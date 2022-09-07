Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Woman injured in South Main Street accident
One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on South Main Street. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 60-year old Virgilio Pinelo of Parsons, Tennessee was headed south and attempting to merge into the left lane when he struck another southbound automobile operated by 73-year old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville.
wkdzradio.com
Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday
Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Main Street Wreck
A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 60-year-old Virgilio Pinelo of Parson, Tennessee, was southbound when he changed lanes and hit a van driven by 73-year-old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville. A passenger in Pyle’s...
14news.com
Man wanted in Hopkinsville seen in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police are sharing an alert from Hopkinsville Police. They say the person they are looking for was spotted in Madisonville. Hopkinsville Police say they need to talk to him about a shooting that happened back in August. If you know who he is, call 270-890-1300.
WBKO
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
whopam.com
Driver fatigue likely a factor in Bypass accident
Driver fatigue was a factor in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on the Eagle Way Bypass near Keeton Drive. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 26-year old Edward Wilks of Hopkinsville was eastbound on Keeton crossing the Bypass and he entered the path of a northbound SUV operated by 44-year old Monica Roberts of Cadiz and their vehicles collided.
whopam.com
Man flown to Skyline after being struck by tractor
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after being struck by a tractor Friday afternoon in Hopkinsville. It happened a little before 3 p.m. in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Country Club Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man fell off the tractor that had a flail mower attachment on the back.
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire
Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
14news.com
Appliances for those in need after deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Those impacted by the December 10 tornadoes are getting some more help. Six semis were delivered to Hopkins County Long Term Recovery with appliances. Three deliveries went to Barnsley and three to Dawson Springs. If you are still in need of help you can reach...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Short Pursuit In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after a short pursuit with law enforcement Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the 2000 block of Greenville Road for a domestic disturbance with a gun involved and located 24-year-old Kayla Knight who was involved in the disturbance. Deputy...
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man And Woman Charged After Traffic Stop In Hopkinsville
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to a stolen vehicle being recovered Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 24-year-old Maryiah Walthour after the vehicle she was driving was found to have been stolen and had a stolen tag from another vehicle on it. During the...
wevv.com
Police looking for man in Madisonville area in connection to shooting
Authorities in western Kentucky are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who's wanted in connection to a shooting. The Madisonville Police Department said Friday that the man you see here was seen in the Madisonville area. They say he's wanted by the Hopkinsville Police Department...
whopam.com
I-24 West to close at state line from Midnight until 4 a.m. Saturday
I-24 Westbound will be closed at the Tennessee state line for about four hours beginning at midnight tonight to allow crews to do repairs to a damaged section of guardrail at the east end approach of the Red River Bridge. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says with westbound traffic limited to...
whopam.com
Two injured in Russellville accident
An accident on Bowling Green Road in Russellville Wednesday injured two people. A news release says Liliana Madrigal was westbound on Bowling Green Road when a vehicle driven by Demarcus Young crossed the center line and struck her head-on. Both drivers were eventually treated at Logan Memorial Hospital, with Young...
whopam.com
Car stolen in Guthrie recovered in Hopkinsville, two arrested
Two Clarksville residents who were allegedly in a car reported stolen from a dealership in Guthrie were arrested Thursday in Hopkinsville on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 24-year old Maryiah Walthour of Clarksville on Fort Campbell Boulevard after a check of her tags revealed the plate had been stolen and an arrest citation says a check of the VIN number determined it was stolen from a car lot in Guthrie.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
kbsi23.com
Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
whopam.com
Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center
A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
clarksvillenow.com
A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
wevv.com
Authorities looking for man wanted in Webster and Hopkins counties
Kentucky authorities say they're looking for a man who's wanted in Hopkins County and Webster County. The Providence Police Department says authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for 43-year-old Aaron Conrad. Police say Conrad is wanted in Hopkins County in connection with a theft investigation, and...
