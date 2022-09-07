Read full article on original website
Related
College Heights Herald
The man in the seat: Five years of President Caboni
A lot can happen in five years. Timothy Caboni’s first five years as president on the Hill proves this to be true. To name just a few events, Caboni’s administration was tasked with patching up a massive budget shortfall, navigating a worldwide pandemic and dealing with the fallout of a tornado passing directly next to campus.
College Heights Herald
Local groups to assist Jackson, Miss. mutual aid caravan
A caravan will make its way through Bowling Green to deliver supplies to Jackson, Mississippi, after severe flooding crippled water infrastructure for thousands of residents. Groups such as Rise and Shine BG and Kentucky Student Environmental Coalition will add supplies to the caravan as it passes on Saturday from Detroit and Philadelphia.
College Heights Herald
Hudson earns 700th win after five set thriller against Northern Kentucky
WKU Volleyball (7-1) defeated the Northern Kentucky University Norse (1-6) in a five set thriller Thursday night to open the Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invitational hosted by WKU at E.A Diddle Arena. Head coach Travis Hudson gained his 700th win in tonight’s win over NKU. He is one...
College Heights Herald
WKU Volleyball sweeps Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invitational
WKU Volleyball (9-1) swept the Austin Peay Governors (4-4) in the final three sets of the Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invitational Saturday afternoon at E.A Diddle Arena. The Hilitoppers dominated the Governors, claiming their sixth straight win of the season. The Hilopper offense totaled 49 kills, 45 assists and seven service aces. The Hiltopper defense was also formidable, blocking six Governor shots. WKU did a great job of returning Governor attacks with 43 digs in the afternoon.
Comments / 0