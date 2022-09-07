ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

2002 Week 2: Looking back at OSU's 51-17 defeat of Kent State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Each week this season, we'll post a recap of Ohio State's 2002 games, as that season's team is being recognized this year, 20 years after its 14-0 national championship season. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Thanks in part to two touchdowns by freshman running back Maurice...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

OSU Athletic Hall of Fame grows by 15 including Aaron Craft, Shawn Springs

The 15 inductees started with a media session, social hour and dinner ceremony Friday night. The group will also be recognized on the field at halftime of the Ohio State vs. Arkansas State football game Saturday. The Class of 2022 includes Billy Ray Anders (football), Greg Bice (men’s lacrosse), John...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Basketball
State
California State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
College Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
California, OH
City
Louisville, OH
Columbus, OH
Basketball
myfox28columbus.com

Friday Night Rivals: Westerville South beats Dublin Scioto 28-21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville South beat the Dublin Scioto Irish 28-21 after an exciting second half of the game. Westerville was the first to score and kept that momentum going throughout the game. The Wildcats are 3-1 for the season after their win tonight. Dublin Scioto will continue...
WESTERVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

What to do this weekend in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are several things to do in Central Ohio this weekend. The Columbus Oktoberfest will be back in action all weekend and the Buckeyes will be back at The Shoe on Saturday. Whatever you plan on doing, be sure to check out the list below...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeyes#Ohio State Wbb
myfox28columbus.com

Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CCS projecting low scores when state releases school report cards next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Leaders within Columbus City Schools announced their projections on performance one week before the state of Ohio releases school ratings and report cards. In most of the five categories measured by the Ohio Department of Education this year, CCS is expecting low scores. "It shows...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Zoo hosting Community Days for for Franklin County residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As a thank you to the community for its support, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting a series of Franklin County Community Days. On Sept. 11-13 and Oct. 2-3, the zoo will offer half-priced admission to all Franklin County residents. Community Days also will celebrate local community partners and their service to Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Instagram
myfox28columbus.com

Biotech company Amgen building 270,000 square foot facility in New Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The enormous Intel chip manufacturing facility near Johnstown is not the only development helping to lead Ohio into a new era. Just a few miles south, in New Albany, the biopharmaceutical company Amgen is building a 270,0000 square foot packaging facility for its medicines. It’s...
NEW ALBANY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus churches among downtown buildings being targeted by suspected vandal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three Columbus churches near downtown are cleaning up pieces of broken stained glass after a suspected vandal is captured on camera targeting the houses of worship. "Someone threw a paver, through the window," said Reverend Stephen Applegate, interim Priest in Charge at Trinity...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Intel launch dominates discussions around Johnstown community

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — — Small-town America was on a big national stage Friday. A lot of attention was focused on the quaint community of Johnstown in Licking County, as people across the area watched history in the making from the Intel groundbreaking site, their home TVs or local restaurants.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 2 teens in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two teenage suspects have been arrested in the June 2022 murders of two other teens on the northeast side. Terrell Hicks-Feeman, 15, and Baron Anderson, 16, have been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Layton Ridgedell, 18, and Makhy Andrews, 15, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools addresses massive amount of transportation concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School leaders have addressed the massive amount of transportation complaints they have received this year. During a school board meeting Tuesday CCS said that its new routing software wouldn't add new students who needed a bus to the system, and roughly 18% of bus drivers are not showing up for work each day.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy