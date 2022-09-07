Read full article on original website
The Abstract Athlete art exhibition highlights former athletes, veterans turned artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Smith-Njigba to be a game-time decision among 7 on status reportThe LanternColumbus, OH
2002 Week 2: Looking back at OSU's 51-17 defeat of Kent State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Each week this season, we'll post a recap of Ohio State's 2002 games, as that season's team is being recognized this year, 20 years after its 14-0 national championship season. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Thanks in part to two touchdowns by freshman running back Maurice...
The Separation: Ohio State unveils game trailer for Arkansas State matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 21-10 win over Notre Dame last weekend, the No. 3 Buckeyes are looking ahead to this week's opponent- the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Ahead of the high-noon matchup, the Buckeyes released their game trailer Thursday night. The Red Wolves are coming into...
Ohio State-Notre Dame was ESPN's most-watched regular season game since 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup drew a crowd of more than 106,000 people at Ohio Stadium with millions more college football fans tuning in on TV. More than 10.5 million viewers tuned in to watch the season opener on ABC, according to ESPN. ESPN said...
OSU Athletic Hall of Fame grows by 15 including Aaron Craft, Shawn Springs
The 15 inductees started with a media session, social hour and dinner ceremony Friday night. The group will also be recognized on the field at halftime of the Ohio State vs. Arkansas State football game Saturday. The Class of 2022 includes Billy Ray Anders (football), Greg Bice (men’s lacrosse), John...
Friday Night Rivals: Westerville South beats Dublin Scioto 28-21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville South beat the Dublin Scioto Irish 28-21 after an exciting second half of the game. Westerville was the first to score and kept that momentum going throughout the game. The Wildcats are 3-1 for the season after their win tonight. Dublin Scioto will continue...
'It's pretty devastating,' Columbus runner reacts to death of Memphis runner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus runner feels no person should be concerned about their safety while running. "You shouldn’t have to worry about our entire life being in danger," Jayne Goodrich said. Goodrich is an avid runner, mother, and employee at Fleet Feet. She said it's tragic...
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are several things to do in Central Ohio this weekend. The Columbus Oktoberfest will be back in action all weekend and the Buckeyes will be back at The Shoe on Saturday. Whatever you plan on doing, be sure to check out the list below...
Sports betting approved for Columbus Crew, Muirfield Village, Cincinnati Reds and more
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission released a list Wednesday of casinos and sports venues that have received conditional approval to allow sports betting on Jan. 1, 2023. The Columbus Crew, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds have all received conditional approval from...
Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
Women speak out about safety while running; "Gender or race shouldn't matter"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of local runners honored a mother and teacher who was kidnapped and murdered during her morning jog in Tennessee. It was a memorial run for Eliza Fletcher, a young mother and wife who was abducted and killed last week while on her morning jog in Memphis.
CCS projecting low scores when state releases school report cards next week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Leaders within Columbus City Schools announced their projections on performance one week before the state of Ohio releases school ratings and report cards. In most of the five categories measured by the Ohio Department of Education this year, CCS is expecting low scores. "It shows...
Columbus Zoo hosting Community Days for for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As a thank you to the community for its support, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting a series of Franklin County Community Days. On Sept. 11-13 and Oct. 2-3, the zoo will offer half-priced admission to all Franklin County residents. Community Days also will celebrate local community partners and their service to Franklin County.
Biotech company Amgen building 270,000 square foot facility in New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The enormous Intel chip manufacturing facility near Johnstown is not the only development helping to lead Ohio into a new era. Just a few miles south, in New Albany, the biopharmaceutical company Amgen is building a 270,0000 square foot packaging facility for its medicines. It’s...
Columbus churches among downtown buildings being targeted by suspected vandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three Columbus churches near downtown are cleaning up pieces of broken stained glass after a suspected vandal is captured on camera targeting the houses of worship. "Someone threw a paver, through the window," said Reverend Stephen Applegate, interim Priest in Charge at Trinity...
Johnstown's new Chamber of Commerce welcomes 70 members; Intel will lead to new prospects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Intel's landing in Licking County has had a major impact on Johnstown families and business owners. That's why the owners of two small businesses on Main Street decided to team up and launch the Johnstown Chamber of Commerce. "Whatever I have to do to help...
Intel launch dominates discussions around Johnstown community
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — — Small-town America was on a big national stage Friday. A lot of attention was focused on the quaint community of Johnstown in Licking County, as people across the area watched history in the making from the Intel groundbreaking site, their home TVs or local restaurants.
2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 2 teens in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two teenage suspects have been arrested in the June 2022 murders of two other teens on the northeast side. Terrell Hicks-Feeman, 15, and Baron Anderson, 16, have been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Layton Ridgedell, 18, and Makhy Andrews, 15, police said.
Columbus City Schools addresses massive amount of transportation concerns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School leaders have addressed the massive amount of transportation complaints they have received this year. During a school board meeting Tuesday CCS said that its new routing software wouldn't add new students who needed a bus to the system, and roughly 18% of bus drivers are not showing up for work each day.
Limited amount of bivalent COVID-19 booster shots available at Columbus Public Health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health announced Wednesday its department has a limited amount of updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots available. The booster shot is recommended by the CDC for people 12 years of age and older, the health department stated in a social media post. The bivalent...
25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
