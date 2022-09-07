Read full article on original website
Mosquito Fire smoke impacts air quality, solar power generation
Since it began to burn, the Mosquito Fire has generated massive amounts of smoke and spurred the formation of pyrocumulous clouds. The fire, which now covers more than 29,500 acres, has spread into El Dorado County from Placer County, where it originated, bringing low-lying smoke with it. Sacramento County issued a smoke advisory on Thursday.
Children in Northern California Learn to Cope With Wildfire Trauma
Maia and Mia Bravo stepped outside their house on a bright summer day and sensed danger. A hint of smoke from burning wood wafted through their dirt-and-grass yard anchored by native trees. Maia, 17, searched for the source as Mia, 14, reached for the garden hose, then turned on the spigot and doused the perimeter of the property with water.
‘I’m not certain my home still exists’: Mosquito Fire evacuees flee California Gold Rush towns
Dan Messing is closely watching the path of the Mosquito Fire. Messing and his neighbors in the small Gold Rush community of Todd Valley were forced to evacuate Thursday after the fire exploded in size. “For certain, my neighbors and myself, we are in jeopardy, in peril — our homes...
The impact of California's environmental regulations ripples across the U.S.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. California is home to some of the country's strictest environmental regulations. Those standards can sometimes spread to other states and beyond. It's known as the "California Effect." Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Now that California has banned the sale of new gas-powered cars...
