Fort Defiance, VA

pagevalleynews.com

Panthers show positive signs despite 35-2 loss at Staunton

STAUNTON, Sept. 9 — Much like the season opener in Woodstock, Page County’s 35-2 loss at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton on Friday night was not quite as bad as the score might indicate. While the Panthers now stand at 1-2 early in the season, there were positives that the Panthers showed against the Storm that could give the teams remaining on their schedule something to think about.
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Knights shut down the Fighting Blues on Thursday

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Thursday night games will be a norm this season with the referee shortage. Under the Thursday night lights, the Buchanan and Buena Vista communities came together for a showdown. It was a quick lead and a strong offensive line that led the Knights to victory.
BUENA VISTA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lord Botetourt ends Riverheads win streak

STAUNTON, Va. (WFXR) — The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers made history Friday night. LB defeated Riverheads 35-21 on the road. It ended Riverheads 52 game winning streak….the nation’s longest active high school football winning streak. It also prevented Riverheads from setting the state mark in consecutive wins. Before Friday night, the last Riverheads loss came on September 13th, 2018. Lord Botetourt improves to 2-1 on the season. They hosts Appomattox next Friday night.
DALEVILLE, VA
City
Fort Defiance, VA
City
Staunton, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Fort Defiance, VA
Sports
visitshenandoah.org

10 Places To Find The Prettiest Fall Foliage in the Shenandoah Valley

Truth be told, the entirety of the Shenandoah Valley is spectacular for fall foliage. However, there are specific places that shine a bit brighter, perhaps, than the rest. Prepare your fall road trip to include these pretty drives and sites for fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley. Your social followers will be so jealous when they see your reels and pics!
WAYNESBORO, VA
townandtourist.com

18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
VIRGINIA STATE
breezejmu.org

Meet the new Youngkin-appointed members of JMU’s Board of Visitors

On June 30, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) broke the streak. He announced nominees for the Board of Visitors (BoV) of universities across Virginia, including five new members for JMU. Governors cyclically appoint members to higher education boards, and with Virginia’s one-consecutive-term limit, this can shift education initiatives from year to year. As Youngkin is Virginia’s first Republican governor since 2014, this could shift education initiatives across the commonwealth, and the BoV itself.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash

A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cspdc.org

Shenandoah Rail Trail Update

While communities along the Shenandoah Rail Trail, a proposed 48.5-mile recreational trail between Broadway and Front Royal, await news on acquisition of the property from Norfolk Southern with funding in the Commonwealth’s FY 2023 budget, they continue to plan for the economic boost the trail will bring their way. The Harrisonburg Daily News Record reported on September 9th that business owners at the Trail’s southern terminus in Broadway are preparing to host visitors with new AirBnBs, restaurants, and expanded parking in Heritage Park. Additional visitor spending once the trail is complete is estimated at $32.3 million per year throughout the region, according to an economic impact analysis prepared for the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private and non-profit organizations championing the project.
BROADWAY, VA
Sports
Popculture

Radio Host Duane Snow, Who Was On-Air for Decades, Has Died

Duane Snow, a former Albemarle Supervisor and WINA radio host of more than 20 years, has died. Following a more than five-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer, Snow passed away surrounded by his wife and children on Saturday, Sept. 3, his family confirmed. He was 77. Snow was first diagnosed...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify

RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
VIRGINIA STATE
rewind1051.com

Waynesboro man charged with multiple felonies

A Waynesboro man is in custody on multiple felony charges. Waynesboro Police officers executed a search warrant yesterday in the 11-hundred block of Ohio street. During the search of the home, officers discovered an undisclosed amount of cash, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm. Lucas Smith was subsequently...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 12 ahead of VDOT’s planned demolition of it. According to VDOT, the Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge is 62-years-old and will be replaced. It’s part of a project which is expected to continue through autumn of 2023.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

