Read full article on original website
Related
Downed power line sparks vegetation fire
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A vegetation fire was sparked by a downed power line in Benton County Sunday night, Sept. 11. According to Benton County Fire District No. 1, the fire was called in by an off-duty Kennewick fire fight around 5:39 p.m. The fire was located in the area of E. Bateman Rd and Bofer Canyon Rd.
Elk Survive Monday Morning Crash on State Route 240 in Benton County
Two elk were injured early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson:. WSP investigated a one vehicle vs. two elk, minor injury collision on SR 240 near MP 22 in Benton County. The elk were loaded onto a trailer and will be able to be salvaged. Be cautious during dawn and dusk times while driving remote roads.
Driver arrested for DUI after truck plunges into canal
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A truck was pulled from a canal northeast of Grandview over the weekend. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Griffin Road and Snipes Road for a vehicle that had gone into the canal. Officials report two occupants...
nbcrightnow.com
Car crashes into Viera's Bakery in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department is responding to a collision on the 400 block of Lewis Street after a car crashed into Viera's Bakery. Police say the car was headed south on 4th Avenue when it tried to turn left on Lewis Street. They were reportedly speeding and the car lost control, crashing into the bakery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver, Passenger Dodge Doom After DUI Into Benton Canal
Benton County Deputies arrested a driver after they plowed their truck into an irrigation canal, presumably late Friday night. Driver, and passenger, able to swim away safely despite fast-moving water. The BCSO reports the driver 'diverted' from the road, and dumped the truck into a main feeder irrigation canal near...
Great News! Text to 9-1-1 Now Available in Benton & Franklin Counties [VIDEO]
Text to 9-1-1 is now available in Benton and Franklin Counties. In a press release provided by the City of Richland:. Text to 9-1-1 provides another method of contact for the deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired persons. In addition, it will assist those who are concerned about alerting others they are calling 9-1-1 such as in a home invasion, when in close proximity to an abusive partner, or if the caller is in a location where cell phone coverage is unreliable. While Text to 9-1-1 is available, the preferred method for those who can speak is to call.
One person dies from hit-and-run collision in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — One person died from a hit-and-run crash in Othello Saturday night. Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the crash near Taylor Road and Hampton Road. Someone riding a bike was heading north on Taylor Road on the edge of...
Vulnerable Woman Missing Again, Despite Tracking Device
A woman known as Carley has become familiar to Kennewick residents due to her frequently going missing, but usually for short periods of time. Carley Verduzco, who is an adult but has the mental capacity of a child, has gone missing several times already this year. This time she has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
76-year-old frozen treat vendor calls it quits after gunpoint robbery in Tri-Cities park
More than $8,000 has been raised to help him retire.
Prosser parents fall victim to scam claiming their child was in an accident
PROSSER, Wash. — If there’s one thing that will strike fear into a parent, it’s learning that their child was involved in some kind of an accident. This was the experience of several parents of students at Housel Middle School, who were targeted in a phone scam.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
County to complete KGH deal, lease for another facility
The dream of a Three Rivers Behavioral Health Recovery Center is close to becoming a reality as Benton County moves to secure two sites to serve Tri-Citians facing mental health and substance abuse crises. The county expects to complete a $1.6 million deal to buy the now closed Kennewick General...
Pasco K-9 Outwits Suspect Who Tried to Hide between Fences
K-9s are often smarter than the suspects they're chasing. Pasco Police were called Friday night to a home near North Elm and Adelia Ave. about a suspect who was causing a disturbance. 42-year-old Alonso Emilio Rios was allegedly seen yelling, banging on the door of a home, and causing quite the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yaktrinews.com
Efforts underway to remove Bateman Island causeway in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — “It was just, I want to get out there and here it is,” Joe Blodget said while standing near the entrance of Bateman Island. Somehow, and by somebody, the 500 foot causeway was built onto Bateman Island, on the Yakima River, between 1939 and 1940/
kpq.com
Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake
Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
ifiberone.com
14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected
OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
Kennewick Police looking for theft suspect in surveillance photo
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department is asking for people to help identify a woman suspected of stealing a wallet from a business Wednesday, Sept. 7. Officers say the theft happened in the 2100 block of W 4th Ave. The woman can be seen in a surveillance image and...
Darigold Breaks Ground on $600 Million Facility in Tri-Cities
Darigold Inc. broke ground on Sept. 8 at the site of its future Pasco, Wash., production facility, slated to open in early 2024. The $600 million facility will process roughly 8 million pounds of milk per day when fully operational. The milk will come from more than 100 dairy farms in surrounding communities, the company said in a press release.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 9, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Benton Air Quality Alert Extended Due to Wildfire Smoke
(Kennewick, WA) -- Benton County is currently still experiencing elevated levels of smoke particulate due to wildfires in the region. The pollutant measured is PM2.5; particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at Unhealthy. Changing weather conditions could improve air quality by midweek, but residents should prepare for continued levels of unhealthy air if changing weather patterns don’t move wildfire smoke out of the area.
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2