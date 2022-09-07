ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Sasha Banks Comments On Her Future Outside Of Wrestling

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE at a Monday Night RAW TV taping back in May due to creative differences. They were later indefinitely suspended. Both Banks and Naomi have made several public appearances since the walkout. It’s been reported that WWE has reached an agreement with Banks...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sasha Banks Discusses Creating Characters, Owning Her Own IP

Sasha Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, is no stranger to playing characters, whether that is in the WWE or Hollywood. Banks has played Koska Reeves on ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian.’. While speaking on Ahch-To Radio, Banks talked about creating different characters:. “You always want to create characters to portray...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Rey Mysterio
ewrestlingnews.com

The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. The English monarch passed after serving as the Queen for 70 years. Following the news of her Majesty passing away, the wrestling world took to Twitter to react. You can check out some tweets from William Regal, Paige,...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy