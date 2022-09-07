Read full article on original website
Related
Northeastern Georgian
Killing a long two weeks ’till Friday night
Who wants to see a bye week after putting up 42 points? I sure didn’t, the coaches at Habersham Central didn’t and the Raiders didn’t. It seems like a million years since the White County game, as college football has played two full weeks since. We had to sit through the awful Nebraska-Northwestern game on the day after the last Raider win and wonder, is this really football? I am sure the Irish did not appreciate us sending our two weakest examples of Power 5 American football.
Northeastern Georgian
Valor thief gets prison time
Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges from both Franklin and Hart counties and was sentenced to 15 years of probation with two years to serve in prison, and ordered to pay restitution which would be determined at a later date. She pleaded guilty to Franklin County charges of forgery...
Northeastern Georgian
Fallen soldier’s cuffs used during faker’s arrest
Throughout his entire law enforcement career, Lavonia Police Officer Jonathan Merck has used handcuffs with SPC Daniel Lucas Elliott’s name inscribed on them. The handcuffs once belonged to Elliott, who was a military police officer. Merck met him through their service in the U.S. Army. “He was a soldier...
Comments / 0