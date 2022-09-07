ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

montanarightnow.com

Central Valley Fire crews put out fire at Running Elk Ranch

BELGRADE, Mont. - Central Valley Fire crews found and extinguished a fire at Running Elk Ranch while responding to another reported fire. Crews were initially responding to a reported wildland fire in the area around Corbly Gulch when they identified smoke near Elk Ranch located at 7980 Walker Road. The...
BELGRADE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Fire crews extinguished an early morning house fire in Bozeman Friday. Bozeman Fire said via Facebook they arrived to the report at around 4:45 a.m. in northeast Bozeman off Orange Street. Bozeman Fire said when crews got there, the house was heavily on fire in one corner...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years

A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
MANHATTAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
XL Country 100.7

Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River

A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
GARDINER, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Fallen Montana Officer’s Family Receives Once In A Lifetime Gift

A foundation that was created to honor a fallen firefighter from 9/11 has chosen to help out a Montana family with an incredible gesture. Tunnel To Towers was created by CEO Frank Siller to honor his brother, FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001. The foundation has helped first responders, vets, and their families for over 20 years by paying off their mortgages.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
MY 103.5

Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye

A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
MANHATTAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Bozeman MarketWatch tonight

BOZEMAN, Mont. - It is almost as difficult to obtain commercial space in Bozeman than anywhere else in the country. Just like the housing market, commercial real estate is expensive and hard to come by in the Gallatin Valley area because of the low vacancy rates. That is why Sterling...
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Pinky and the Floyd return for final Music in the Mountains

BIG SKY – In the summer of 2008, the Doors Legacy Band—a tribute to the 1960s and 1970s rock band The Doors—was looking for an opener for a show at the Zebra in Bozeman. After playing around with the idea of a Led Zeppelin tribute set, local sound engineer, guitarist and vocalist Luke Flansburg thought Pink Floyd would be the “coolest” opener for The Doors, so he gathered some friends and tested his theory. This opening show would become the precursor to the now-regionally acclaimed band Pinky and the Floyd.
BIG SKY, MT

