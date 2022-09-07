Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg school district adds local beef to its menu
ROEBUCK — Spartanburg School District Six is increasing the amount of quality food options for students by serving local, grass-fed beef in cafeterias. The school district has partnered with Walnut Grove Farm, located south of Spartanburg, to serve swangus beef in all its schools. The beef comes from swangus cattle which are a heritage crossbreed between the angus breed and the brown Swiss and braunvieh breeds. District Six officially began serving swangus beef in its schools at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
WYFF4.com
Lander University professor comforts crying classroom 'visitor,' offering 'Compassion in Class'
GREENWOOD, S.C. — (This article was submitted to WYFF4.com by Karen Petit, Writer, University Relations and Publications, Lander University.) The challenges of a college math class can reduce many students to tears. But when a visitor to Dr. Samuel Reed’s class at Lander University began crying, he did the...
Missing Greenville girl safely found
A missing Greenville girl has been safely located. The girl, Haley Taylor, originally went missing at a Greenville bus stop Thursday afternoon.
WYFF4.com
12-year-old last seen at Greenville County bus stop found safe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE:. Haley Taylor found safe, according to Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say she was found at a relative's home. The Greenville County sheriff says there is no reason to believe a 12-year-old last seen at a bus stop Thursday afternoon is in danger. Sheriff...
WYFF4.com
12-year-old last seen at bus stop in South Carolina not in danger, sheriff says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County sheriff says there is no reason to believe a 12-year-old last seen at a bus stop Thursday afternoon is in danger. Sheriff Hobart Lewis said Haley Taylor was last seen around 4 p.m.in the area of East Lee and Tiffany Lane. Taylor...
FOX Carolina
MOMS HELPING MOMS: Upstate mother back on her feet after Greenville community’s donations
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An upstate mom has overcome homelessness due to another upstate mother and donations from the Greenville community. It all started back in June. Merissa Willingham, 26, was a pregnant mother-of-two, at the time. She had been laid off from her job. Then, she was evicted. Merissa had no transportation and no idea where she was going to go next. She says she and her mother had a disagreement. So, instead of dropping her off at a family member’s home, she dropped her off at a gas station. Merissa walked, with her children, to the nearest McDonald’s and broke down.
WLTX.com
Twin infants surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities confirmed on Friday that twin infant boys have been surrendered under Daniel's Law. The babies were surrendered on Thursday at the AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. One of them weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, and was 15.75 inches long. The other was 2 pounds, 2.2 ounces in weight, and 13.98 inches long at the time of their birth on July 11.
Community prays for 11-year-old fighting for his life
Friends and family of a middle schooler gathered at the hospital Friday afternoon for prayer.
local21news.com
1-day-old newborn surrendered to hospital under SC's safe haven act
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday in South Carolina under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby was born Sept. 3, weighed 1 pound and 12.5 ounces, and is currently receiving additional medical care. The infant was safely surrendered at the...
FOX Carolina
2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
iheart.com
Greenville County Deputies Searching For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl
(Greenville County, SC)-- A search is underway for a 12-year-old girl missing from Greenville County. Haley Taylor was last seen at a bus stop in the area of East Lee and Tiffany Lane around 4 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say Taylor had a problem at school that day and wandered off.
FOX Carolina
Tracking endangered loved ones to end in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A free service that helps some of the most vulnerable in the community will no longer be offered in Greenville County. Project Lifesaver is a device that allows you to track loved ones with autism, dementia, and Alzheimer’s in case they wander off. Due to funding and lack of participation, the service is ending.
livingupstatesc.com
Healing with horses at Wild Hearts in Seneca
SENECA, S.C. – Wild Hearts Equestrian Therapy Center, located on Hoppin’ Horse Farm in Seneca, South Carolina, is dedicated to helping people of all ages with emotional, intellectual and physical challenges. “You name it, and we work with it,” founder Jessica Fry said. “We are here to help...
Road reopens after school bus crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus-involved crash blocked a portion of Highway 178 Thursday morning in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near Betty Drive. The bus was attempting to make a left turn off of Betty Drive onto Highway 178 when it was hit on […]
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Bus carrying students involved in crash in Pickens Co.
LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a school bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning. Highway Patrol said a car was heading on Highway 178 when a school bus turned left onto Highway 178 from Betty Drive. The car then ran into the side of the bus and caused the road to be blocked for a couple of hours.
ghsindianpost.org
Student ID Crisis!!
During the 2022-2023 school year, “new” changes have been implemented. Many people believe that these “new” changes are due to the arrival of Dr. Blanton, the current principal of Gaffney High School. However, these rules and policies have been at Gaffney High for many, many years. Taking a look at previous years, we did have school ID’s, and we were told to wear them. Despite being told to wear them, students didn’t wear them, and continued not to with zero correction as to actually follow the rules from teachers and peers. “It probably makes me look like a bad guy” says Blanton “but truthfully, those are the rules and the rules have been in place, they just were let go to a certain degree, or maybe just not an emphasis placed on that.” What a lot of people may not realize, is Dr. Blanton is not the one who makes the rules. The district office and school board are ultimately who make the choices for the rules that get put into schools. It is simply Dr. Blantons job to enforce them. The way Mr Billy Asis, the Gaffney High School band director explained it to me, was that as a high-school if we’re supposed to be doing certain things, we need to make sure we’re doing them. Not so much that whether you agree with it or disagree with it, it should be; this is what the district office said to do, this is what we are supposed to do. at Gaffney High school we may not have been following all the rules and procedures we were supposed to, we can’t get mad about it because they weren’t being enforced last year. We need to make sure everyone follows the exact same rules across the district. Asis is coming from a teachers point of view where he has to enforce what he is told to, agree or disagree, it is not up to him. Just as how school ID’s are a rule teachers and students have to follow. “If you have a rule, it needs be enforced consistently. If you cannot enforce a rule, it shouldn’t be on the books at all.” Says Landon Miller, The chorus teacher at Gaffney High.
WYFF4.com
Upstate haunted house opens for its 12th year to hundreds in attendance
PIEDMONT, S.C. — It’s never too early for Halloween, right? Well, the owners of MadWorld Haunted Attraction don’t think so. It was lights, makeup, and screams for the opening of an Upstate haunted house. MadWorld is back and better than ever. "Every year we are adding things...
WYFF4.com
Two people injured in Greenville County shooting, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies were called to Piedmont Highway around 5 a.m. Saturday. They say they were called after two gunshot victims arrived at the hospital. Deputies say there is no suspect information or motive behind the shooting at this...
Greer hosts 2nd Annual Upstate Renaissance Faire
(Greer) SC- The 2nd Annual Upstate Renaissance Faire, put on by events venue, The Spinning Jenny will be held at Greer City Park Saturday, Sept 10, 10 a.m. -8 a.m. The faire was originally started in 2021 as a recovery activity for the community after the pandemic. Fair Executive Director Sharon Murry said she started […]
Upstate rehab center expanding to serve more people
WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA)- An upstate Rehabilitation Center is expanding to help battle drug addiction and benefit men and families looking for help. Evans Training Center started building its new facility in Wellford, their first permanent home in Spartanburg County after over a decade of service. Evans Training Center is a Christian-based 40-week rehabilitation program that […]
