Greene County judge gets promotion; Judge Holden replaced
Missouri Governor announced five judicial appointments in the state Friday, revealing two judges from Springfield will soon hold new positions in the state.
Agape boarding school must close unless worker is fired, says Cedar Co. judge
The judge’s order states the worker’s presence at Agape “constitutes an ‘immediate health or safety concern.’”
State seeking death penalty against James Phelps
According to court records, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case against one of the men accused of kidnapping, killing and dismembering the body of a woman in Dallas County.
sgfcitizen.org
Second lawsuit filed to challenge new law advocates say criminalizes homelessness
A second lawsuit challenging the new Missouri law that criminalizes unauthorized sleeping or camping on state-owned land was filed this week in Cole County. Springfield-based nonprofit Eden Village filed the first lawsuit challenging the new law (House Bill 1606) last month, saying it violates the Missouri Constitution. The suit filed...
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
sgfcitizen.org
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years
PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
Stranger with candy in SEK arrested, on parole for child molestation
MIAMI, Okla. – A stranger with candy reported in a recent incident in Kansas is arrested and currently on probation for lewd molestation of a child. The Miami Oklahoma Police Department arrested Kirk William Owen, of Grove, Oklahoma, on Thursday. BIA and Ottawa County authorities assisted in the arrest.
A Website says it found the Best French Fries in all of Missouri
Sorry McDonald's, while everyone loves your fries, they aren't the winners of Missouri's Best 2022 award for Best French Fries in all of Missouri. The winner of that award goes to a burger and shake place that is found in only one city in the state. French Fries are just...
Newton County deputies arrest man wanted on multiple felony warrants
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – A man wanted on several felony warrants in Missouri was arrested in Newton County. Jacob Williams was also suspect of crimes in Oklahoma. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was taken into custody on Friday. A post to the office’s...
Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park
MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
columbusnews-report.com
Water District 11 searches for million gallon leak
Crews are tracing along the Bone Creek District 11 Wholesale Water Districts system searching for a water leak. The district is a major supplier of water for Columbus, West Mineral and Weir in Cherokee County. For the past seven days the system has been losing 100,000 gallons of water from a ten-inch pipe somewhere in the 75-mile transmission system. According to District 11 manager Jay Russell,…
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar
A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
fourstateshomepage.com
Noel authorities awaiting extradition hearing in stabbing case
NOEL, Mo. — McDonald County authorities are waiting on an extradition hearing to bring a stabbing suspect back to Missouri. 23-year-old Beref Fred, of Neosho, is currently in the Benton County Arkansas Jail. He’s charged with First Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action in McDonald County. Those charges are...
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: EPA Inspection finds 16 deficiencies at Verona, Mo. chemical plant
VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - A plant in the Ozarks the EPA says emits dangerous chemicals linked to cancer is on notice. The Environmental Protection Agency did an unannounced inspection. Inspectors found more than a dozen problems that could lead to fines and penalties for BCP Ingredients. New government data shows...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: drunk driving crash in Neosho kills one man and Queen Elizabeth II passes away at the age of 96
NEOSHO, Mo. – Authorities say a crash involving a suspected drunk driver kills one man. The crash happened around 7:30 Wednesday night on Neosho Boulevard. Authorities say a pickup pulled into traffic and was hit by two other vehicles. Two passengers in the bed of the pickup were ejected. One of those people and the driver suffered moderate injuries. The other, 39-year-old Jeremy Olmstead of Neosho, was killed. The two other drivers were uninjured. Police found the driver of the pickup was under the influence at the time. Formal charges are pending. Click here to read more about this story.
Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness
AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
sunflowerstateradio.com
Homicide Investigation Underway In Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation in Arcadia, Kansas. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance on the morning of Sept. 6. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene and began investigating.
921news.com
Linn County Sheriff Updates on Body Found
On September 4, 2022, a press release was provided regarding the death of a male in Parker, Kansas. Detective’s have been working the death investigation since. The male has been identified as Austin B. Mebane, a white male, 32 years of age. Mr. Mebane was familiar with the Parker area and resided in the area at times, however he was from the Kansas City, Mo. area. Mr. Mebane’s next of kin has been notified.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Walls facing federal drugs, weapons charges
A Lawrence County woman is currently being held in the Greene County Jail on behalf of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Jamie L. Walls, 38, was booked into the jail on Monday, Aug. 29. Walls faces six federal felony charges. According to the indictment filed against her, she...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case
PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
