Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Agriculture Online
Grains end day mixed | Thursday, September 8, 2022
After being down most of the morning, soybeans settled the day up a nickel. Corn is down 2¢. CBOT wheat is down 12¢. KC wheat is down 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 2¢. Live cattle are up 13¢. Feeder cattle are up 45¢. Live hogs are up $1.05.
Agriculture Online
Grains finish day strong | Friday, September 9, 2022
Corn finished the day up 16¢ and soybeans are up 27¢. CBOT wheat is up 43¢. KC wheat is up 39¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 29¢. Livestock all finished the day up. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says wheat jumped higher today because of news of the ongoing tension around Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant in Ukraine.
FOXBusiness
Steak prices decline on waning demand
The price of steak fell slightly last month, driven by a drop in demand from consumers as Americans shift their protein preferences to lower-priced options while persistent inflation continues to squeeze their grocery budgets. Labor Department data show the price of uncooked steak fell 1.5% on an annualized basis in...
Agriculture Online
Chicago grains rebound with broader markets ahead of U.S. jobs data
PARIS/KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat, and soybean futures regained ground on Friday, tracking a wider rebound in financial markets as investors awaited U.S. jobs data for a pointer to economic conditions and further interest rate hikes. Grain markets were also waiting for U.S. corn and soybean...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agriculture Online
Soybean condition steady for third week in a row
The USDA released its 23rd Crop Progress report of the growing season Tuesday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 4, 92% of the U.S. corn crop...
thecheyennepost.com
Uncertainty hits grain markets in September
The USDA threw a curve ball at the markets to open September. In a time when traders are actively trying to gauge demand and sales, the USDA announced there would be no export sales data coming until mid-September. Having unknowns in the market has led to concern from traders, which leads to volatility and price dips.
beefmagazine.com
Study examines price ranges from fed cattle negotiated cash sales
In the wake of unprecedented market shocks in the fed cattle industry, researchers at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture teamed up with Mississippi State University and Texas A&M University to analyze the factors affecting price ranges in negotiated cash sales. The study indicates that additional information from the reported data is needed to better understand the outcomes of increased cash sales. Filling these data gaps could help inform proposed legislation and voluntary industry plans in their efforts to uncover drivers of price variability and ultimately price discovery, which is the process of revealing prices from market transactions.
US News and World Report
Argentine Soy Farmers Who Hoard Stock to Face Higher Financing Costs, Central Banks Says
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine soy farmers who hold onto stock of more than 5% of their production will face an elevated financing cost above the normal benchmark rate, the South American country's central bank said on Thursday, part of a wider push to encourage sales. The central bank said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
marketplace.org
Early signs indicate weaker than expected U.S. corn crop
Next week, the Agriculture Department will release an update about how much grain farmers produced this summer. American grain has been in high demand this year, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cut off a major source of corn and wheat for much of the world. But in recent weeks, we’ve been learning that U.S. grain yields aren’t doing as well as predicted.
Comments / 0