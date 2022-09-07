During the 2022-2023 school year, “new” changes have been implemented. Many people believe that these “new” changes are due to the arrival of Dr. Blanton, the current principal of Gaffney High School. However, these rules and policies have been at Gaffney High for many, many years. Taking a look at previous years, we did have school ID’s, and we were told to wear them. Despite being told to wear them, students didn’t wear them, and continued not to with zero correction as to actually follow the rules from teachers and peers. “It probably makes me look like a bad guy” says Blanton “but truthfully, those are the rules and the rules have been in place, they just were let go to a certain degree, or maybe just not an emphasis placed on that.” What a lot of people may not realize, is Dr. Blanton is not the one who makes the rules. The district office and school board are ultimately who make the choices for the rules that get put into schools. It is simply Dr. Blantons job to enforce them. The way Mr Billy Asis, the Gaffney High School band director explained it to me, was that as a high-school if we’re supposed to be doing certain things, we need to make sure we’re doing them. Not so much that whether you agree with it or disagree with it, it should be; this is what the district office said to do, this is what we are supposed to do. at Gaffney High school we may not have been following all the rules and procedures we were supposed to, we can’t get mad about it because they weren’t being enforced last year. We need to make sure everyone follows the exact same rules across the district. Asis is coming from a teachers point of view where he has to enforce what he is told to, agree or disagree, it is not up to him. Just as how school ID’s are a rule teachers and students have to follow. “If you have a rule, it needs be enforced consistently. If you cannot enforce a rule, it shouldn’t be on the books at all.” Says Landon Miller, The chorus teacher at Gaffney High.

GAFFNEY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO