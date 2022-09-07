Read full article on original website
Roosevelt Park Day - Sept 10th - Get Your Food Trucks On!
Just earlier today, I got a message on Facebook asking me what brought about the demise of the once seemingly endless beer tents we had here once upon a time. I had actually just left taping at Roosevelt Park City Hall talking about Roosevelt Park Day which if you recall, was easily one of the biggest beer tents anywhere. It was so big they had a charity casino goin on in there with more blackjack tables open that you'll find on an early Saturday afternoon at a casino. I was there. I had my 15 empty cups of beer stacked up as bragging rights. But like so many others...time passed and it kinda just fizzled.
A $9 Million Dollar Investment in Muskegon's Future - Boys and Girls Club Renovation Groundbreaking
On August 6th the grand affair happened. As the cake was arriving and the last of the "come and get it" yard sale stuff was in the parking lot of the old YMCA building on Muskegon Lake...there was a sense of quiet, calm and readiness for the coming work to be done as just about anything that can turn dirt was sitting just off camera or, as a back drop. The Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore was going dark for a while and the drive, the work and the hopes and dreams of all of those who began the project years ago in the basement of a school were about to begin to unfold.
United Way Day of Caring Sept 9th Kicks off the Campaign in 2022
If you've ever been a part of the Day of Caring that the United Way of the Lakeshore hosts, you know first hand the power of community. It's a surreal feeling to be a part of an endeavor that stretches out over all corners of the county and puts people into neighborhoods to actively participate in the direct support of people and purposes that make a difference in our community. It's an immersive day of getting things done and when those involved walk away from it, they see that they have been a part of something bigger.
