head injury, say officials.
Fast Company
How to track wildfires in California, Oregon, and across the U.S. with Esri’s new mapping tool
Wildfires raging across the American West have grown more severe in recent years. In late July, California’s biggest blaze yet this year, the McKinney fire, ignited near the Oregon border and torched more than 55,000 acres of national forest in less than a weekend. Subsequent rainfall over patches of scorched earth has led to flooding and debris flow, which damaged local infrastructure and killed tens of thousands of fish in nearby rivers. The fire, meanwhile, continues to burn.
Summer snow falls in some U.S. mountain areas weeks before fall begins
Snow fell across parts of Wyoming late Thursday night and early Friday morning -- the first snow of the season in Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service office in Riverton, Wyoming.
Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park has strict rules about not getting too close to their natural attractions, like their geysers, abyss pools, and even wildlife. Of course, the possibility of doing some jail time, severe maiming and even death, should be enough to keep tourists from being morons and getting too close to these attractions, but this might be an even bigger warning… According to ABC-Fox Montana, a Yellowstone National Park employee discovered part of a foot inside of a shoe, floating around […] The post Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Green Crabs Are About to Invade Alaska, First Signs Discovered by Intern
Well, this calls for a promotion. As it turns out, an intern discovered the first… The post Green Crabs Are About to Invade Alaska, First Signs Discovered by Intern appeared first on Outsider.
IFLScience
Mice Grow Larger On Mountains' Rainier Side, Revealing A Likely New Law Of Nature
When researchers studied the skulls of 450 shaggy soft-haired mice (Abrothrix hirta) they thought those from the western side were so much bigger that they probably represented different species. Instead, what they found was a likely new biological law. Carl Bergmann came up with the observation that animals at higher...
Top 10 Things to Know About Arches National Park: PHOTOS
Arches National Park is a place that has to be seen to be believed, and the more you know about it, the more fascinating it becomes. This vast Utah landscape of unearthly land forms, contrasting colors and textures is unlike any other place on Earth. There are over 2,000 stone arches in Arches National Park alone, alongside hundreds of soaring pinnacles, massive rock fins, and giant balanced rocks.
America's Best National Parks
The United States has 63 national parks, each unique and a different experience for visitors. Grand Canyon National Park.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. America is home to some of the world's most beautiful and awe-inspiring national parks. The National Park Service (NPS) manages these parks, open to the public for recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing.
Tourists Roasted Online for Getting Within Inches of Huge Goat at Glacier National Park: VIDEO
We at Outsider know not to get close to the wildlife at Glacier or any other National Parks. But, it seems like not everyone is so outdoors-savvy just yet. Call this a learning experience for those who still choose to try and get close to wildlife. A handful of tourists...
One of Yellowstone National Park’s Most Famous Geysers Appears to Be Going Quiet
Is the tallest active geyser in the world, located famously in Yellowstone National Park, going dormant? Yellowstone Volcano Observatory’s Scientist-in-Charge, Michael Poland, says it’s all about the numbers. Every month, the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory (YVO) puts out an update through their overarching U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) offering updates...
The Ultimate Guide to Glacier National Park
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. While other kids were meeting Mickey Mouse at Disneyland, I grew up going to Glacier National Park and learning the difference between black bear scat and grizzly scat. My dad always joked that grizzly scat contains hikers’ bear bells. It’s how I learned to remember which bears were carnivores. For us Montanans, visiting Glacier, the holy grail of God’s country, was a given, a rite of passage. But for most of the national park’s annual visitors—3.1 million last year—Glacier is one for the bucket list.
