Athens, GA

Georgia vs. Samford: Everything You Need to Know

Georgia, the defending national champions, kicked off their season in style, beating a then top-25 ranked Oregon Ducks 49-3, dominating from the opening snap. But, after all the talk of regression from Georgia's defense, they didn't discuss what Georgia was bringing back offensively. An offensive explosion led by a near-perfect...
ATHENS, GA
2024 QB Target To Visit Athens, Talks Interest in Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS - After missing on 5-star QB Arch Manning to Texas, there’s a good chance that Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs decide not to take a signal-caller in the 2023 class. That means they’ll likely take two in the 2024 class, and one QB target confirmed with Dawg...
ATHENS, GA
Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
Athens News Matters: ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker Discusses Sudden Resignation from Commission

ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker stunned many recently when they announced they were stepping down from the commission. We’ll ask them why, and what’s next. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
ATHENS, GA
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game

The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
OPINION: UGA minus God

As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville

This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
UGAPD Blotter: Student scammed out of football tickets and more

In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
ATHENS, GA
One Man's Opinion: Take the Rivian adventure ride

Except for my long-treasured Blackberry, I have never been an early adapter. Never "that guy" with the newest gadget, toy or hot car. My one deviance was the first-year model of the Pontiac Fiero, and that engine caught on fire... Electric cars held little attraction for me, the first looked...
NORMAL, IL
PHOTOS: Former Ambassador Nikki Haley joins U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker at campaign rally in Norcross

Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits. Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley came to Georgia Friday to stump for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker in separate metro Atlanta campaign stops. The visit from the potential 2024 presidential contender is likely to be the first of many heading into the Nov. 8 election. “I […]
NORCROSS, GA

