Princeton (0-1) vs. Army West Point (1-0) West Windsor/Lake Campus Field | 1 p.m. Game Program | Shuttle Bus Information | Parking & Directions. There's going to be a lot of "firsts" this season for the Princeton women's rugby team, and the next opportunity to make some history awaits on Saturday as the Tigers host Army West Point in the first varsity home match in program history.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO