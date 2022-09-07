Read full article on original website
San Diego Festival of the Arts cancels annual event
The annual San Diego Festival of the Arts will be canceled this year due to the potentially hazardous weather conditions expected in the area this weekend, organizers said.
Thrillist
San Diego's Best Bars for Boozing by the Beach
If drinking at the beach was a competitive sport, San Diego would be the equivalent of Super Bowl Champions. Not only do we have over 70 miles of stunning coastline, and famously perfect weather, but the sheer number of SD bars a stone’s throw from the ocean is practically endless. From Mission Beach to Oceanside, we’ve checked out the best of the best and gathered our 15 favorite beach bars into this handy guide, so all you have to do is relax and enjoy the sunset.
Death by Tequila Working on Third Location
Encinitas Based Tequila and Mezcal Bar Expanding in San Diego
Roberto’s Taco Shop Adding to Their Local Lineup of Restaurants
Classic San Diego Taco Shop Planning New Shelter Island Location
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Harbor Days Coming September 17th & 18th!
On September 17th and 18th 2022 the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce along with the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and Genentech will present Oceanside Harbor Days at the Oceanside Harbor. The event will feature arts and craft exhibits, great food and fun activities for the entire family. This year enjoy an extensive beer garden featuring local breweries and wineries including, Booze Brothers, Prohibition, Breakwater Brewing Co., Kilowatt, Coomber Craft Wines and Orfilia Wines. The event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.
coolsandiegosights.com
Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.
A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 8 - 11
Pumpkin spice is in the air and a variety of festivals and events are happening this weekend across the county.
Coast News
iPalpiti to leave Encinitas after ‘mistreatment’ by city’s arts administrator
ENCINITAS —The iPalpiti Festival, an international classical music event, is leaving the city of Encinitas and suspending the popular Music by the Sea event due to alleged mistreatment of program organizers and musicians by the city’s staff and newly-appointed arts administrator. Director Laura Schmieder informed city leaders the...
kcrw.com
Does San Diego have good tortillas? Our first #TortillaTournament Invitational found out
Every year, more and more people send me recommendations for possible entries in a future #TortillaTournament. I keep an archive of them, and more than a few have popped up in past iterations. But increasingly, I’m beginning to face a good problem: A lot of the recommended tortillas aren’t in...
thelancerlink.com
The Carlsbad Aquafarm gives back to local environment
The local Carlsbad Aquafarm has been getting more notice in the past year because their farm tours are more popular than ever. The Aquafarm is very biodiverse and sees a variety of wildlife every day, including the mussels and oysters that are farmed. The tours are very informative and explain...
Eater
Japanese Sandwich Pop-Up Finds Permanent Home in Oceanside
Founded in spring 2021 as a roving pop-up that has since operated out of a temporary site in Oceanside as well as a food truck, Naegi has found a place to roost in South Oceanside where it replaces Peruvian spot Panca. A casual counterpart to Matsu, owner William Eick’s tasting menu restaurant, it’s launching with a menu of Japanese sandwiches, or sandos, featuring fried chicken, egg salad, fried tofu, shrimp katsu, and more along with sides like Japanese-style potato salad and green beans with tofu dressing. The counter-service space, which has a large outdoor patio and is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Eater
Famed Japanese Bakery Establishes Offshoot in San Diego
A recently opened bakery and deli based in the Miramar area is a spinoff of Okayama Kobo, a highly regarded Japanese brand, founded in 1986, that operates 200 locations across Japan as well as several outposts in Los Angeles and Orange County. Though it offers most of the original bakery’s menu, including its signature crescent rolls, new arrival Salt & Butter by Okayama Kobo is also developing items that will be unique to San Diego.
kprl.com
Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022
A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
northcountydailystar.com
It’s Time For Emilio’s Paella Again!
There isn’t anything more authentic than a fresh plate of Spanish Paella, lovingly made by Emilio, at the State Street Farmers’ Market. This guest vendor is only with us once per month and he is beyond popular due to his incredibly succulent and flavorful paella, chock full of chicken, shrimp, seafood, andouille sausage, peas, rice, and more! Give your kitchen a rest tonight and let us do the cooking for you and your family. With hot, food-to-go options galore, count on the State Street Farmers’ Market to do the heavy lifting. Every Wednesday from 2:30pm to 7:00pm in downtown Carlsbad.
sandiegoville.com
Japanese Fried Chicken Concept Naegi Set To Open In San Diego's North County
Opening today in San Diego's North County is Naegi, a fast-casual Japanese fried chicken concept from the owner of critically-acclaimed Matsu restaurant. Last year, we broke the news that San Diego Chef William Eick had finally secured a location for his highly-anticipated Matsu Japanese-inspired fine dining concept, taking over the 2,400 square-foot space in Oceanside long occupied by Flying Pig Pub. Since opening last summer, Eick has earned rave reviews and is on track for Michelin-star recognition for his Japanese fine dining restaurant and is now ready to open a brick-and-mortar location of sister eatery Naegi (meaning "sapling" in Japanese), which previously operated as a pop-up concept.
pacificsandiego.com
8 of the newest restaurants, bars and bakeries on Chula Vista’s Third Avenue
Sometime early this month, Chula Vistans Kevin Rhodes and Christianne Penunuri will open Lime in the Coconut, a tropical bar, restaurant and speakeasy a the corner of Third Avenue at Davidson Street in their longtime hometown. It’s just three doors down from the Groundswell Brewing Tasting Room the married couple...
Surfline
California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins
Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
northcountydailystar.com
Tri-City Medical Center Hospital Update
Tri-City Medical Center is abuzz with changes, from a brand new Leadership Wall and signage to construction on a new MRI suite. The Leadership Wall highlights our Mission, Vision, Values and Board of Directors. It is located adjacent to the Cardiovascular Health Institute (CVHI) on the first floor of the medical center’s Oceanside Pavilion. It incorporates our three brand colors representing the cities of Carlsbad, Vista and Oceanside, along with new photographic art from Aaron Chang. The new display received immediate support from patients and staff alike, with comments like,”Very eye catching, I love it!”
Alicia Keys postpones San Diego concert due to Tropical Storm Kay
"No One" in San Diego will get to see Alicia Keys for her scheduled concert Friday night, unfortunately.
northcountydailystar.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
This past August, a group of about 40 people helped build beds for kids who don’t have one. This was the first ever “bed build” for Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s (SHP) San Diego Chapter. Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) believes that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support of a child. All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads. SHP schedules “bed-builds” in parking lots along with a group of dedicated volunteers to build, assemble, and deliver top-notch beds to children and families in need.
