MENDOCINO Co., 9/7/22 — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has issued a warning that a strain of avian flu, known as HPAI H5N1, continues to be found in wild birds across California and has now been identified in 13 total counties, including one case reported in Mendocino County. The strain currently in circulation can be contagious amongst different bird species, “and domestic birds such as chickens are especially vulnerable,” the announcement states.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO