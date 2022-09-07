Invitations to the Queen’s state funeral have not been sent to Russia, Belarus or Myanmar, while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level, Whitehall sources have said.The event will see around 500 dignitaries from around the world descend on London to pay their last respects to the long-reigning monarch.They will join members of the royal family, UK prime ministers past and present, and key figures from public life at Westminster Abbey – the historic church which can hold around 2,000 people – at 11am next Monday.“This is the biggest international event we have hosted in decades,” a Whitehall...

