Read full article on original website
Related
nowhabersham.com
Chattahoochee Mountain Fair opens Friday
The Chattahoochee Mountain Fair opens in Clarkesville this week. The fair has been a tradition in Northeast Georgia since 1975. The annual event hearkens back to “the good old days” of homemade treats, handmade crafts, a farm animal petting zoo, and carnival rides. It’s scheduled to open on Friday, September 9, and run through Saturday, September 17, at the Habersham County Fairgrounds.
saportareport.com
JapanFest returns with two-day celebration of culture, art, food
Next weekend — Sept. 17 and 18 — marks the 35th anniversary of the annual JapanFest, one of the largest celebrations of Japanese culture in the Southeast. The two-day festival in Duluth will feature a wide range of activities, performances and food that highlights Japanese culture and lifestyle.
WJCL
Glow in the dark pumpkins? Georgia farmer shows off his newest creations
Dusty Smith, owner of Smith's Farms in Bowersville, Georgia, has been in the business of farming with specific interest in growing pumpkins for 16 years. The last four years, Smith has committed his time to landscaping during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night. “I pick 100 a night...
CBS 46
Georgia DNR celebrates national Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24. There will be a variety of events across the state, including one in the Atlanta area. There will be a kids fishing event at the Lower Pool Park in Cumming from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mic
Inside the Georgia school actively centering queer identity
When you think of Athens, Georgia, you may think of a college town outfitted in antebellum architecture, home to the University of Georgia and alt-rock, indie heroes R.E.M. and of Montreal. It may seem like an idyllic enclave of artists, liberal thinkers, and Southern charm. But Athens sits a good 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta — a small pocket of blue surrounded on all sides by the deep red cities of Jefferson, Commerce, Monroe, and Colbert.
Forsyth County shines on national TV show, details on how to watch
Lake Lanier in Forsyth County featured on 'The American Dream: Selling Atlanta"(Photo/American Dream TV) (Forsyth County, GA) Television viewers across the country got their first look at a new show featuring what makes Forsyth County a dream place to live.
Red and Black
Recipe: 3-2-1 ribs from Strickland's Restaurant
Strickland’s is a family-owned Athens classic that has served Southern specialties for over 60 years. Brett Strickland, co-owner of the Atlanta Highway restaurant, shares a barbecue option that’s great for tailgating. Ingredients. baby back ribs. ½ cup yellow mustard. ¼ cup apple cider vinegar. 8 tablespoons...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker Discusses Sudden Resignation from Commission
ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker stunned many recently when they announced they were stepping down from the commission. We’ll ask them why, and what’s next. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
IN THIS ARTICLE
UNG makes latest Forbes list
The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
A developer is proposing an unusual mix of hundreds of apartments and millions of square feet of warehouse space in Gwinnett County.
Gainesville garbage pickup delays anticipated
The City of Gainesville says its garbage pickup service might be subject to delays over the next few days. A staffing shortage in Gainesville’s Solid Waste Division is cited as a factor, as is a higher than normal volume after trash after the Labor Day holiday weekend. From the...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission
The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Jefferson vs Oconee County
He's back! Travis Noland left Oconee County for Jefferson this offseason. He brings his new Dragons back to Watkinsville to face Ben Hall, who once was at Jefferson and is now at Oconee.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA minus God
As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
accesswdun.com
Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
Red and Black
UGAPD Blotter: Student scammed out of football tickets and more
In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
nowhabersham.com
Dropped cigarette ignites house fire in Alto
A south Habersham County home went up in flames Thursday after the homeowner fell asleep with a lit cigarette, officials say. Around 12:10 p.m. on September 8, Habersham County E911 dispatched firefighters to Windcrest Drive in response to a 911 call. The caller reported a house and power lines were on fire. Firefighters arrived eight minutes later to find that the correct address was 638 Herring Mill Road. There, they found a double-wide mobile home nearly 75% involved with fire and two vehicles in the driveway.
Georgia family violence fatalities are rising. Here's a look at why
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Stephanie Woodard, board chair of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence. Last year there were 212 family violence related deaths in Georgia — a nearly 50% increase over the previous year. The coronavirus pandemic is part of the explanation for the sharp rise, but there are other factors, including the difficulty in identifying when a death is related to family violence. For more on this, GPB’s Peter Biello spoke with Hall County Solicitor-General and board chair of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence Stephanie Woodard.
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Plane crashes into Georgia’s Lake Hartwell
HART COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) — A dive team and other emergency crews are responding after a plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County, Georgia. It happened near the Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway, according to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office. A marine team from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in […]
Comments / 0