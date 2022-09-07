ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

guthrie.org

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Presents Mabel Lamberson Nursing Excellence Awards

The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Nursing Department honored three employees with Mabel Lamberson Nursing Excellence Awards for outstanding work in nursing practice, leadership, and support. Christine Zalaffi was awarded for excellence in nursing care, Kayla Robinson was awarded for excellence in nursing leadership, and Miriam Roedts was awarded for excellence...
SAYRE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Former Nurse: Hero to Zero

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former licensed practical nurse, Shanatha Fazenbaker, said she went from hero to zero after she was forced to quit her job at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center because of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. She said her life has been turned upside down since Governor Kathy Hochul...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira City School District Donates School Supplies

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District is providing school supplies for the academic year. All of the students from kindergarten up through 12th grade will be receiving a generous donation to help them be successful this school year. The price of school supplies has sky rocketed in the recent years due to […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Guthrie Doctor goes the extra mile to promote heart health awareness

SAYRE, P.A (WENY) -- One Guthrie cardiologist is going the extra mile to promote heart health awareness in the Twin Tiers. Now, he is using his passion for cycling to show people how a little physical activity can have a lot of health benefits. Dr. Venu Thirumurti, M.D. helps patients...
SAYRE, PA
Pocono Update

Scranton Doctor Accepted $140,000 Bribe For Fentanyl Prescriptions 

Scranton physician Kurt Moran, aged 70, was sentenced to 11 years and 8 months imprisonment for health care fraud and the distribution of controlled substances. SCRANTON, PA | According to the United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Moran previously pleaded guilty to crimes related to the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (Subsys), maintaining drug-involved premises, and health care fraud. As part of his plea agreement, Moran also agreed that he knowingly and intentionally distributed Schedule II controlled substances, oxycodone, and fentanyl, outside of medical practice - these substances resulted in the death of one of Moran’s patients.
SCRANTON, PA
NewsChannel 36

Monument Placed to Remember Chemung Co. Lives Lost During Vietnam War

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- A monument bearing the names of the men from Chemung County who were killed during the Vietnam War was placed at Eldridge Park in Elmira on Friday. The monument, a bronze plaque set in stone, displays the names of the more than 30 service members killed in action. It was one of five displayed at the Moving Wall at Eldridge Park earlier this summer. The Chemung County monument is now next to the vault that was buried in August, containing mementos and items left behind at the Wall.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
14850.com

An Ithaca College sophomore has died in an early morning crash, school says

An Ithaca College sophomore has died in “an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning,” according to a statement from the college on Saturday afternoon. The college identified Shea Colbert as the student who died. “A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan...
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Solar Farm Hearing in Town of Binghamton

A public hearing to talk about a proposal to put a solar farm on Powderhouse Road in the Town of Binghamton is coming up. According to a public notice published in August and distributed to Town of Binghamton Property Owners in the area of the proposed development, the Zoning Appeals Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at the Binghamton Town Hall to hear comments on the application from Sigma Solar to place a 5.0 megawatt-AC photo voltaic solar array on South Hill Conservation Property at 930 Powderhouse Road.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Drive-In-Bingo scheduled at Chemung County Fairgrounds

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care has announced that a Drive-In-Bingo event will take place in Horseheads later this month. For Drive-In-Bingo, numbers will be announced over short-distance FM radio frequency that seniors can listen to through their car radios. Participants will honk their horns when they […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Aug. 25, 2022, property located at 8 Athens St., Village of Waverly, from Michael Hall to Dylan and Faith Conklin for $138,298. On Aug. 25, 2022, property located at 679 Walker Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Tiffany Shoultes to Ryan Friscia for $209,000. On Aug. 25, 2022, property...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

'Incident' reported at South Williamsport Elementary School

Updtate 1:44 p.m. -- Voicemail message from South Williamsport School District: "Effective immediately the threat to Central Elementary School is ovre and the individual is in custody. The lockdown of all district buildings has been lifted. Your children are safe and we follow normal dismissal procedures. If you were planning on picking up your child early, you will be required to show proper identification to have your child released to you. We thank you for your patience." Update 1:14 p.m. -- PSP reportedly has a...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA

