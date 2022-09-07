ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Independent

Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death

A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday.While the investigation continues, foul play is not suspected.The shoe was recovered from Abyss Pool on Tuesday, park officials reported. News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to contact the National Park Service to report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on the morning of Aug. 11.Chris Quinn...
Smith Johnson

This magical cave that produces rainbow light, found in Rainier National Park, may be deadly, officials have warned

Grab screenshot from matt Nichols Instagram handle. Nature photographer Mathew Nichols posted a photo of the icy rainbow cave on his Instagram handle. This cave is situated at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. The cave shows all colors of the rainbow on its icy roof. As Sunlight falls from an opening, the color is seen across the cave’s roof.
msn.com

Yellowstone ranger makes a strange catch while fishing in steaming geyser

Wearing a hat is always wise when visiting a National Park, particularly in summer, and it seems rangers at Yellowstone will be only too happy to help if you lose it. Yellowstone Teton Tours, which offers private guided tours of the park, has shared a video of one ranger casually fishing for a stray hat in Excelsior Geyser Crater with a rod and line.
DogTime

Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park

Gracie is a Border Collie who works to keep wildlife and visitors safe at Glacier National Park. Considered a four-legged ranger, Gracie began her Wildlife Working Dog career in 2016 while partnering with her human, Mark Biel. Employed at the park as a natural resources program manager, it was Biel’s idea to use Gracie’s natural […] The post Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park appeared first on DogTime.
Fast Company

How to track wildfires in California, Oregon, and across the U.S. with Esri’s new mapping tool

Wildfires raging across the American West have grown more severe in recent years. In late July, California’s biggest blaze yet this year, the McKinney fire, ignited near the Oregon border and torched more than 55,000 acres of national forest in less than a weekend. Subsequent rainfall over patches of scorched earth has led to flooding and debris flow, which damaged local infrastructure and killed tens of thousands of fish in nearby rivers. The fire, meanwhile, continues to burn.
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park has strict rules about not getting too close to their natural attractions, like their geysers, abyss pools, and even wildlife. Of course, the possibility of doing some jail time, severe maiming and even death, should be enough to keep tourists from being morons and getting too close to these attractions, but this might be an even bigger warning… According to ABC-Fox Montana, a Yellowstone National Park employee discovered part of a foot inside of a shoe, floating around […] The post Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com

Top 10 Things to Know About Arches National Park: PHOTOS

Arches National Park is a place that has to be seen to be believed, and the more you know about it, the more fascinating it becomes. This vast Utah landscape of unearthly land forms, contrasting colors and textures is unlike any other place on Earth. There are over 2,000 stone arches in Arches National Park alone, alongside hundreds of soaring pinnacles, massive rock fins, and giant balanced rocks.
Terry Mansfield

America's Best National Parks

The United States has 63 national parks, each unique and a different experience for visitors. Grand Canyon National Park.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. America is home to some of the world's most beautiful and awe-inspiring national parks. The National Park Service (NPS) manages these parks, open to the public for recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing.
outsidemagazine

The Ultimate Guide to Glacier National Park

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. While other kids were meeting Mickey Mouse at Disneyland, I grew up going to Glacier National Park and learning the difference between black bear scat and grizzly scat. My dad always joked that grizzly scat contains hikers’ bear bells. It’s how I learned to remember which bears were carnivores. For us Montanans, visiting Glacier, the holy grail of God’s country, was a given, a rite of passage. But for most of the national park’s annual visitors—3.1 million last year—Glacier is one for the bucket list.
