Read full article on original website
Related
SI Top 10: The SEC? Big Ten? Nope, All Hail the Sun Belt!
Marshall, App State and Georgia Southern beat some of football’s biggest programs Saturday, shaking up the powers-that-be in our latest list.
Three Takeaways From Rebels Rout of Central Arkansas
Ole Miss made quick work of Central Arkansas on Saturday. Here are three takeaways from the game in Oxford.
No. 21 BYU Holds On to Beat No. 9 Baylor in Double-Overtime
One team just had more gas, and that team was BYU.
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Week 3 of the college football season is fast approaching, and now it's time to make our predictions for what the next AP top 25 rankings will look like Note: This isn't our projected top 25, but our prediction of how the voters will rank teams 25. Texas. Don't say the "B" word, but the Longhorns ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana Football Wakes Up in Second Half to Defeat Idaho 35-22
Indiana faced a 10-0 halftime deficit at home against Idaho, but used a 23-point third quarter to defeat the Vandals 35-22. “We just can’t wait until halftime to start playing football," Indiana coach Tom Allen said.
Comments / 0