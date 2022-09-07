ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino, CA

The Mendocino Voice

Infant dies of Covid-19 in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 9/8/22 — An infant died of Covid-19 in Mendocino County, health officials announced Wednesday. The infant was not eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine, health officials said. Vaccines are available for people 6 months and older, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The infant was...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Advisory issued for high bacteria levels at Hare Creek Beach

FORT BRAGG, CA, 8/9/22 — Advisory warnings were posted along Hare Creek Beach in Fort Bragg Friday morning after a weekly bacteria sample taken Tuesday found elevated enterococcus levels in the ocean close to the creek drainage. Mendocino County’s Public Health department advised the public to avoid contact with...
FORT BRAGG, CA
The Mendocino Voice

CDFW: Avian flu continues to be found wild birds in Mendocino and across California

MENDOCINO Co., 9/7/22 — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has issued a warning that a strain of avian flu, known as HPAI H5N1, continues to be found in wild birds across California and has now been identified in 13 total counties, including one case reported in Mendocino County. The strain currently in circulation can be contagious amongst different bird species, “and domestic birds such as chickens are especially vulnerable,” the announcement states.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals

Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Fire crews respond to fire in Sherwood Valley Rancheria (updated 5:00 p.m.)

Update 5:00 p.m. – Brooktrails Township Fire Department has confirmed there were no injuries in the fire. The cause of the “Keys Fire” is under investigation. Update 1:00 p.m. – Fire crews are being released from the incident after suppressing the structure fire. The Red Cross American Red Cross of the North Bay has been requested to support to the displaced family.
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

HCDTF Arrest Redway Man with 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine in Arcata

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 15th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE] CHP Officers Halt Traffic on Highway 101 With Weapons Drawn

Just before 6:30 p.m. on September 6th, southbound traffic on Highway 101 was brought to a standstill by CHP officers just north of Garberville. Accounts from travelers on Highway 101 state that officers had weapons drawn on an unknown person under the Alderpoint Road overpass. Three CHP cruisers were on...
GARBERVILLE, CA

