His ATM Card Was Used After His DeathJeffery MacSan Clemente, CA
7th Annual Rosendin Golf Tournament Raises Over $270,000 for Navy SEAL FoundationLaura SlawnyDana Point, CA
Attorney Sentenced For Wild $500,000 Tax Fraud Scheme Involving RabbiTaxBuzzSan Diego, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Women’s Incubator Program Hatches Bright Ideas in Cohort 4
OCEANSIDE, Calif.: Military spouses and women were disproportionately impacted by the Pandemic, with many forced out of the workplace. Many women desire to make a career pivot. The National Veterans Chamber of Commerce, SCORE Mentors, and the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce have responded to this call to action by hosting the fourth cohort of its free business incubator program, this one focusing solely on social media.
La Mesa-Spring Valley Schools Offer Free Child Care to Employees
The La Mesa-Spring Valley School District has long offered a significant benefit to its full-time staff: child care at no cost for staff with children in the district. As the nation’s hiring challenges continue, the district is putting added emphasis on this benefit to attract staff for various positions, including paraprofessionals, child nutrition, and transportation staff.
All Vista Unified Back To School Success
All Vista Unified schools had a wonderful start to the school year last week. It was great to see excited students reconnecting with their friends and teachers. At the elementary level, students engaged in tours of the campus, explored their classrooms, and started to engage in reading, math, writing, and other subjects. At the middle and high school level, students and staff made a smooth transition to the new start and end times. We are noticing that the new start and end times may actually relieve some of the traffic congestion across the city and in parking lots. Secondary students were excited to be back on campus with their peers. Each campus had different activities planned to help students reconnect with their school and settle into the learning environment. Many of the secondary schools are already into their season in fall sports, band, and other extracurricular activities. In fact, teams have already engaged in competition with other schools. Vista Unified is set to have a fantastic school year!
Volunteer Of The Year Winner Welcomes Students Back To School, Back to Miles of Smiles Program
OCEANSIDE, Calif. – As Oceanside students return to school for the fall semester, the Move Your Feet Before You Eat Foundation is welcoming local youngsters back to their Miles of Smiles Program. Dedicated teachers and administrators facilitate the program in their school, recruiting students to participate and engaging them to practice healthy movement throughout the academic year. Parents can register their students until Sept. 12. To see if your school is participating or to explore launching Miles of Smiles at your school, visit www.moveyourfeetfoundation.org/miles-of-smiles-program.
Downtown Central Library hiring outside services for homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Downtown Central Library is barely a decade old: young by infrastructure standards. There have been a string of overdoses in the building in the last ten years, and in 2019 a person experiencing homelessness jumped to their death from the building. Now,...
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
This past August, a group of about 40 people helped build beds for kids who don’t have one. This was the first ever “bed build” for Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s (SHP) San Diego Chapter. Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) believes that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support of a child. All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads. SHP schedules “bed-builds” in parking lots along with a group of dedicated volunteers to build, assemble, and deliver top-notch beds to children and families in need.
Chula Vista's University Development project includes innovative facility
The 168,000-square foot Cinematic Arts Academy Center & Library will feature a new public library and state-of-the-art television, film, and new media production studio for San Diego State University.
Oceanside Economic Development News
The City’s Economic Development Division remains committed to helping businesses stay and grow here in Oceanside. Read about the Arroyo Verde retail center, Q&A Oyster Bar and Restaurant, Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli, Handels Oceanside, Dutch Bros Coffee, and more in the September edition of the Economic Development Newsletter.
Tri-City Medical Center Hospital Update
Tri-City Medical Center is abuzz with changes, from a brand new Leadership Wall and signage to construction on a new MRI suite. The Leadership Wall highlights our Mission, Vision, Values and Board of Directors. It is located adjacent to the Cardiovascular Health Institute (CVHI) on the first floor of the medical center’s Oceanside Pavilion. It incorporates our three brand colors representing the cities of Carlsbad, Vista and Oceanside, along with new photographic art from Aaron Chang. The new display received immediate support from patients and staff alike, with comments like,”Very eye catching, I love it!”
Feeding San Diego desperate for volunteers amid rise in hunger
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego works to tackle ending hunger in the county, an issue inflated by the recent pandemic and economic challenges which have put people in dire situations. But to combat the hunger, Feeding San Diego needs the help and support of volunteers. Kacey McKinnon...
San Diego Festival of the Arts cancels annual event
The annual San Diego Festival of the Arts will be canceled this year due to the potentially hazardous weather conditions expected in the area this weekend, organizers said.
Oceanside Has New City Manager Appointed
Jonathan Borrego was appointed to serve as Oceanside City Manager in August 2022. Mr. Borrego has 34 years of experience in municipal government and has been with the City of Oceanside for five years. Initially hired as the City’s Development Services Director, Jonathan was appointed to the Deputy City Manager position in 2019, and was named Interim City Manager in March 2022, and City Manager in August.
The Carlsbad Aquafarm gives back to local environment
The local Carlsbad Aquafarm has been getting more notice in the past year because their farm tours are more popular than ever. The Aquafarm is very biodiverse and sees a variety of wildlife every day, including the mussels and oysters that are farmed. The tours are very informative and explain...
Poway Unified School District forced to send students home early due to AC issues
SAN DIEGO — Wednesday marked the 8th day in a row of the California’s Flex Alert. The state’s grid operator reported the power grid peak demand hit a new all-time record on Tuesday. The alerts have triggered businesses, government buildings and even school districts to close early.
Community groups speak out against proposed "Protect Act"
SAN DIEGO — Two local community groups are speaking out against a proposed ordinance that would change how San Diego Police conduct traffic stops. Supporters say it will reduce racial profiling, but opponents argue it would make San Diego more dangerous. On one of its most recent Instagram posts,...
ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: METHAMPHETAMINE USE AMONG OLDER ADULTS CONTINUES TO RISE
September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- Methamphetamine use impacts every part of our society. While often viewed as a misuse disorder that affects younger adults, people over the age of 65 are increasingly using methamphetamine in San Diego County and it has definitely become an issue for the Aging and Independence Services Department, according to officials. The rise in meth use is among both chronic users with a history of drug abuse and new users who have been introduced to meth by caregivers in their home.
Being homeless during the heatwave
How people living on the streets are dealing with the heat wave. In other news, U.S. Marshals are looking for the man dubbed Fat Leonard. Plus, UC San Diego has broken ground on a new student housing project.
Opinion: It’s Time for Elected Leaders to Get the Homeless Off San Diego’s Streets
Homeless encampments have taken over our sidewalks, parks and canyons. Many San Diegans are afraid to walk down public streets for fear of being accosted by a homeless person. Recent crime data released by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office reveals homeless individuals are up to 514 times more likely to commit crimes, and weak laws virtually prohibit police from enforcing theft, loitering, trespassing, public indecency and open drug use. So the homeless crisis continues to get worse.
Mayor Recommends 3 More Affordable Housing Projects Under ‘Bridge to Home’
Mayor Todd Gloria has recommended three more affordable housing projects Wednesday for funding under San Diego’s “Bridge to Home” program to end homelessness. The three projects selected for funding in Round 2 of the program will create 242 homes, including 39 that are set aside for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The three projects are:
Several rural San Diego school districts closed or to close due to stormy weather
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Due to the high winds and rainfall in San Diego County Friday, the San Diego County Office of Education announced the closure of the Spencer Valley School District at 11:30 a.m. Additionally, no after-school activities will be held in the district Friday. Julian Union...
