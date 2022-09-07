Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Here are high school football scores from around the Jackson area for Week 3
Jackson hosts Chelsea at home 2022 — JACKSON -- Here are the football scores for Week 3 in the Jackson area. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Ann Arbor-area high school football scoreboard for Week 3
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from Ann Arbor-area high school football games from Friday night.
965thecave.com
Lenawee County High School Scoreboard Week 3
Adrian, MI – Here are Friday night’s high school football scores. Grand Rapids North Pointe Christian 43 Britton-Deerfield 16.
MLive.com
Picking winners for Week 3 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Welcome to Week 3. While the Big 8 and Cascades Conferences kicked off league play a week ago, other area conferences jump into the fray this week, and some schools have huge matchups to get things going.
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 3 on Sep. 9
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Friday, Sep. 9, or Week 3 of the football season. Belleville 59, Livonia Churchill 8.
Dexter off to best start in 50 years behind 4 TDs from Michigan commit Cole Cabana
Cole Cabana is clearly on a mission this season and the Michigan commit proved that once again as he led Dexter to a historic, 27-6, win over Temperance Bedford on Friday. The 4-star tailback scored four touchdowns to help Dexter improved to 3-0 for the first time since 1966. Cabana...
Youth basketball coach, Toledo Christian star athlete shot and killed at 27 years old
TOLEDO, Ohio — Melvin Thomas, 27, was a well known private basketball coach for kids in the area. In the hours since his death at the intersection of Elm and Hudson in North Toledo, news of his passing spread to friends and co-workers, leaving them in shock. "I didn't...
Ann Arbor football highlights: Saline dominates Lincoln in all phases
Saline used a complete effort in all three phases to roll past Ypsilanti Lincoln on Friday. The Hornets scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams and led 42-7 by halftime as they moved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference Red.
13abc.com
13abc Football Friday: Week 4
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Week 4 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes coverage from the BCSN Game of the Week featuring Dexter at Bedford. League/conference play begins in the TRAC, NLL, NBC, NWOAL, among others. Justin Feldkamp has scores, highlights, post game interviews, the cheerleaders of the...
Michigan-Hawaii football game delayed due to weather
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s football game against Hawaii will start later than expected. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is now set for approximately 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network, after storms around the Ann Arbor area prompted an evacuation of Michigan Stadium. Players have returned to...
965thecave.com
What’s On the Air This Weekend? Lenawee Broadcasting Company Sports Lineup
Adrian, MI – Another busy sports weekend is upon us, with week 3 of the high school football season taking place tonight across Lenawee County. Between 103.9fm WLEN and 96.5fm The Cave, there will be games all weekend long!. Friday, Sept. 9th – 103.9 WLEN will carry Adrian High...
saturdaytradition.com
Rain delay at Michigan Stadium produces epic tribute for Hawaii's visit to Ann Arbor
In Week 2, Michigan is welcoming Hawaii to Ann Arbor for a nonconference battle. Unfortunately, that game underwent a slight pre-game delay due to weather with thunderstorms in the area. The storms have slightly cleared but could still produce more cells throughout the evening as the game remains delayed. However,...
MLive.com
It’s game day, Jackson: Here’s what you need to know heading into Week 3 of high school football
JACKSON -- Week 3 is here for high school football as key matchups abound throughout the Jackson area. In the Interstate 8, league play kicks off this week, with Western and Lumen Christi looking to turn things around after nonconference losses last week and Northwest looking to keep its hot start going. For Lumen Christi, that will be tough as the difficult schedule to open the season continues with a visit from Hastings.
Fox47News
Here's when Michigan, Michigan State & Detroit Lions play this weekend
(WXYZ) — It's a big weekend for football fans throughout the State of Michigan! Both Michigan and Michigan State are looking to win their second straight game, the Detroit Lions will debut. First up this weekend is Michigan State. The Spartans will host the Akron Zips on Saturday afternoon...
Fred Jackson and Mike Hart’s father-son relationship comes full circle at Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Fred Jackson has roamed Schembechler Hall countless times during his Michigan football tenure, but on the Tuesday night before the Wolverines’ season opener against Colorado State, he didn’t know where to go. Eager to talk football after returning to the school where he won...
There Is NO Quarterback Controversy At Michigan
JJ McCarthy was virtually perfect and Michigan was way too much for Hawaii in Ann Arbor.
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
Ohio man wins big in Michigan with scratch-off ticket
It's not every day someone can travel to a new state and win $1 million off a scratch-off ticket. It's a different story for one Ohio man, who visited Michigan for work and ended up buying his lucky ticket at Gerth’s Beef & Deli in Temperance, Michigan, 40 miles southeast of Ann Arbor. ...
Business celebrates 100 years, pair sent to prison for murder: Jackson headlines Sept. 3-8
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County business that opened in 1922 is proud to still be serving the community 100 years later. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Roy M. Brewer opened his business in 1922, and since then has helped thousands...
WTOL-TV
Youth basketball coach killed in north Toledo overnight shooting
Melvin Thomas, 27, was found shot at least once in north Toledo. Thomas was an area basketball coach involved in youth programs and advocating for girls basketball.
