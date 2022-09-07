Read full article on original website
Russia Gives up Key Northeast Towns as Ukrainian Forces Advance
KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat since its troops were forced back...
German Defence Minister Rejects Ukrainian Demands for Main Battle Tanks
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday again rejected demands to supply Kyiv with main battle tanks. "No country has delivered Western-built infantry fighting vehicles or main battle tanks so far," she said in Berlin. "We have agreed with our partners that Germany will not take such...
Russian TV Pundits Try To Make Sense of Losses in Ukraine
"It's either time for harsh measures or answers that would satisfy our society," head of RT Margarita Simonyan said.
Russia Hits Ukrainian Forces in Kharkiv Region, Says Defence Ministry
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region with precision strikes, the country's defence ministry said on Sunday. Strikes are being carried out by airborne troops, missiles and artillery, the ministry said on social media. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.
Micron Breaks Ground on $15 Billion U.S. Chip Plant, Says More to Come Soon
(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume...
Another Russian energy boss has died in mysterious circumstances, after Putin ally falls off boat into sea
Ivan Pechorin's body was found on Saturday. He is the second executive at his company to die this year, adding to a growing roster of untimely deaths.
Ukraine's foreign minister slams Germany over arms supplies
KYIV, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Germany on Tuesday of ignoring Kyiv's pleas for Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, saying Berlin offered only "abstract fears and excuses" for not providing such military hardware.
Britain Says Russia Has Likely Ordered Troops' Withdrawal From Kharkiv Region
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Monday that Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River. The UK defence ministry said in a regular update that Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of...
Many Fleeing Russian Troops Near Kharkiv Have Exited Ukraine -U.S. Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia has largely ceded its gains near Kharkiv and many of the withdrawing Russian soldiers have exited Ukraine, moving over the border back into Russia, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday. As it pulls back, the United States has seen anecdotal reports of Russian forces abandoning...
From Block to Blue Ticks: How China Became Big Business for Twitter
SINGAPORE/BEIJING (Reuters) -Even as China bars 1.4 billion citizens from Twitter, its local authorities are splurging on global advertising on the site, helping make the country the platform's fastest-growing overseas ad market and one of its largest non-U.S. revenue sources. A Reuters review of publicly available government tenders, budget documents...
Troubled South African Tailings Dam Had History of High Water Levels
(Reuters) - South African authorities shut down the Jagersfontein diamond tailings dam in 2020 due to high water levels before allowing it to reopen last year, a company official said on Monday, a day after the dam burst, killing at least one person and injuring 40. Sludge flooded out of...
Queen’s funeral: No invitations for Russia, Belarus or Myanmar
Invitations to the Queen’s state funeral have not been sent to Russia, Belarus or Myanmar, while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level, Whitehall sources have said.The event will see around 500 dignitaries from around the world descend on London to pay their last respects to the long-reigning monarch.They will join members of the royal family, UK prime ministers past and present, and key figures from public life at Westminster Abbey – the historic church which can hold around 2,000 people – at 11am next Monday.“This is the biggest international event we have hosted in decades,” a Whitehall...
Air Strike Hits Ethiopia's Tigray Region Following Ceasefire Offer
NAIROBI (Reuters) -An air strike wounded at least one person on Tuesday in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, a hospital official said, two days after Tigrayan forces said they were ready for a ceasefire with the federal government. The strike hit the business campus of Mekelle University...
Credit Suisse exec: Swiss bank not main focus for cost savings
ZURICH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) Swiss unit has become more efficient and growth focused in recent years and will thus be hit less by restructuring and cost savings than other parts of the bank, its head said in a media interview published on Tuesday.
Houses Burnt as New Wildfire Rages in Southwestern France
PARIS (Reuters) - A wildfire is raging in southwestern France, destroying four houses, burning 1,300 hectares and forcing the evacuation of 540 people in an area already hit this summer by huge blazes. Almost 350 firefighters and six aircraft are battling the fire that started on Monday in the wine...
Russia Tells Armenia and Azerbaijan: Cease Hostilities
(Reuters) -Russia called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease hostilities and observe a ceasefire agreement on Tuesday, expressing "extreme concern" over renewed fighting between the two countries. In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said it had brokered a ceasefire at 0900 Moscow time (0600 GMT) this morning and it expected...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Surge With All Eyes On Inflation Data Today — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a positive open by Wall Street stocks on Tuesday. Notwithstanding the early pointers, sentiment will largely hinge on the consumer price inflation report for August. On Monday, U.S. stocks advanced for a fourth straight session, with the major averages settling at two-week...
Voices: It’s a tough time to be a republican right now
This isn’t a column about fertiliser prices and the grave impact they’re having on the cost of food. At least for the most part. That’s just your starter. We’ll get to the main course in a moment. But did you realise they’ve surged to such an inflated level that farmers now simply can’t afford the agrichemicals they – and we – rely on? The good people at Standard & Poor’s, a ratings agency, say some have jumped by as much as 280 per cent, which they describe as “unsustainable”. Food price inflation has, meanwhile, hit a record 12.4 per...
WFP Plans Food Relief for 3.8 Million Zimbabweans
HARARE (Reuters) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is planning a food relief programme targeting 3.8 million people in Zimbabwe from October as the effects of a poor harvest and the Ukraine war continue to show, an official has said. The southern African country has been struggling to...
US Chips Act Draws Momentum; Micron Breaks Ground On US Chip Fab
Micron Technology, Inc MU broke ground on its leading-edge memory manufacturing fab in Boise, Idaho. It will be the first new memory manufacturing fab in the U.S. in 20 years. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, "The investment, made possible by the anticipated grants and credits provided by the CHIPS and Science Act, also enhances Micron's supply chain resilience and will establish a new strategic capability for the U.S."
