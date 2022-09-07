Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
This Illinois Hike Leads to an Abandoned CemeteryTravel MavenMidlothian, IL
Labor Day 2022 Parade in NapervilleAdrian HolmanNaperville, IL
Blood drive at USF on 9/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
959theriver.com
Bomb Threat the Cause of Evacuation and Search of Local School
The Joliet Police are sharing additional details regarding a threat at a local middle school. At 1:03 pm Joliet Police were called to Timber Ridge Middle School (2101 Bronk Road) for a bomb threat. A student had located a post-it note indicating a bomb threat under a desk in a classroom. The student notified a teacher of the note and the building was subsequently evcuated. The students and staff were sheltered in place at nearby River View Elementary School (2097 Bronk Road).
959theriver.com
10-Year-Old Boy Hurt In Naperville Hit And Run
Authorities are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run that injured a ten-year-old boy in Naperville. Police say the child was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike yesterday morning near Bailey Road and Coach Drive. The driver didn’t stop following the incident. The boy was hospitalized to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
959theriver.com
Joliet Man Charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
A Joliet man has been arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a loaded firearm. On Wednesday afternoon at 4:56 pm, Joliet Police pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado near Chicago Street and Fifth Avenue for improper lane usage. The driver of the pickup truck was identified as 28-year-old Kasey Pillow. Police smelled marijuana coming from inside Pillow’s vehicle and a search was conducted as a result. A .380 caliber handgun was recovered and it was determined that his FOID card has been revoked. Kasey Pillow was with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of Firearm – FOID Revoked.
959theriver.com
Win Tickets for the Glendale Heights Oktoberfest and 1 FREE large fresh German pretzel!
Enter for your chance to enter to win tickets for the Glendale Heights Oktoberfest on Friday, September 16th!. This prize includes free entry into the Glendale Heights Oktoberfest tent, and 1 FREE large fresh German pretzel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
959theriver.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
959theriver.com
Win a Family Four Pack to Downers Grove Oktoberfest
Listen all week to Mackay in the Morning at 7:50a for your chance to win tickets to the Downers Grove Oktoberfest being held this Friday & Saturday in downtown Downers Grove!. Each winner gets a family four pack of admission passes, 2 beer steins, 2 t-shirts and $40.00 in food vouchers!
959theriver.com
Sip Cocktails at Some of Joliet’s Most Beautiful, Historic Homes on Saturday
One of the coolest and most historic neighborhoods in Joliet is the Cathedral Area. There are many beautiful, historic homes and mansions that were built by import people of the city’s founding years, and they all offer something unique in terms of history and architecture. There’s also a group...
Comments / 0