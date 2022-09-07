ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- A monument bearing the names of the men from Chemung County who were killed during the Vietnam War was placed at Eldridge Park in Elmira on Friday. The monument, a bronze plaque set in stone, displays the names of the more than 30 service members killed in action. It was one of five displayed at the Moving Wall at Eldridge Park earlier this summer. The Chemung County monument is now next to the vault that was buried in August, containing mementos and items left behind at the Wall.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO