thelancerlink.com
The Carlsbad Aquafarm gives back to local environment
The local Carlsbad Aquafarm has been getting more notice in the past year because their farm tours are more popular than ever. The Aquafarm is very biodiverse and sees a variety of wildlife every day, including the mussels and oysters that are farmed. The tours are very informative and explain...
Thrillist
San Diego's Best Bars for Boozing by the Beach
If drinking at the beach was a competitive sport, San Diego would be the equivalent of Super Bowl Champions. Not only do we have over 70 miles of stunning coastline, and famously perfect weather, but the sheer number of SD bars a stone’s throw from the ocean is practically endless. From Mission Beach to Oceanside, we’ve checked out the best of the best and gathered our 15 favorite beach bars into this handy guide, so all you have to do is relax and enjoy the sunset.
imperialbeachnewsca.com
Pizza Port Brewing Co. Opens Its Doors, Still Waiting For Liquor License Approval
It has been a long wait but Pizza Port finally opened its doors a few weeks ago to the delight of many resident who have been eagerly waiting. On a recent weekday, Pizza Port was crowded for lunch with locals coming in groups to taste the new pizza in town. The Imperial Beach location is the newest Pizza Port restaurant to open. The company has five other locations up the coast from San Clemente to Ocean Beach. General Manager Chris Livesay explained the Imperial Beach Pizza Port is the first designed with an open concept due to COVID. The indoor part of the restaurant has an industrial look and features shiny wood picnic tables that are communal seating, a staple at all locations, but also lots of tables and chairs spread throughout for those who want more privacy. The restaurant, which has a family style concept, has a number of video games for the young ones to entertain themselves while their parents can relax while eating pizza and sipping on a beer. The outdoor patio has palapa-style umbrellas and high counter seating, facing the street. Two 7-barrel brewing tanks have a special place in the restaurant where Head Brewer Tom Finney was busy checking on gauges. There are also tanks outside which are used for fermenting.
Roberto’s Taco Shop Adding to Their Local Lineup of Restaurants
Classic San Diego Taco Shop Planning New Shelter Island Location
San Diego Festival of the Arts cancels annual event
The annual San Diego Festival of the Arts will be canceled this year due to the potentially hazardous weather conditions expected in the area this weekend, organizers said.
northcountydailystar.com
SENOR GRUBBY’S CELEBRATES 14 YEARS IN CARLSBAD
On Wednesday, August 31st, Señor Grubby’s proudly celebrated 14 years being located in the heart of Carlsbad Village. Can you believe that? Over a decade of serving amazing Mexican food, premium cocktails, and friendly customer service that makes you feel like you are part of the family. The...
Eater
Famed Japanese Bakery Establishes Offshoot in San Diego
A recently opened bakery and deli based in the Miramar area is a spinoff of Okayama Kobo, a highly regarded Japanese brand, founded in 1986, that operates 200 locations across Japan as well as several outposts in Los Angeles and Orange County. Though it offers most of the original bakery’s menu, including its signature crescent rolls, new arrival Salt & Butter by Okayama Kobo is also developing items that will be unique to San Diego.
Eater
Japanese Sandwich Pop-Up Finds Permanent Home in Oceanside
Founded in spring 2021 as a roving pop-up that has since operated out of a temporary site in Oceanside as well as a food truck, Naegi has found a place to roost in South Oceanside where it replaces Peruvian spot Panca. A casual counterpart to Matsu, owner William Eick’s tasting menu restaurant, it’s launching with a menu of Japanese sandwiches, or sandos, featuring fried chicken, egg salad, fried tofu, shrimp katsu, and more along with sides like Japanese-style potato salad and green beans with tofu dressing. The counter-service space, which has a large outdoor patio and is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
kcrw.com
Does San Diego have good tortillas? Our first #TortillaTournament Invitational found out
Every year, more and more people send me recommendations for possible entries in a future #TortillaTournament. I keep an archive of them, and more than a few have popped up in past iterations. But increasingly, I’m beginning to face a good problem: A lot of the recommended tortillas aren’t in...
sandiegoville.com
Japanese Fried Chicken Concept Naegi Set To Open In San Diego's North County
Opening today in San Diego's North County is Naegi, a fast-casual Japanese fried chicken concept from the owner of critically-acclaimed Matsu restaurant. Last year, we broke the news that San Diego Chef William Eick had finally secured a location for his highly-anticipated Matsu Japanese-inspired fine dining concept, taking over the 2,400 square-foot space in Oceanside long occupied by Flying Pig Pub. Since opening last summer, Eick has earned rave reviews and is on track for Michelin-star recognition for his Japanese fine dining restaurant and is now ready to open a brick-and-mortar location of sister eatery Naegi (meaning "sapling" in Japanese), which previously operated as a pop-up concept.
Coast News
iPalpiti to leave Encinitas after ‘mistreatment’ by city’s arts administrator
ENCINITAS —The iPalpiti Festival, an international classical music event, is leaving the city of Encinitas and suspending the popular Music by the Sea event due to alleged mistreatment of program organizers and musicians by the city’s staff and newly-appointed arts administrator. Director Laura Schmieder informed city leaders the...
northcountydailystar.com
High Heat and Rain Event
As the excessive heat warning continues for all of San Diego County through the week, the City reminds the public that the following facilities have been designated as Cool Zones. For a full list of Cool Zones around the County, visit: CoolZones.org. East Valley Community Center: 2245 East Valley Parkway...
Alicia Keys postpones San Diego concert due to Tropical Storm Kay
"No One" in San Diego will get to see Alicia Keys for her scheduled concert Friday night, unfortunately.
northcountydailystar.com
City of Carlsbad’s Cannon Art Gallery has New Exhibition
The City of Carlsbad’s Cannon Art Gallery is opening a new exhibition on Saturday, Sept. 10, showcasing one-of-a-kind chairs and celebrating the beauty, function and possibilities found in something essential to our everyday lives. The exhibition, The Chair, will feature selected works by 16 artists that range from fully...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista to unveil Fitness Court
The City of Chula Vista is poised to unveil a new modern outdoor Fitness Court that allows users to leverage their own body weight to complete a workout. The newest addition to the city's recreation spaces will be unveiled at Rohr Park on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m., with a supporting mobile app. According to the city, the project replaces outdated exercise equipment that has been present at the park for decades.
Warm ocean waters attracting unique marine life off San Diego coast
SAN DIEGO — At H&M Landing, Shannon Perkins doesn't like leaving his fishing pole these days. “Unfortunately, I still have to mow the lawn,” said Perkins. When he's not tending to chores, Perkins and his sport fishing boat 'Little G' are out on the water with a full boat of anglers.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Fire Department 2022 Fire and Water Expo
On Saturday, September 24, the Escondido Fire Department and Rincon Del Diablo Water District’s Fire and Water Expo/Open House will take place at Fire Station #4, located next to Kit Carson Park. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be a fun and informative event for the whole family.
travellemming.com
31 Best San Diego Historical Sites & Landmarks (By a Local)
A city rich in history and culture, there are some excellent San Diego historical sites and landmarks. Because of San Diego’s pivotal role for so many groups throughout history, the city has tons of historically significant places. Many of these are the best things to do in San Diego.
Beach Advisory in effect: Surfers and businesses prepare for the storm
That means high surf with waves up to eight feet and strong rip currents. Ahead of the storm, surfers made their way into the ocean to catch some waves.
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
