President Joe Biden Appoints Drake State’s Dr. Patricia Sims to National Infrastructure Advisory Council

An Etowah County attorney, John Davis McCord, currently faces a number of charges following an indictment by a grand jury. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the 63 year old stands charged with four counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of tax evasion and with two charges of subscribing to a false statement – in connection with state income taxes. McCord turned himself in at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, and was released on bail.

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO