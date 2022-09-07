There isn’t anything more authentic than a fresh plate of Spanish Paella, lovingly made by Emilio, at the State Street Farmers’ Market. This guest vendor is only with us once per month and he is beyond popular due to his incredibly succulent and flavorful paella, chock full of chicken, shrimp, seafood, andouille sausage, peas, rice, and more! Give your kitchen a rest tonight and let us do the cooking for you and your family. With hot, food-to-go options galore, count on the State Street Farmers’ Market to do the heavy lifting. Every Wednesday from 2:30pm to 7:00pm in downtown Carlsbad.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO