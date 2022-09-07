Read full article on original website
Related
guthrie.org
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Presents Mabel Lamberson Nursing Excellence Awards
The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Nursing Department honored three employees with Mabel Lamberson Nursing Excellence Awards for outstanding work in nursing practice, leadership, and support. Christine Zalaffi was awarded for excellence in nursing care, Kayla Robinson was awarded for excellence in nursing leadership, and Miriam Roedts was awarded for excellence...
NewsChannel 36
Former Nurse: Hero to Zero
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former licensed practical nurse, Shanatha Fazenbaker, said she went from hero to zero after she was forced to quit her job at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center because of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. She said her life has been turned upside down since Governor Kathy Hochul...
Elmira City School District Donates School Supplies
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District is providing school supplies for the academic year. All of the students from kindergarten up through 12th grade will be receiving a generous donation to help them be successful this school year. The price of school supplies has sky rocketed in the recent years due to […]
NewsChannel 36
Guthrie Doctor goes the extra mile to promote heart health awareness
SAYRE, P.A (WENY) -- One Guthrie cardiologist is going the extra mile to promote heart health awareness in the Twin Tiers. Now, he is using his passion for cycling to show people how a little physical activity can have a lot of health benefits. Dr. Venu Thirumurti, M.D. helps patients...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Prepares for NY Approval of Legal Supervised Injection Sites
The Village of Johnson City is preparing now for the possible New York State approval of legal locations where people with substance addiction can legally shoot-up under medical supervision. Local legislation in the Village now regulates where Supervised Injection Sites for addicts to safely consume illicit recreation drugs can be...
Scranton Doctor Accepted $140,000 Bribe For Fentanyl Prescriptions
Scranton physician Kurt Moran, aged 70, was sentenced to 11 years and 8 months imprisonment for health care fraud and the distribution of controlled substances. SCRANTON, PA | According to the United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Moran previously pleaded guilty to crimes related to the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (Subsys), maintaining drug-involved premises, and health care fraud. As part of his plea agreement, Moran also agreed that he knowingly and intentionally distributed Schedule II controlled substances, oxycodone, and fentanyl, outside of medical practice - these substances resulted in the death of one of Moran’s patients.
Wastewater Surveillance Moves Chenango to HIGH COVID Risk
Chenango County Health Department is advising residents of an increase in levels of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) in wastewater surveillance data over the past two weeks, prompting an increase in the county's COVID risk rating. The last wastewater sample was recorded on August 31. A statement from the health department says officials...
NewsChannel 36
Monument Placed to Remember Chemung Co. Lives Lost During Vietnam War
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- A monument bearing the names of the men from Chemung County who were killed during the Vietnam War was placed at Eldridge Park in Elmira on Friday. The monument, a bronze plaque set in stone, displays the names of the more than 30 service members killed in action. It was one of five displayed at the Moving Wall at Eldridge Park earlier this summer. The Chemung County monument is now next to the vault that was buried in August, containing mementos and items left behind at the Wall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14850.com
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in an early morning crash, school says
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in “an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning,” according to a statement from the college on Saturday afternoon. The college identified Shea Colbert as the student who died. “A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan...
Solar Farm Hearing in Town of Binghamton
A public hearing to talk about a proposal to put a solar farm on Powderhouse Road in the Town of Binghamton is coming up. According to a public notice published in August and distributed to Town of Binghamton Property Owners in the area of the proposed development, the Zoning Appeals Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at the Binghamton Town Hall to hear comments on the application from Sigma Solar to place a 5.0 megawatt-AC photo voltaic solar array on South Hill Conservation Property at 930 Powderhouse Road.
Drive-In-Bingo scheduled at Chemung County Fairgrounds
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care has announced that a Drive-In-Bingo event will take place in Horseheads later this month. For Drive-In-Bingo, numbers will be announced over short-distance FM radio frequency that seniors can listen to through their car radios. Participants will honk their horns when they […]
Karen Beebe for Broome County Legislator
A first term Broome County Legislator says she's eager to continue her service to community, tackling the issues that matter to her constituents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Those in need can sign up for a Thanksgiving basket
Catholic Charities of Broome County in giving county residents the opportunity to sign up for a Thanksgiving basket. The baskets will include all the items needed for a wonderful holiday meal.
Frustrated residents refuse to drink brown water in one rural Pa. town
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – Every time Diana Lewis turns on the taps in her home, the color and smell of the water worries her and fills her with dread. “My water was brown, my water shouldn’t be brown,” says Lewis. “You can smell chlorine so bad that it burns your nose. That’s not normal…I refuse […]
Former Vestal Diner Owner Sentenced For Tax Fraud
The former owner of a diner in Vestal will serve a year and a day in prison after admitting he didn’t pay federal payroll taxes. 57-year-old Nezir “Nick” Boljevic used to own the Vestal Diner but no longer owns or operates the business. Officials with the U.S....
Latest numbers, September 9th
Since yesterday, there has been minimal change in the number of Broome County COVID-19 cases.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Aug. 25, 2022, property located at 8 Athens St., Village of Waverly, from Michael Hall to Dylan and Faith Conklin for $138,298. On Aug. 25, 2022, property located at 679 Walker Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Tiffany Shoultes to Ryan Friscia for $209,000. On Aug. 25, 2022, property...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
'Incident' reported at South Williamsport Elementary School
Updtate 1:44 p.m. -- Voicemail message from South Williamsport School District: "Effective immediately the threat to Central Elementary School is ovre and the individual is in custody. The lockdown of all district buildings has been lifted. Your children are safe and we follow normal dismissal procedures. If you were planning on picking up your child early, you will be required to show proper identification to have your child released to you. We thank you for your patience." Update 1:14 p.m. -- PSP reportedly has a...
Comments / 0