WIS-TV
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625 pound gator caught in Lake Marion. Nick...
crbjbizwire.com
South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available
Columbia, S.C. — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location. The S.C....
WIS-TV
South Carolina remembers 9/11
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This morning outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, bells rang at 8:46 a.m, 9:03 a.m, 9:37 a.m., and 10:07 a.m. to remember the times the planes struck on September 11, 2001. Its a day to never be forgotten, that Dawn Yamashiro personally remembers. Yamashiro says she...
This Is The Best Milkshake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
SC is home to thousands of alligators. They bite people less often than sharks do.
Alligators have killed four people in the U.S. this year, two in South Carolina. All five gator deaths recorded in the state since 2000 have happened since 2016. But death by alligator remains exceedingly rare: Since 2006, lightning has killed twice as many people in South Carolina. Bites that don't...
WIS-TV
Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a woman has been charged after a West Columbia flea market reported thousands of dollars were missing. Kathryn Ward is charged with Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more. Ward was arrested in...
NBC News
Son dedicated to finding missing Aiken, South Carolina mom Lisa Shuttleworth 19 years later, "I'm for certain going to figure it out."
“She was always the life of the party,” Ryan Shuttleworth told Dateline. “She was just a cool mom.”. On September 3, 2003, Ryan’s mother, 34-year-old Lisa Shuttleworth, disappeared in Aiken, South Carolina. Ryan told Dateline his family is from the North Augusta area of South Carolina. “It’s...
SCDOR: Tax tips for South Carolina seniors and retirees
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the U.S. Census, nearly 19% of South Carolina residents are over the age of 65, and state officials want them to know of a few financial perks that accompany retirement. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering tax tips that can help older South Carolinians keep more money in […]
The Post and Courier
How a SC Native American tribe came to operate an out-of-state casino
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — On a recent weekday at year-old Two Kings Casino, a steady afternoon crowd shuffled inside a series of temporary red modular buildings to try their luck at some of the 1,000 video slot machines and electronic table games. Customers' faces were lit by the bright...
'Cuts for Gabbiee': a decade of good deeds in remembrance of murdered student
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dozens of people filled the barber chairs at Ridge View High School to help raise money for the Gabbiee Swainson Scholarship. In August of 2012, 15-year-old Swainson was kidnapped and murdered. She attended Richland School District 2 high school and years later they are continuing to keep her memory alive.
WYFF4.com
Early taste of fall in parts of South Carolina this week
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An early taste of fall is set for Tuesday and much of this coming week after a cold front pushes its way through the area Monday. (Watch latest full forecast above) By Tuesday morning, we will start off brisk with temperatures in the upper 40s to...
‘Lovin it’: South Carolina McDonald’s director started at fry station at 14 and worked his way up
After working at McDonald’s since he was 14, Nimi Rama, now a company executive, says he has “ketchup in (his) veins.”
91-year-old South Carolina woman has fostered more than 100 children
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Caring for 100 children sounds like something out of a nursery rhyme, but for Hilton Head Islander Karin Van Name, it’s the reality of more than three decades as a foster parent. “I said I’d stop after 100 or when I reached 100, whichever came first,” Van Name, 91, […]
Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
abccolumbia.com
SCDMV: Residents may experience delays in receiving vehicle registration cards
Blythewood, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents may experience longer waiting times when receiving their vehicle registration cards and license plate decals in the mail. The delay is due to a shortage in the type of paper needed to print the vehicle registrations on. The stock paper that is used...
abccolumbia.com
SC State Fair Ticket Giveaway 2022
Enter now for a chance to win a SC State Fair Family Pass! Includes: Four admission tickets, two ride vouchers, and one car pass to Carolina Lights.
streetfoodblog.com
15 Upcoming Eating places Throughout the North and South Carolina
Cooks, restaurateurs, and buyers in North and South Carolina proceed to open eating places and bars at an rising tempo. As all the time, Eater is obsessively monitoring the development of all of the premiers — from menu releases to newly put in signage, come right here for the most recent updates. This record encapsulates the locations garnering pleasure this fall.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Maxwood to open 500,00-square-foot-warehouse in South Carolina
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Bedroom furniture provider Maxwood Furniture announced plans to open a 500,000-square-foot warehouse in South Carolina. According to reports in Furniture Today and Home ,News Now the new facility in Marion, S.C., will enable the company to ramp up a quick-ship program. Anne Jensen, chief marketing...
gsabusiness.com
Goodwill joins South Carolina veterans workforce initiative
Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs are banding together to ensure veterans and their families have access to the strongest network of education, employment and family support services, a Goodwill news release stated. Goodwill and SCDVA signed a memorandum of understanding...
