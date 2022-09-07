ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grains end day mixed | Thursday, September 8, 2022

After being down most of the morning, soybeans settled the day up a nickel. Corn is down 2¢. CBOT wheat is down 12¢. KC wheat is down 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 2¢. Live cattle are up 13¢. Feeder cattle are up 45¢. Live hogs are up $1.05.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grains finish day strong | Friday, September 9, 2022

Corn finished the day up 16¢ and soybeans are up 27¢. CBOT wheat is up 43¢. KC wheat is up 39¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 29¢. Livestock all finished the day up. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says wheat jumped higher today because of news of the ongoing tension around Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant in Ukraine.
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Steak prices decline on waning demand

The price of steak fell slightly last month, driven by a drop in demand from consumers as Americans shift their protein preferences to lower-priced options while persistent inflation continues to squeeze their grocery budgets. Labor Department data show the price of uncooked steak fell 1.5% on an annualized basis in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Chicago grains rebound with broader markets ahead of U.S. jobs data

PARIS/KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat, and soybean futures regained ground on Friday, tracking a wider rebound in financial markets as investors awaited U.S. jobs data for a pointer to economic conditions and further interest rate hikes. Grain markets were also waiting for U.S. corn and soybean...
Agriculture Online

Soybean condition steady for third week in a row

The USDA released its 23rd Crop Progress report of the growing season Tuesday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 4, 92% of the U.S. corn crop...
AGRICULTURE
thecheyennepost.com

Uncertainty hits grain markets in September

The USDA threw a curve ball at the markets to open September. In a time when traders are actively trying to gauge demand and sales, the USDA announced there would be no export sales data coming until mid-September. Having unknowns in the market has led to concern from traders, which leads to volatility and price dips.
AGRICULTURE
beefmagazine.com

Study examines price ranges from fed cattle negotiated cash sales

In the wake of unprecedented market shocks in the fed cattle industry, researchers at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture teamed up with Mississippi State University and Texas A&M University to analyze the factors affecting price ranges in negotiated cash sales. The study indicates that additional information from the reported data is needed to better understand the outcomes of increased cash sales. Filling these data gaps could help inform proposed legislation and voluntary industry plans in their efforts to uncover drivers of price variability and ultimately price discovery, which is the process of revealing prices from market transactions.
AGRICULTURE
marketplace.org

Early signs indicate weaker than expected U.S. corn crop

Next week, the Agriculture Department will release an update about how much grain farmers produced this summer. American grain has been in high demand this year, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cut off a major source of corn and wheat for much of the world. But in recent weeks, we’ve been learning that U.S. grain yields aren’t doing as well as predicted.
NEBRASKA STATE

