Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625 pound gator caught in Lake Marion. Nick...
crbjbizwire.com

South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available

Columbia, S.C. — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location. The S.C....
WIS-TV

South Carolina remembers 9/11

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This morning outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, bells rang at 8:46 a.m, 9:03 a.m, 9:37 a.m., and 10:07 a.m. to remember the times the planes struck on September 11, 2001. Its a day to never be forgotten, that Dawn Yamashiro personally remembers. Yamashiro says she...
WCBD Count on 2

SCDOR: Tax tips for South Carolina seniors and retirees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the U.S. Census, nearly 19% of South Carolina residents are over the age of 65, and state officials want them to know of a few financial perks that accompany retirement. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering tax tips that can help older South Carolinians keep more money in […]
The Post and Courier

How a SC Native American tribe came to operate an out-of-state casino

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — On a recent weekday at year-old Two Kings Casino, a steady afternoon crowd shuffled inside a series of temporary red modular buildings to try their luck at some of the 1,000 video slot machines and electronic table games. Customers' faces were lit by the bright...
WYFF4.com

Early taste of fall in parts of South Carolina this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An early taste of fall is set for Tuesday and much of this coming week after a cold front pushes its way through the area Monday. (Watch latest full forecast above) By Tuesday morning, we will start off brisk with temperatures in the upper 40s to...
WBTW News13

Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
abccolumbia.com

SCDMV: Residents may experience delays in receiving vehicle registration cards

Blythewood, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents may experience longer waiting times when receiving their vehicle registration cards and license plate decals in the mail. The delay is due to a shortage in the type of paper needed to print the vehicle registrations on. The stock paper that is used...
abccolumbia.com

SC State Fair Ticket Giveaway 2022

Enter now for a chance to win a SC State Fair Family Pass! Includes: Four admission tickets, two ride vouchers, and one car pass to Carolina Lights.
streetfoodblog.com

15 Upcoming Eating places Throughout the North and South Carolina

Cooks, restaurateurs, and buyers in North and South Carolina proceed to open eating places and bars at an rising tempo. As all the time, Eater is obsessively monitoring the development of all of the premiers — from menu releases to newly put in signage, come right here for the most recent updates. This record encapsulates the locations garnering pleasure this fall.
woodworkingnetwork.com

Maxwood to open 500,00-square-foot-warehouse in South Carolina

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Bedroom furniture provider Maxwood Furniture announced plans to open a 500,000-square-foot warehouse in South Carolina. According to reports in Furniture Today and Home ,News Now the new facility in Marion, S.C., will enable the company to ramp up a quick-ship program. Anne Jensen, chief marketing...
gsabusiness.com

Goodwill joins South Carolina veterans workforce initiative

Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs are banding together to ensure veterans and their families have access to the strongest network of education, employment and family support services, a Goodwill news release stated. Goodwill and SCDVA signed a memorandum of understanding...
