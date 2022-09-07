ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Eye Exams and Glasses for Kids in Tampa Bay

The Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research, a nonprofit organization that transforms lives by restoring sight for those with visual impairments and improves quality-of-life for tissue recipients is hosting its annual Eye Ball, Saturday September 10th, 2022 at Tampa Marriott Water Street. Funds raise will support Lion’s Eye which...
TAMPA, FL
The Fairytale Ball | “The Secret Garden” Happening in Tampa Bay Benefiting the My Fairy Godfather Foundation

Steven Anderson and Andrew Ashton, aka My Fairy Godfathers, have been helping young girls and women with the” Gift of Beauty” since 2010. The Fairy Godfathers adopted the My Fairy Godfather Foundation to provide charitable services, financial support to young girls and women for beautification and lifestyle support. (The founders) love of fashion began in their early 20’s and now they share their talents by making other women feel beautiful.
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We can’t wrap our heads around the fact that September is already here! We’re getting excited though, because that means that fall is just around the corner which means there are so many things to do in Tampa Bay with the kids. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing […]
TAMPA, FL
Meet The Creatures That Hang Out at Beautiful Florida Beach

Paige’s Planet Protectors, Paige Konger Henry, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to introduce viewers to the cool creatures that call Florida’s beautiful beaches home. You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News...
Winning Game Day Appetizer

Food Photographer Melissa Santell, who is the author of “Hi, I’m Hungry” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a winning game day appetizer – the Po-Taco. Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach...
Excessive rainfall possible through the weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are no strangers to those daily rain chances here in central Florida. After all, we're well in the middle of the rainy season, which typically lasts from late May through mid-October for Tampa Bay. However, higher rain chances are on the way and could be heavier for some spots more than others.
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida's coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
Man Wanted For Kidnapping A Child In The Tampa Bay Area

According to WFLA Channel 8, the Gulfport Police Department is asking for our help to locate a man who is wanted for kidnaping a child! David Elam is also wanted for other alleged crimes. He faces charges of child abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnaping a child under 13 and kidnapping. Police said the charges stem from August 28th, but they don’t give any further information. We also are not sure where the abducted child is at this time. Gulf Port police are saying that Elam’s family is not cooperating with them. Anyone with info please call 727-582-6177. WFLA says they will keep us updated on this incident.
Severe storms moving through Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Keep the umbrellas handy for the next few days. Deeper moisture spreads across the state and enhances our rain chances. Today, we have a 70% rain chance, and a few showers are possible near the coast in the morning. The downpours spread inland during the afternoon. The rain tapers off early […]
