Park City, UT

9.12.22 City Brief

For additional info or inquiry please contact media@parkcity.org. Council will hold a retreat at the Park City Christian Center, Second Floor, 1283 Deer Valley Drive, on Wednesday, September 14, 9:00 a.m. After reviewing liaison assignments and considering items for future council discussion, agenda highlights include:. Neighborhood and General Plan Updates.
PARK CITY, UT

