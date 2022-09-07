All Vista Unified schools had a wonderful start to the school year last week. It was great to see excited students reconnecting with their friends and teachers. At the elementary level, students engaged in tours of the campus, explored their classrooms, and started to engage in reading, math, writing, and other subjects. At the middle and high school level, students and staff made a smooth transition to the new start and end times. We are noticing that the new start and end times may actually relieve some of the traffic congestion across the city and in parking lots. Secondary students were excited to be back on campus with their peers. Each campus had different activities planned to help students reconnect with their school and settle into the learning environment. Many of the secondary schools are already into their season in fall sports, band, and other extracurricular activities. In fact, teams have already engaged in competition with other schools. Vista Unified is set to have a fantastic school year!

