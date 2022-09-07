Read full article on original website
Georgia, the defending national champions, kicked off their season in style, beating a then top-25 ranked Oregon Ducks 49-3, dominating from the opening snap. But, after all the talk of regression from Georgia's defense, they didn't discuss what Georgia was bringing back offensively. An offensive explosion led by a near-perfect...
Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
Athens News Matters: ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker Discusses Sudden Resignation from Commission
ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker stunned many recently when they announced they were stepping down from the commission. We’ll ask them why, and what’s next. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
OPINION: UGA minus God
As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville
This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
UGAPD Blotter: Student scammed out of football tickets and more
In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
One Man's Opinion: Take the Rivian adventure ride
Except for my long-treasured Blackberry, I have never been an early adapter. Never "that guy" with the newest gadget, toy or hot car. My one deviance was the first-year model of the Pontiac Fiero, and that engine caught on fire... Electric cars held little attraction for me, the first looked...
Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers speech to Forsyth County during bus tour of Georgia
Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth County on September 8, 2022, during his “Restore America Bus Tour”(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Parking lots around the Cumming Cigar Company were packed on the morning of Thursday, September 8 as Herschel Walker (R) made a stop in Forsyth County on his “Restore America Bus Tour.”
Georgia’s Stone Mountain slow to fulfill promise to remove Confederate imagery
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them. They still fly a few hundred paces up Stone Mountain, high atop their poles in a stone plaza, where the hundreds or thousands of people who summit the granite outcropping each day can’t help but plod past. Some 15...
PHOTOS: Former Ambassador Nikki Haley joins U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker at campaign rally in Norcross
Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits. Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley came to Georgia Friday to stump for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker in separate metro Atlanta campaign stops. The visit from the potential 2024 presidential contender is likely to be the first of many heading into the Nov. 8 election. “I […]
Georgia Dept. of Transportation to build express lanes on I-285 top end
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s one of the busiest sections of highway in America. 240,000 cars and trucks travel on the top end of Interstate 285 every day. “The traffic is a mess, everybody is in and out, and there are accidents every day,” driver Jazmine Lawrence said.
