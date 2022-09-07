In the wake of unprecedented market shocks in the fed cattle industry, researchers at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture teamed up with Mississippi State University and Texas A&M University to analyze the factors affecting price ranges in negotiated cash sales. The study indicates that additional information from the reported data is needed to better understand the outcomes of increased cash sales. Filling these data gaps could help inform proposed legislation and voluntary industry plans in their efforts to uncover drivers of price variability and ultimately price discovery, which is the process of revealing prices from market transactions.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO