Swerve Strickland’s Interview With Kenny Omega Postponed Due To ‘Unfortunate Circumstances’
Swerve Strickland took to Twitter today to announce that his scheduled interview with Kenny Omega on the Swerve City Podcast has been postponed. The reason being given for the postponement is due to ‘unfortunate circumstances.’ Swerve wrote,. “Due to unfortunate circumstances the interview with Kenny Omega, has been...
Sasha Banks Comments On Her Future Outside Of Wrestling
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE at a Monday Night RAW TV taping back in May due to creative differences. They were later indefinitely suspended. Both Banks and Naomi have made several public appearances since the walkout. It’s been reported that WWE has reached an agreement with Banks...
Chris Jericho’s AEW Theme Song Makes Appearance In Cobra Kai Season Five
In the premiere of the Netflix series Cobra Kai, Chris Jericho’s AEW theme song, “Judas” performed by Jericho’s band, Fozzy was utilized in one of the scenes from the show. Despite the audio missing, viewers can see the subtitles of the song’s lyrics as Paul Walter...
Sasha Banks Discusses Creating Characters, Owning Her Own IP
Sasha Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, is no stranger to playing characters, whether that is in the WWE or Hollywood. Banks has played Koska Reeves on ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian.’. While speaking on Ahch-To Radio, Banks talked about creating different characters:. “You always want to create characters to portray...
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II
On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. The English monarch passed after serving as the Queen for 70 years. Following the news of her Majesty passing away, the wrestling world took to Twitter to react. You can check out some tweets from William Regal, Paige,...
