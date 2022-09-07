Read full article on original website
Related
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County CEO appointed to organization that facilitates capital project financing
UKIAH 9/8/22 — Mendocino County’s Chief Executive Officer Darcie Antle was appointed president of the county’s Public Facilities Corporation, the organization that facilitates the financing of the county’s capital projects. Antle was appointed president in a special Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. Supervisors voted unanimously...
The Mendocino Voice
Infant dies of Covid-19 in Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 9/8/22 — An infant died of Covid-19 in Mendocino County, health officials announced Wednesday. The infant was not eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine, health officials said. Vaccines are available for people 6 months and older, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The infant was...
The Mendocino Voice
Advisory issued for high bacteria levels at Hare Creek Beach
FORT BRAGG, CA, 8/9/22 — Advisory warnings were posted along Hare Creek Beach in Fort Bragg Friday morning after a weekly bacteria sample taken Tuesday found elevated enterococcus levels in the ocean close to the creek drainage. Mendocino County’s Public Health department advised the public to avoid contact with...
The Mendocino Voice
Waste Management to pick up unused trash, recycling containers throughout Mendocino County this week
MENDOCINO Co, 9/8/22 — A Mendocino County eyesore this summer could be cleared by next Wednesday, as Waste Management has resumed collection of now-defunct trash and recycling containers. The trouble began back in July, when Redwood Waste Solutions, a division of C&S Waste Solutions, took over the trash hauling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Mendocino Voice
CDFW: Avian flu continues to be found wild birds in Mendocino and across California
MENDOCINO Co., 9/7/22 — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has issued a warning that a strain of avian flu, known as HPAI H5N1, continues to be found in wild birds across California and has now been identified in 13 total counties, including one case reported in Mendocino County. The strain currently in circulation can be contagious amongst different bird species, “and domestic birds such as chickens are especially vulnerable,” the announcement states.
The Mendocino Voice
Fire crews responding to “Shamrock” fire near Laytonville, now at 3 – 5 acres (updated 7:15 pm)
UPDATE 7:15 p.m.: The situational awareness warning issued earlier by the Sheriff’s Office has now been called off. Fire crews will remain on the scene building containment lines. UPDATE 6:35 p.m.: Forward progress has been stopped on the Shamrock Fire, and air resources are being released. Fire crews will...
kymkemp.com
Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals
Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
The Mendocino Voice
Fire crews respond to fire in Sherwood Valley Rancheria (updated 5:00 p.m.)
Update 5:00 p.m. – Brooktrails Township Fire Department has confirmed there were no injuries in the fire. The cause of the “Keys Fire” is under investigation. Update 1:00 p.m. – Fire crews are being released from the incident after suppressing the structure fire. The Red Cross American Red Cross of the North Bay has been requested to support to the displaced family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
HCDTF Arrest Redway Man with 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine in Arcata
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 15th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] CHP Officers Halt Traffic on Highway 101 With Weapons Drawn
Just before 6:30 p.m. on September 6th, southbound traffic on Highway 101 was brought to a standstill by CHP officers just north of Garberville. Accounts from travelers on Highway 101 state that officers had weapons drawn on an unknown person under the Alderpoint Road overpass. Three CHP cruisers were on...
Comments / 0