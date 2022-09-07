Read full article on original website
Panthers show positive signs despite 35-2 loss at Staunton
STAUNTON, Sept. 9 — Much like the season opener in Woodstock, Page County’s 35-2 loss at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton on Friday night was not quite as bad as the score might indicate. While the Panthers now stand at 1-2 early in the season, there were positives that the Panthers showed against the Storm that could give the teams remaining on their schedule something to think about.
Knights shut down the Fighting Blues on Thursday
BUENA VISTA, Va. – Thursday night games will be a norm this season with the referee shortage. Under the Thursday night lights, the Buchanan and Buena Vista communities came together for a showdown. It was a quick lead and a strong offensive line that led the Knights to victory.
Lord Botetourt ends Riverheads win streak
STAUNTON, Va. (WFXR) — The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers made history Friday night. LB defeated Riverheads 35-21 on the road. It ended Riverheads 52 game winning streak….the nation’s longest active high school football winning streak. It also prevented Riverheads from setting the state mark in consecutive wins. Before Friday night, the last Riverheads loss came on September 13th, 2018. Lord Botetourt improves to 2-1 on the season. They hosts Appomattox next Friday night.
Botetourt falls to Riverheads 35-21, one shy of VHSL record
STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt had their 52-game-win streak broken Friday night by Riverheads, falling 35-21. A win would have given Lord Botetourt the record for the longest string of wins in VHSL history.
WHSV EndZone - Week 3: Waynesboro vs. Fort Defiance
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro and Fort Defiance meet in a Shenandoah District matchup in week three.
Nationals sending Shenandoah All-Star a gift after viral video of fan snagging ball in front of 9 year old
LURAY, Sept. 8 — It was a day packed with memorable moments, from riding the Metro for the first time, to an introduction to escalators at Nats Park, and for some of them — their first trip to the nation’s capital. “I don’t think you ever saw...
10 Places To Find The Prettiest Fall Foliage in the Shenandoah Valley
Truth be told, the entirety of the Shenandoah Valley is spectacular for fall foliage. However, there are specific places that shine a bit brighter, perhaps, than the rest. Prepare your fall road trip to include these pretty drives and sites for fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley. Your social followers will be so jealous when they see your reels and pics!
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
‘It still hasn’t sunk in!’ Amherst man wins $250,000 playing Virginia Lottery
According to Virginia Lottery's website, David Hudson of Amherst had just gotten home from work on Sunday, Aug. 4 when he checked his phone and realized he had won $250,000 from the previous night's Bank a Million drawing.
Meet the new Youngkin-appointed members of JMU’s Board of Visitors
On June 30, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) broke the streak. He announced nominees for the Board of Visitors (BoV) of universities across Virginia, including five new members for JMU. Governors cyclically appoint members to higher education boards, and with Virginia’s one-consecutive-term limit, this can shift education initiatives from year to year. As Youngkin is Virginia’s first Republican governor since 2014, this could shift education initiatives across the commonwealth, and the BoV itself.
No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash
A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
Shenandoah Rail Trail Update
While communities along the Shenandoah Rail Trail, a proposed 48.5-mile recreational trail between Broadway and Front Royal, await news on acquisition of the property from Norfolk Southern with funding in the Commonwealth’s FY 2023 budget, they continue to plan for the economic boost the trail will bring their way. The Harrisonburg Daily News Record reported on September 9th that business owners at the Trail’s southern terminus in Broadway are preparing to host visitors with new AirBnBs, restaurants, and expanded parking in Heritage Park. Additional visitor spending once the trail is complete is estimated at $32.3 million per year throughout the region, according to an economic impact analysis prepared for the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private and non-profit organizations championing the project.
Radio Host Duane Snow, Who Was On-Air for Decades, Has Died
Duane Snow, a former Albemarle Supervisor and WINA radio host of more than 20 years, has died. Following a more than five-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer, Snow passed away surrounded by his wife and children on Saturday, Sept. 3, his family confirmed. He was 77. Snow was first diagnosed...
Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify
RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
UPDATE: I-64 scenic overlook reopens after tractor trailer overturned in parking area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers on Interstate 64 over Afton Mountain will see a lot of activity near mile marker 104 in Albemarle County. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports an overturned tractor trailer has closed the scenic overlook where the VDOT Workers Memorial is located. The tractor...
Waynesboro man charged with multiple felonies
A Waynesboro man is in custody on multiple felony charges. Waynesboro Police officers executed a search warrant yesterday in the 11-hundred block of Ohio street. During the search of the home, officers discovered an undisclosed amount of cash, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm. Lucas Smith was subsequently...
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 12 ahead of VDOT’s planned demolition of it. According to VDOT, the Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge is 62-years-old and will be replaced. It’s part of a project which is expected to continue through autumn of 2023.
